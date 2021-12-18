PREP REPORT: Central DeWitt wins own invite

Boys basketball

Central DeWitt 81, Maquoketa 79 (OT): In a nail-biter, the visiting Central DeWitt Sabers managed to squeak past the hosting Maquoketa Cardinals in Saturday’s nonconference overtime battle.

Central DeWitt extended its win streak to five in a row in the series and leads the all-time set 20-14.

Central DeWitt trailed 25-14 after the first quarter and had to battle back throughout. The game was tied at 68 at the end of regulation before the 4-1 Sabers outscored the 3-3 Cardinals 13-11 in the extra session.

Girls basketball

Moline splits tourney games: The Moline High School girls basketball team visited a familiar setting on Saturday and split two games against non-conference foes in the 22nd annual Golden Warriors Basketball Tournament hosted by Sterling at the Homer Musgrove Fieldhouse.

The Maroons opened the day with 48-36 victory over Rock Falls, but didn’t fare as well against a tough Rockton Hononegah club in the nightcap, falling 60-51.