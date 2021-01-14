Prep report: Central DeWitt sweeps triangular

Wrestling

Sabers sweep triangular: The Central DeWitt wrestling team beat Davenport North (60-15) and Clinton (71-7) on Thursday night to sweep a Mississippi Athletic Conference triangular at North High School.

Keaton Zeimet (120 pounds), Robert Howard (132) and Devin Luskey (220) each had two contested wins for the Sabers. Zeimet, in fact, had pins in 19 and 51 seconds. Howard pulled out a 2-0 win over North's Eleazar Valerio and then pinned Clinton's Luke Jennings in 1 minute, 46 seconds.

North beat Clinton 52-24 in the other dual. Cade Sheedy (195/220 pounds) had two contested wins for the Wildcats, a pin against Clinton and a 5-0 win versus the Sabers' Mitchell Howard. Jeffrey West (106) and Giovanni Rivera (182) also each had two wins.

Muskies record three dual wins: Clinging to a one-point lead going into the final bout of the dual, Trevor Barkalow delivered a pin to help Muscatine's wrestling team secure a perfect evening.

The 182-pound Barkalow pinned Wapello's Macuen West in 2:28 to secure a 39-32 victory for the Muskies. Muscatine also recorded victories over Highland (60-15) and Mediapolis (64-15).