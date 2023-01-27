Prep girls wrestling: PV's Meyrer, Reiter lone champions out of Region 6

CEDAR RAPIDS — Abigail Meyrer is usually off the mat fairly quickly.

The Pleasant Valley High School freshman has pinned 18 of her opponents within the first minute of her matches this season. A few have gone past the 60-second mark, but not many.

She was off the mat for a different reason Friday night.

During her semifinal bout at 120 pounds. Meyrer went over to the trainer by Mat 4 to control a bloody nose. On a couple of resets, she had to jog back over to get new cotton in her nose.

"It wasn't difficult," Meyrer said. "I try to keep pressure."

The top-ranked girl at 120 didn't let it affect her en route to her first career regional title, one of only two locals to leave the Region 6 tournament at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse on top of the podium.

The other? Meyrer's teammate and wrestling partner Caitlin Reiter at 115.

"Coming in as a freshman, making goals I've set, it is great," Meyrer said. "It is awesome. We both work our butts off in practice."

Waverly-Shell Rock clipped East Buchanan 254-241 for the Region 6 team title. Clinton was the highest local finisher, eighth with 86 points. Wilton was ninth as it piled up 81 points. PV placed 11th with 77 points.

Since losing to top-ranked and eventual regional champion at 125 Mackenzie Childers of Cedar Rapids Prairie 8-1, Meyrer has gone on a tear to hit the 40-win mark.

She has dominated every tournament she has been in and Friday was no different, pinning all three of her opponents in the first period. Meyrer spent a grand time of 2 minutes, 56 seconds on the mat.

"She wrestles really tough," Spartans coach Tom Isaacson said. "She's going to run into some tough girls. She followed her game plan, took it to them. She has another gear, but she is very controlled."

Meyrer believes she is a favorite next week at the inaugural IGHSAU state tournament and is in the running for the No. 1 overall seed in the 120 bracket.

For as much wrestling as she's done in her life, the bright lights don't faze her.

"A lot of girls I wrestle are juniors and seniors, so I don't feel like (a freshman)," Meyrer said.

Reiter had three wins by 11-5, 7-3 and 5-1 decisions. Classified as more of a defensive wrestler, the junior doesn't want to stray away from what has worked this season.

Hence, not scoring too many points.

"I would love to wrestle more offensively, but I've tried it and it doesn't seem to work out for me," Reiter said. "I overthink it."

Still, Isaacson has seen her open up her offensive game a bit more. He thinks her best wrestling remains ahead of her.

Reiter recorded two takedowns in the finals against Vinton-Shellsburg's Ellie Weets, a 41-match winner.

"When she opens up (her offense), watch out," Isaacson said. "She's a competitor. She's wrestled great all year long."

Early in the season, Reiter was kept off the mat by an injury and sickness. She has made up for lost time and now wants to keep the momentum going into state.

Where, just like Meyrer, she believes her tourney can end next Friday night in the central mat.

"I think if I don't get in my head, stay tough, it'll be good," Reiter said.

Wilton had two finalists in Hannah Rogers (125) and Kiley Langley (135), but both were pinned to finish runner-up. Clinton and the Beavers will bring three qualifiers each out of Region 6 while Central DeWitt brings two.

Muscatine and Louisa-Muscatine will each send one girl to state.

State qualifiers

Central DeWitt -- Grace Patterson (120), Averyia Binnion (235)

Clinton -- Callia Logan (115), Arie Russell (190), Cambrie McLoyd (235)

Louisa-Muscatine -- Molly Bramble (235)

Muscatine -- Kily Castillo (125)

Pleasant Valley -- Caitlin Reiter (115), Abigail Meyrer (120)

Wilton -- Hannah Rogers (125), Kiley Langley (135), Kaydence Boorn (140)