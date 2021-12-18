PREP REPORT: Central DeWitt wins own invite

Boys basketball
Central DeWitt 81, Maquoketa 79 (OT): In a nail-biter, the visiting Central DeWitt Sabers managed to squeak past the hosting Maquoketa Cardinals in Saturday’s nonconference overtime battle.
Central DeWitt extended its win streak to five in a row in the series and leads the all-time set 20-14.
Central DeWitt trailed 25-14 after the first quarter and had to battle back throughout. The game was tied at 68 at the end of regulation before the 4-1 Sabers outscored the 3-3 Cardinals 13-11 in the extra session.
Girls basketball
Moline splits tourney games: The Moline High School girls basketball team visited a familiar setting on Saturday and split two games against non-conference foes in the 22nd annual Golden Warriors Basketball Tournament hosted by Sterling at the Homer Musgrove Fieldhouse.
The Maroons opened the day with 48-36 victory over Rock Falls, but didn’t fare as well against a tough Rockton Hononegah club in the nightcap, falling 60-51.
The Maroons (8-4) controlled the opening game from the tip, jumping out to an 11-5 lead over Rock Falls after one quarter and holding the Rockets to two second-quarter points en route to a 30-7 halftime lead. Moline was led by Caroline Hazen’s 12 points and Bella Smith’s 11 as Kadence Tatum added nine.
Moline played from behind much of the contest against a good Hononegah club, trailing 15-12 after one quarter and 36-27 at halftime. The Maroons cut into the deficit in the third and trailed 49-43 heading into the final stanza. Sam Veto led the Maroons with 13 points as both Smith and Hazen added 11 and Tatum nine more.
United Township 58, Orion 27: After a tough Western Big 6 Conference setback on Thursday, the United Township High School girls basketball team logged a non-conference victory on Saturday afternoon, beating Orion 58-27 at the Charger Gym.
Kaylie Pena, who hit a pair of 3-pointers, led the 4-6 Panthers with a game-high 18 points. She had plenty of support as Tia Lewis added 12 points and Lorena Awoe 11.
Courtney Farwell led Orion with seven points.
UT got off to a good start, leading 17-9 after the opening eight minutes. The Panthers had increased the margin to 39-15 by halftime and were in total control, 53-24, at the end of the third frame.
Annawan 46, Alleman 45: The hosting Annawan Bravettes rallied in the fourth-quarter to pull off a 46-45 non-conference victory over Alleman Saturday evening in Annawan.
Cassidy Miller, Annawna’s 6-foot senior center, led the Bravettes' balanced scoring with 13 as junior Jaydn Wise added 11 and sophomore Olivia Goodley added 10.
Alleman sophomore center Clair Hulke led all scorers with 19 and senior point guard Averi Rangel added 11.
Annawan (7-4) led 20-17 at halftime, but the Pioneers battled back in the third to take a 37-35 leading into the final eight minutes. But the hosts out-scored Alleman 11-8 in the final frame for the victory
Pleasant Valley 57, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 50: A solid second half carried the Class 5A 13th-ranked Pleasant Valley Spartans girls basketball team to its fourth straight victory, logging a 57-50 road victory over Cedar Rapids Kennedy.
The Spartans (6-1) trailed 33-23 at halftime, but quickly turned that in the third quarter by outscoring the 3-4 Cougars 21-8 in that stanza to lead 44-41. The Spartans then capped the contest with a 13-9 edge in the fourth quarter.
Kennedy received 40 points from two players as senior Tori Knight pumped in 22 and junior Kaliyah Sain added 18. No PV individual stats were available.
Central DeWitt 71, Maquoketa 50: The Central DeWitt High School girls basketball team got back on the winning track by continuing its domination over Maquoketa Saturday afternoon.
The 5-2 Sabers, bouncing back from a tough Mississippi Athletic Conference setback to Davenport Assumption on Friday, took it to the hosting Cardinals Saturday afternoon, winning the nonconference battle 71-50. Central DeWitt, ranked No. 3 in Class 4A, has now won eight in a row in the series and leads the all-time series 24-5.
The loss dropped Maquoketa to 3-5.
Wrestling
Central DeWitt wins own invite: The Central DeWitt High School wrestling team was cooking at its own 13-team invitational on Saturday, taking the title by a 106.5-point margin on the field.
The Sabers crowned four champions, had three runner-up finishers and three third-place winners. Their champions were Cael Grell (145, by pin in 4:17), Carter Donovan (152, 10-9 decision over Clinton’s Brooke Peters), Mitchell Howard (220, by pin in 1:02) and Sam Gravert (285, by pin in 3:20).
Central DeWitt’s runners-up were Tate Stockman (120), Elston Lindner (170) and Chris Wrage (182). Keaton Kruse (113), Ryan Kramer (132) and Lawrence Flynn (160) all won their third-place matches.
Clinton (fifth-place), Camanche (eighth), Davenport North (eighth), Moline (10th with a limited number of entries) and Davenport Central (12th) also competed. Iowa City Liberty (120 points), Midland (120) and Mid-Prairie (113) took the three spots behind the Sabers’ 226.5 points.
Moline, which sent its varsity squad to the Dvorak Invitational, had three wrestlers place in DeWitt led by Jackson Sibley's 113-pound title. Devon Jones placed second at 106, and Zane Hacker was third at 120.
Jeffery West won the 120-pound title at 120 for Davenport North, which also had three third-place finishers — Jacob Dewispelaere (126), Giovanni Rivera (182) and Cade Sheedy (195).
Camanche had three runners-up in Hunter Long (126), Ethan Benavides (132), Gavin Sharp (285).
Clinton crowned one champ in Brady Jennings (138) and had another runner-up in Luke Jennings (145).
PV, North Scott, Assumption sweep at Battle of Waterloo: On the first day of the Battle of Waterloo Friday, the Quad-Cities area trio of Pleasant Valley, North Scott and Assumption combined to go 4-5, and none finished higher than fourth-place in their bracket.
Saturday's Day 2 was an entirely different story.
The Spartans, Lancers and Knights all went 3-0 to win their round-robin pools.
Competing in Pool 4 after going 1-2 on the first day, Pleasant Valley beat Cedar Falls 40-27, Charles City 60-12 and Alburnett 42-25.
The Spartans had five wrestlers go unbeaten on the day, with four tallying two pins: Carter Siebel (106), Duncan Harn (126/132), Caden McDermott (170/182) and Rusty VanWetzinga (195). Heavyweight Aiden Kilstrom had a pin and two forfeit wins.
In Pool 5, North Scott had lopsided wins over Lake Mills (54-15) and LaPorte City Union (48-27) before edging Cedar Rapids Prairie (34-31).
The Lancers dominated between 160 and 195, with Dylan Marti (160), Seth Madden (170), Ryan Campbell (182) and AJ Petersen (195) all went unbeaten on the day. Trace Gephart went unbeaten at 120.
Assumption had seven wrestlers go unbeaten on the day as it topped Wapsie Valley 44-19, Waterloo East 42-39 and Clear Lake 51-27 in Pool 6 play.
Michael Macias had three pins at 145 pounds and Peyton Pilgrim (106), Jacob Maes (113), Colton Pilgrim (152), John Argo (182), Aiden Morgan (220) and Joe Turner (285) also didn't lose Saturday.
Bettendorf second at Red Owens: Both Bettendorf and host Southeast Polk cruised through their first four duals Saturday at the Red Owens Holiday Tournament, winning each by double-digits.
That set up the final round to decide the championship of the round-robin event. Southeast Polk grabbed four wins in the last five bouts to claim first place 40-29.
Bettendorf had beaten Waukee 61-12, Atlantic-CAM 62-12, Dowling Catholic 42-30 and Iowa City West 54-30 earlier in the day.
TJ Koester (106), Steele Diercks (113) and Bradley Hill (195) went 5-0 on the day for Bettendorf, including tallying 14 of the Bulldogs 29 points in the final match.
Jayce Luna (126), Tycho Carmichael (132), Elijah Mendoza (152) and Diego Cortes (220) all went 4-1 on the day for the Bulldogs.