Prep report: Assumption, Central DeWitt record dual wins

Wrestling
Assumption pins way past Clinton: Luke Jennings got Clinton on the board first in Thursday's wrestling dual against Assumption with a pin at 145 pounds.
By the time Clinton got another win, the Knights had opened a double-digit lead that proved insurmountable to the River Kings in Assumption's 56-24 win.
Michael Macias (152 pounds), Allen Catour (160), Chase Diaz (170) and John Argo (182) recorded consecutive pins, Argo's in just 46 seconds, to stake Assumption to a 24-6 lead.
The Knights also got pins from Jacob Maes at 113 and Derrick Bass at 126.
Clinton got pins from Ajai Russell (195) and Brady Jennings (138) in addition to Luke Jennings.
Sabers top Muskies: While both Central DeWitt and Muscatine won five of the contested matches in Thursday's dual, a combination of forfeits and bonus points staked the Sabers to a 42-26 win.
Ryan Kramer at 138 pounds and Dolan Theisen at 106 got pins for Central DeWitt, which also got a tech fall from Cael Grell at 145 and an 11-0 major decision from Carter Donovan at 152.
Muscatine was led by Evan Franke, who got a pin at 220, and Gavin McLeod, who got a tech fall at 126.