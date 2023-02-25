BLOOMINGTON — Moline High School junior Maryam Ndiaye did not earn the distinction of becoming the first IHSA girls' wrestling individual state medalist from the Quad-Cities on Saturday.

That honor went to then-senior Rebecca Ferguson of Rock Island, who finished fifth at 100 pounds in last year's debut girls' state meet here at Grossinger Motors Arena.

But on Saturday, Ndiaye blazed a new trail for girls' wrestling in the Illinois Quad Cities by becoming the first local competitor to wrestle for an IHSA individual state championship.

Although the Maroons' 155-pounder came up just short in her gold-medal bid, falling 3-1 to Plainfield Central sophomore Alicia Tucker, she still left here with a smile on her face and a sense of pride and accomplishment.

"I didn't know I was (the first to compete for a title), but I was very happy to make it," said Ndiaye, who finished with a 19-5 record. "I want to have other girls look up to me, to want to work hard and do the same thing I did."

In her three matches prior to the title bout, Ndiaye was at the top of her game starting Friday with a 7-0 preliminary-round win over Marion's Haylie Neppier-Feth and then a 9-1 major decision victory over Chicago Phoenix's A.J. Grant.

In Saturday morning's semifinal, Ndiaye made quick work of Palatine's Jasmine Fernandez, winning by fall in 1:46. Fernandez came into that match with a sparkling 34-1 record.

"I was at my peak. I'm very happy with how I wrestled," she said. "I was taking my shots, which felt good."

Ndiaye feels that being a part of the perennially successful Moline High School wrestling program gave her the motivation and drive to be in position to win a state championship.

"I felt I had a good chance to be here at the start of the season," she said. "I knew that at Moline, they'd push me hard and support me in everything I do."

Moline head coach Jacob Ruettinger knew Ndiaye had the potential to match up with the best at the state meet.

"She had a tremendous year, and she had a great tourney," Ruettiger said. "I knew she was good enough to go with any of these girls down here."

Prior to her finals matchup, Ndiaye had chances to watch Tucker (36-2) in action and knew she would have a battle on her hands.

"I knew I had competition," she said. "I felt that we'd have to fight it out, that it could come down to one of us breaking a tie."

As it turned out, that is exactly what happened.

After a scoreless first period in which Ndiaye just missed an open takedown opportunity, she got an escape early in the second to take a 1-0 lead into the final two minutes. However, a penalty point with 57 seconds on the clock knotted the match at 1.

With eight seconds left, Tucker caught Ndiaye and worked her for a reversal for the winning points as the time ticked off the clock.

"She had the opportunity, and she took it," Ndiaye said. "I don't blame her. I would've done the same thing."

But with the experience of her first state appearance to grow on and one more season to do so, Ndiaye hopes to be back here in a year's time and be the one on the top of the podium.

"I've got next year, and I'll be working on the small things and on my conditioning," she said. "Now that I have this experience, I'll know what to expect next year."