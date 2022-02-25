PREP BOYS WRESTLING: Maroons, rocks fall in state team duals quarterfinals

NORMAL — The wrestling seasons ended a day earlier than hoped for the boys teams from Moline and Rock Island high schools on Friday.
Both made valiant runs in the IHSA Team Duals event being held at the Grossinger Motors Arena but early deficits proved too much to overcome for both.
In Class 3A, Moline dropped a 35-30 decision to Mount Prospect and Rock Island lost 41-34 to Deerfield in Class 2A quarterfinal action.
Deerfield 41, Rock Island 34: In Class 2A, after losing the first seven bouts in a match that started at 132 and trailing 38-0 (after Deerfield had a penalty point deducted), the Rock Island Rocks rallied with four straight victories to still have a chance, trailing by 16 with three matches left.
However, state individual qualifier Sammy Niyonkuru lost a 15-7 major decision at 113 to Deerfield’s Luke Reddy that decided the match.
Rocky’s Daniel McGhee (120) and Tyler Barbee (126) were awarded forfeits to close the match.
Rocky’s rally started with Steven Marquez getting a pin in 3:17 at 19. Andrew Marquez followed with a 14-4 major decision at 220 and Eli Gustafson needed just 1:17 for a pin at 285.
At 106, Truth Vesey made quick work of his foe with a 28-second pin ahead of the match that ultimately ended the dual.
Mt. Prospect 35, Moline 30: A stretch in the middle of the dual proved costly to the Moline Maroons, who dropped four of five bouts between 160 and 220.
Pins from Kole Brower (138) and Noah Tapia (152) gave the Maroons a 12-9 lead after four bouts in the match that began at 132.
However, Mt. Prospect picked up 13 points in three straight victories.
After James Soliz recorded a 51-second pin at 195, Mt. Prospect picked up a major decision at 220 and pin at 106 sandwiched around Trystan Duyvejonck’s 4-1 decision at 285 for a 32-20 Mt. Prospect lead with three matches remaining.
Mt. Prospect pulled out a 7-2 decision at 113 to clinch the dual, but the teams wrestled out the last two matches, with Moline's Carmelo Cruz picking up a pin in 2:24 at 120 and teammate Alec Schmacht getting a 14-3 major decision at 126.