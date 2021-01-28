PREP REPORT: North Scott wrestles past Clinton

Wrestling

North Scott 74, Clinton 3: Bonus points were the order of the day for North Scott on Thursday against Clinton, with each of the eight Lancers who won contested matches picking up extra points.

Seth Madden started a string of three straight pins for the Class 3A No. 8 Lancers, stopping Darian Clark in 1:07. After Clinton forfeited at 182, Joey Peterson needed just 18 seconds to pick up a pin at 195 pounds and Kade Tippet followed with another fall in 2:27.

North Scott's Josh Connor also picked up a pin at 138 pounds with a 46-second fall against Clinton's Peyton Pettengill, and Peyton Westlin followed by pinning Clinton's Brooke Peters in 5:45.

Cael Straley (126) and Chase Porter (132) each got tech falls for North Scott, and Aydan Cary got a 16-3 major decision at 152 pounds, one of only two matches on the night to go the distance.

The other was Clinton's lone win, with Ashten Corbin beating Dylan Marti 5-0 at 160 pounds.

