PREP REPORT: Assumption wrestling tops Muscatine, stays unbeaten in MAC

Knights stay unbeaten in MAC

A week after sweeping Pleasant Valley and Central DeWitt to open the Mississippi Athletic Conference season, Assumption used three pins and two other bonus point wins to defeat Muscatine 54-15 at Assumption.

The Knights got pins from TJ Fitzpatrick at 126 pounds, Noah Gonzalez at 132 pounds and Michael Macias at 145 pounds. The lower weights excelled on the night for Assumption as they swept the 106- through 145-pound matches.