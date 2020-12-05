Prep report: Knights claim duals title in Williamsburg

Drew Metcalf (106), Trace Gephart (113), Josh Connor (138), Peyton Westlin (145), Aydan Cary (152), Deven Strief (160), Seth Madden (170) and AJ Petersen (182) won weight classes for the Lancers.

Metcalf, Connor, Cary, Strief and Petersen had pins in the championship bout.

Midland placed second with 150 points, followed by Maquoketa (134) and Tipton (112).

Maquoketa's Lane Stender won the 220-pound division and Tipton's Nile Schuett beat North Scott's David Borchers 3-0 for the 285-pound crown.

Wilton prevails at Willard Howell: Wilton won only two of the 14 weight classes at Saturday's Willard Howell Invitational in Wapello, but the Beavers rode their depth to a team title.

Kael Brisker (132) and Tyrrell Hughes (220) led the way with championships while Wilton also had five second-place finishes and three thirds to accumulate 173 points and edge host Wapello by 21 1/2 points. Camanche was third at 145.5 points.

Jaxon Bussa (106), Hunter Long (120), Eric Kinkaid (145), Brennan Kramer (152), Logan Waltz (170) and Cade Everson (182) all won championships for Camanche.

Durant's Ethan Gast (126), Columbus Community's Lane Scorpil (113) and Chance Malone (285) also captured titles.