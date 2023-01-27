Prep girls wrestling: Bettendorf crowns metro-best three champs, coasts to Region 5 title

CEDAR RAPIDS — Alexys Petersen had to fight her way to the podium at the IOWCA state tournament last winter. She even started this year at 140 and 135 pounds.

She has cut weight to reach 130 — admitting she is weighing in under 130 most tournaments — and has pieced together a season to remember.

"Once I got in the room, the weight came off pretty easily," Petersen said. "I feel like I want it more than ever."

The Bettendorf High School junior won all four of her matches Friday by pin in the first period and has established herself as a state title contender after claiming the 130 bracket at the Region 5 tournament inside the Alliant Energy PowerHouse.

A returning state medalist, eighth last season, Petersen believes she has the ability to challenge two-time state champion and University of Iowa recruit Lilly Luft of Charles City plus Vinton-Shellsburg's Chloe Sanders.

The latest IAwrestle rankings have Luft, Sanders and Petersen 1-2-3.

"I've been working so hard for this," Petersen said. "I just feel like it is finally time to prove it. Every match, I try to improve from something and do my best. I'm more determined to be on top of the podium than I ever have been."

Right after the third-ranked Petersen pinned sixth-ranked Claire Brown of Iowa City High, she embraced head coach Drew Sass then they walked over to watch Sanders finish up her Region 6 title match.

At the Dan Gable Donnybrook in early December, Sanders edged Petersen by an 8-3 margin at 135.

"I just wanted to watch her," Sass said. "We didn't learn anything new, but it was a good match to watch."

Since that December setback, Petersen has not dropped a match and won the Waukee Northwest and Louisa-Muscatine Invitationals plus scramble tournaments at Marion and North Scott.

"She absolutely belongs and we have to go take care of business," Sass said.

It proved to be a banner day for Bettendorf as it claimed the Region 5 team title by amassing 217.5 points, more than 40 clear of runner-up Linn-Mar. Independence (159), Mid-Prairie (152) and Cedar Rapids Kennedy (146) rounded out the top five.

Amongst the Quad-City area contingent, West Liberty finished sixth with 144 points and North Scott was seventh with 113. Davenport tied for ninth with Iowa City High at 92 points and Tipton was 11th with 88 points.

"This is the outcome we wanted," Petersen said.

The Bulldogs completely flipped the script from their dual setback to rival Pleasant Valley right before Christmas break. They beat North Scott in a dual plus had a good showing at three straight tournaments before regionals.

Sass called that setback a "blessing in disguise" back in December. He proved to be right.

"After that dual, we have been (at our) best wrestling all year," Sass said.

Bettendorf is sending a metro-best six girls to the first-ever IGHSAU state wrestling tournament next Thursday and Friday inside Xtream Arena in Coralville. West Liberty is taking an area-best six to state while North Scott is bringing three.

Tipton and Davenport each qualified two girls. Wapello and Durant each qualified one wrestler.

Two of the Bulldogs' stout freshmen in Taylor Strief (105) and Nesa Selmani (125) did not wrestle like first-year varsity starters when the lights shined brightest.

Selmani nipped top-seed Reese Roberts of Linn-Mar 7-4 in the semifinals, then pinned Iowa City High's Erin Anderson in 3 minutes, 7 seconds. Selmani rattled off eight straight points before settling in for the fall.

"Once we got that in her head that she can win, it gave her all the confidence in the world," Sass said.

Strief moved to 32-3 on the year with three bonus point wins. She recorded a technical fall victory in the semis in between a pair of pins, including taking Durant's Lainey Shelangoski feet to back for the fall in 0:46.

Petersen mentioned Strief and Selmani are leaders in the Bulldogs' room.

"They really put in the work," Petersen said. "They set a mood for how our team wrestles."

West Liberty's sisters of Dionni and Silvia Garcia-Vazquez won the brackets at 145 and 115, respectively. Dionni earned a bit of revenge, beating Davenport's Greta Brus 6-2 in the finals.

One weekend ago, Brus beat Dionni by penalty point. This meeting, Dionni went up 4-1 then iced with a locked hands call on Brus and an escape in the third period.

"I got really tired and I felt like I had a lot of hesitation in that match," Dionni said. "I wanted to prove I can put up a fight because that's what wrestling is all about."

Silvia manhandled her bracket with three first-period pins. She stated her stamina and technique were better today than at any point during the season.

The two shared an embrace after Dionni walked off the mat.

"It is amazing," Silvia said. "We will never quit."

North Scott's Jorie Hanenburg won the regional title at 155, pinning Washington's second-ranked Teegan Sulentich in 1:09 in what was a top-five matchup.

State qualifiers

Bettendorf -- Abigial Kennis (100), Taylor Strief (105), Lauren Rogalla (115), Isabella Giza (120), Nesa Selmani (125), Alexys Petersen (130)

Davenport -- Jada Daily (120), Greta Brus (145)

Durant -- Lainey Shelangoski (105)

North Scott -- Khylie Wainwright (120), Jorie Hanenburg (155), Madison Andrews (235)

Tipton -- Koda Fogg (100), Becca Hinderaker (130)

Wapello -- Madi Lundvall (105)

West Liberty -- Alissa Sanchez (110), Silvia Garcia-Vazquez (115), Kiley Collins (125), Nellie Stagg (140), Dionni Garcia-Vazquez (145), Amerie Alvarado (190)