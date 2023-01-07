Prep girls wrestling: Muscatine's Lewis overcomes technical error to go 3-0 at 170

ELDRIDGE — Her current weight class is 155 pounds. Her future weight will be down at 145.

Yet on Saturday, Muscatine High School's Elsie Lewis wrestled up at 170 during the North Scott Invitational. It wasn't by choice either.

When the Muskies weighed in prior to the start of the round robin tournament, their weights didn't get entered in. Lewis scaled at 151 and panicked when her name wasn't listed in the 155 bracket.

"Unexpected," she stated.

So she was moved up a weight and despite giving up roughly 19-to-20 pounds on her opponents, Lewis was far from scared.

The sophomore recorded two first period pins and triumphed over Cedar Rapids Prairie's Luisa Meade 7-6 to be one of five Quad-City area wrestlers to go unbeaten in the top division of the round robin brackets.

"I was willing to take the challenge," Lewis said. "I looked for the outside shots and speed helped getting the first shots in every match."

Bettendorf had two girls with perfect records in Taylor Strief (105) and Alexys Petersen (130), both currently ranked third in their respective weight classes. Lauren Rogalla (115) and Campbell Dopler (135) went 2-1.

Strief had two technical falls with a combined 34 points and a first period pin over Durant's Lainey Shelangoski, who won twice. Petersen spent a combined 66 seconds on the mat in two matches.

The Bulldogs close the regular season with two weekend tournaments before super regionals. Coach Drew Sass' squad has been preaching mental toughness in the closing stretch of the season.

"This is where we either separate ourselves or we don't," Sass said. "I think girls wrestling is 99.9 percent mental."

Davenport's Jada Daily recorded three pins at 120. She is in a weight class where half of the top-10 ranked wrestlers by IAwrestle are in Eastern Iowa.

Defending state champion Hannah Rogers of Wilton and PV freshman standout Abigail Meyrer headline that bunch. Daily is ranked ninth with a 20-7 record.

"Just wrestling the better girls, even if I lose to them, I can come back and maybe the results won't be the same," Daily said.

The Davenport West junior beat Bettendorf's Isabella Giza, who a couple days prior edged out North Scott's Khylie Wainwright in a dual. Daily got a takedown in the second period and put Giza on her back for the fall.

Fourth place at state last year, Daily understands it will be a gauntlet to return to the podium this year.

"I am improving everyday," she said.

Lewis is doubling up this winter with basketball and wrestling taking up her slate. It is her first year out for wrestling as a prep, but not entirely.

She started wrestling when she was four years old and has family that have wrestled for Muscatine. Her head coach Scott Mauck and friends were in her ear to return to the mat.

"Wrestling I think is super cool," Lewis said.

She used her quickness to get record two falls in her first two matches, then faced adversity in her third. Meade put Lewis on her back in the second to lead 5-2.

Lewis opened the third with a reversal, but gave up a potentially dangerous point while trying to work an arm bar and trailed 6-4.

"I got a little frustrated and it kind of lit a fire," Lewis said.

In the winding seconds of the match, she got Meade on her back for the winning three points.

She is on her way down to 145, cutting weight and trying to be the fourth Muskie girl to medal at state. All five of her losses are against top-10 foes.

"I've been cutting this whole season, it has been long," Lewis said. "I feel like I'll be at 145 by the next meet."

Wapello's Tatum Walford had three falls at 140 to go 3-0 on the day. The runner-up last year is sitting at 19-2 and ranked fifth in the state. Central DeWitt's Averyia Binion won two matches at 235.

Other multi-match winners were Wapello's Kenadee Helscher (100), Giza (120), Rock Island's Sanaa Hampton (145) and Clinton's Cambrie McLoyd (235).