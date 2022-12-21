Prep girls wrestling: Herbst's senior night comeback ignites PV past Bettendorf

Greta Herbst had never participated in a sport in her high school career before this winter. The Pleasant Valley High School senior decided to go out for wrestling.

Her motivation?

"My boyfriend said I wouldn't like it," Herbst said. "I started asking about it once it got sanctioned. I did gymnastics before, so it was pretty similar. First competitive sport, chose the most aggressive one."

After what transpired on Wednesday, Herbst is taking a liking to the sport.

Down 7-0 in her 125-pound match against Bettendorf's Norah Giza, Herbst took Giza down in the second period, put her on her back and settled in for the fall at 3 minutes, 29 seconds to ignite the Spartans to a 48-36 victory at PV High School.

"It is crazy," Herbst said. "All I was thinking about was getting through this pinning combination, thinking short-term. I felt her getting tired and once I got on top, I couldn't feel any pain at all."

The lone senior in the PV lineup was recognized before the start of the varsity boys dual. She came to one of the early offseason workouts and never stopped coming back.

It led to her being a fixture in the Spartans lineup.

"She kept putting in the hard work and she did not get down on herself," PV coach Tom Isaacson said. "I told my assistant coach after we got done with that match, 'We could lose this dual and I would be happy because of that one match.'

"To watch her come out and turn it around like that ... She got the ball really rolling for us. Great for her, great for the team."

Two weeks ago, the two rivals met in a quadrangular at DeWitt and Bettendorf prevailed 54-18. PV was open at five weights that night and the contested weights went 5-4 in favor of the Bulldogs.

That alone gave the Spartans enough confidence heading into the rematch.

"We came out with energy," 140-pounder Cassi Paustian said.

Herbst, Julia Phillips (130), Paustian and Jaylynn Gould (190) all lost in the initial meeting versus Bettendorf. Those three, plus the return of third-ranked Caitlin Reiter (115), ignited PV to the win.

None bigger than Herbst's triumph.

"It fired up our team," Paustian added. "It was a good feeling."

Bettendorf jumped out to an 18-0 lead on two forfeits and an Emily See pin. Reiter, Abigail Meyrer (120), Herbst and Phillips answered with four straight pins to put PV up 24-18.

Paustian was down 10-0 after Ava Lopez had three sets of back points. Yet while in a scramble on the edge, Paustian got out from bottom, but the ref signaled for a reset.

Off the reset, Paustian got out again and finished off the fall in 1:50.

"I just kept fighting through; I didn't want to get pinned in front of my home crowd," she said. "It is all worth it when you fight off your back and you roll over and you're on top."

Gould ended the potential Bulldogs comeback with a pin in 2:52 that sent the Spartans bench into euphoria. All eight of PV's victories were by pin and it also had an advantage in takedowns, 9-6.

It gives the Spartans a lot of confidence heading into winter break before the sprint to the state tournament begins.

"You have to be willing to do it," Herbst said.

Bettendorf, after beating Waverly-Shell Rock in the championship pool at the Battle of Waterloo last weekend, took a stumble heading into the holidays.

Coach Drew Sass stated he had a couple regulars not in the lineup. Emily See (110) and Alexys Petersen (135) were the only two girls to win contested matches.

"They wrestled better than us tonight, for sure," Sass said. "We got a lot of adjustments to make. All this dual is motivation moving forward."

Pleasant Valley 48, Bettendorf 36

100 - Abigail Kennis (Bett) wins via forfeit; 105 - Taylor Strief (Bett) wins via forfeit; 110 - Emily See (Bett) pinned Lauren Kathan, 0:34; 115 - Caitlin Reiter (PV) pinned Lauren Rogalla, 1:03; 120 - Abigail Meyrer (PV) pinned Isabella Giza, 1:10; 125 - Greta Herbst (PV) pinned Norah Giza, 3:29; 130 - Julia Phillips (PV) pinned Mackenzie Fuglseth, 1:15; 135 - Alexys Petersen (Bett) pinned Carmen Faidley, 0:17; 140 - Cassi Paustian (PV) pinned Ayva Lopez, 1:50; 145 - Maddie Figanbaum (PV) pinned Brooklyn McNeil, 2:44; 155 - Kyna Moffit (PV) pinned Victoria Rivera, 3:58; 170 - Reece Shrader (Bett) wins via forfeit; 190 - Jaylynn Gould (PV) pinned Delilah Maxfield, 2:52; 235 - Glorianna Schulte (Bett) wins via forfeit.

