Prep report: Knights claim duals title in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa — Davenport Assumption's wrestling team kicked off the season Saturday with a championship.
The Knights compiled a 5-0 dual mark to claim the Williamsburg Duals.
Class 2A fourth-ranked Assumption beat Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (77-6), Cedar Rapids Xavier (49-25), Center Point-Urbana (60-18), Marshalltown (66-15) and Williamsburg (46-21) en route to the title.
Coach Jon Terronez's team had six wrestlers post 5-0 records — Derrick Bass (106 pounds), Jacob Maes (113), TJ Fitzpatrick (126), Noah Gonzalez (138), Evan Forker (182) and John Argo (195/220).
Fitzpatrick and Forker, in fact, each had five falls. Fitzpatrick, a senior, needed less than 70 seconds in each of his five bouts to finish off pins. Forker, a junior, had three first-period falls and two second-period pins.
Gonzalez had four pins and a technical fall.
In Assumption's closest dual against Xavier, the Knights had four pins and capitalized on three forfeits.
Assumption travels to DeWitt on Thursday for a conference triangular against Pleasant Valley and Central DeWitt.
Lancers crown 8 champs at Tipton: North Scott's wrestling team had eight individual champions and four runners-up Saturday in winning the seven-team Tipton Invitational with 270 1/2 points.
Drew Metcalf (106), Trace Gephart (113), Josh Connor (138), Peyton Westlin (145), Aydan Cary (152), Deven Strief (160), Seth Madden (170) and AJ Petersen (182) won weight classes for the Lancers.
Metcalf, Connor, Cary, Strief and Petersen had pins in the championship bout.
Midland placed second with 150 points, followed by Maquoketa (134) and Tipton (112).
Maquoketa's Lane Stender won the 220-pound division and Tipton's Nile Schuett beat North Scott's David Borchers 3-0 for the 285-pound crown.
Wilton prevails at Willard Howell: Wilton won only two of the 14 weight classes at Saturday's Willard Howell Invitational in Wapello, but the Beavers rode their depth to a team title.
Kael Brisker (132) and Tyrrell Hughes (220) led the way with championships while Wilton also had five second-place finishes and three thirds to accumulate 173 points and edge host Wapello by 21 1/2 points. Camanche was third at 145.5 points.
Jaxon Bussa (106), Hunter Long (120), Eric Kinkaid (145), Brennan Kramer (152), Logan Waltz (170) and Cade Everson (182) all won championships for Camanche.
Durant's Ethan Gast (126), Columbus Community's Lane Scorpil (113) and Chance Malone (285) also captured titles.
Sabers fourth in Manchester: Central DeWitt had four champions and a runner-up finish Saturday on its way to a fourth-place finish at the eight-team Bob Murphy Invitational in Manchester.
Royce Butt (113), Keaton Zeimet (120), Cael Grell (138) and Carter Donovan (145) finished first for the Sabers while Keaton Kruse (106) was second.
Butt, a freshman, knocked off 2A fifth-ranked Carson Less of West Delaware in the final, 3-2.
West Delaware registered 284 1/2 points to win the team title, followed by Western Dubuque (188), Decorah (147) and Central DeWitt (142).
