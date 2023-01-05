Prep girls wrestling: Giza's upset victory fuels Bettendorf past North Scott

ELDRIDGE — Isabella Giza was blunt in her own assessment as a wrestler.

Last winter was her first season for the sport. She called herself more of a defensive wrestler, willing to tangle in low-scoring matches.

Once she finished 1-2 at the IWCOA girls state tournament, the Bettendorf High School sophomore knew a change in her style needed to happen.

"I've learned how to be more offensive," Giza said. "I knew I had the potential to be better."

In perhaps the signature victory of the season, Giza showcased her improved offensive game and stellar defense.

She triumphed over North Scott's returning state medalist Khylie Wainwright 6-4 at 120 pounds, one of five wins in the final six matches that ignited the Bulldogs past the Lancers 51-30 in a Mississippi Athletic Conference dual on Thursday night at The Pit.

"I try to keep a positive attitude and just tell myself I'm going to work as hard as I can," Giza said. "I knew she was a tough one, so I really prepared myself."

The two stalwarts in Eastern Iowa that have been a proponent for girls wrestling since its early stages grappled in front of a packed crowd at North Scott High School.

It was another high moment in a sport that has been chock-full of them.

"They got a lot of girls wrestling, we got a lot of girls wrestling," North Scott coach Brian Thomas said. "Moving the sport forward."

Giza got to the quarterfinals at the Dan Gable Donnybrook and went 3-1 at the Battle of Waterloo. Her confidence as a wrestler has continued to grow.

Her teammates and coaches have taken notice.

"I was extremely confident in her going out there and getting it done," Bulldogs coach Drew Sass said. "There are some things you can't teach. She's aggressive; she's mean."

Right before the holiday break, Bettendorf dropped a heartbreaker to rival Pleasant Valley in a dual. The Bulldogs returned to the room with a newly lit fire in their stomachs.

Sass called the practices after Christmas "intense" and added it was the most high-level stretch of workouts his group had all season.

"They were very structured," Sass said. "I can promise you (Bulldogs boys coach) Dan Knight was at every single practice, too. We're all a team that is going to create a phenomenal program."

Bettendorf had a lead in just one contested weight through the opening eight bouts, which included four forfeits and three of them favored the Bulldogs.

It was 24-24 heading into the 110 match.

Emily See trailed 3-0 to the Lancers' Chloe Hundertmark after the first period, then from the top position, the Bulldogs multi-sport athlete turned her and settled in for the pin at 2 minutes, 55 seconds.

From that point on, Bettendorf never trailed.

"It means a lot," See said. "We need to imagine ourselves winning and just follow through."

A cross-country runner in the fall for Bettendorf, See wrestled her first two matches of the season at 120 then cut to 115 at Donnybrook. Once the Bulldogs started wrestling MAC foes, she's been at 110.

And it fits her like a glove.

"She was weighing about 112, 113 and we were like 'Let's go 110,'" Sass said. "Clearly, it has worked."

Giza took Wainwright feet to back in the opening period for a 5-0 lead. There was a brief stoppage to tend to Wainwright, who Thomas noted afterward she will get her ankle looked at on Friday.

Still, the Lancers senior pulled a reversal in the second and put Giza on her back once in the third to make it a two-point margin. In the final five seconds, Wainwright tried again to get back points, but the clock ran out.

"I've gotten to wrestle a lot of girls who are out of state and it has gotten me more mat time, more experience," Giza said.

Lauren Rogalla (115), Nesa Selmani (125), Alexys Petersen (130) and Ayva Lopez (140) all registered falls for Bettendorf.

"(The loss to) PV, I think, is going to be a blessing in disguise at the end of the season," Sass said.

Thomas stated afterward North Scott was missing four starters due to illness. It forced him to be open at three weights and bump up Jorie Hanenburg and Abby Allen to 170 and 190, respectively.

Those two, plus Tabitha Sykes (135) and Madison Andrews (235) recorded pins.

"This kind of opened their eyes a little bit," Thomas said. "Bettendorf kicked us around, had their way with us. We got to work harder in the room."

With regional assignments being released this past Wednesday, it marks three weeks until state berths will be handed out. The Bulldogs and Lancers, along with the entire Q-C metro, will be at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids.

"Keep building the confidence," See said.

Bettendorf 51, North Scott 30

140 - Ayva Lopez (Bett) pinned Vivian Peterson, 0:48; 145 - Kayleigh Jurczyk (Bett) won via forfeit; 155 - Cora Davis (NS) won via forfeit; 170 - Jorie Hanenburg (NS) pinned Reece Shrader, 1:02; 190 - Abby Allen (NS) pinned Delilah Maxfield, 1:10; 235 - Madison Andrews (NS) pinned Glorianna Schulte, 1:10; 100 - Abigail Kennis (Bett) won via forfeit; 105 - Taylor Strief (Bett) won via forfeit; 110 - Emily See (Bett) pinned Chloe Hundertmark, 2:55; 115 - Lauren Rogalla (Bett) pinned Marin Smith, 3:48; 120 - Isabella Giza (Bett) dec. Khylie Wainwright, 6-4; 125 - Nesa Selmani (Bett) pinned Sierra Metcalf, 0:50; 130 - Alexys Peterson (Bett) pinned Jordan Jones, 0:38; 135 - Tabitha Sykes (NS) pinned Erin Hill, 5:05

