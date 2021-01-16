Prep report: Spartans ride depth to J-Hawk title (NOT DONE)

CEDAR RAPIDS — Depth carried the Pleasant Valley wrestling team to a title Saturday at the J-Hawk Invitational.
Despite not having a single champion, the Spartans had three runners-up and three third-place finishes to conclude with 199.5 points, 17 clear of second-place West Des Moines Valley in the 14-team event at Cedar Rapids Jefferson.
Hunter Meyrer (138 pounds), Ryan Kammerer (170) and Luke Vonderhaar (220) each took second for coach Jacob Larsen's squad. Jack Miller (132), Caden McDermott (160) and Rusty VanWetzinga (182) finished third.
Muscatine placed sixth in the 14-team field. The Muskies had two champions in Tim Nimely (170) and Togeh Deseh (285) along with a runner-up in Gage Stevens (145).
Nimely, named the most outstanding wrestler of the tournament, pinned Kammerer in 1 minute, 33 seconds in the final. Deseh pulled out a 1-0 decision over West Des Moines Valley's Bryan Jurado in the final.
Davenport North had two third-place finishers in Jeffery West (106) and Cade Sheedy (195). Clinton's Ashten Corbin was the runner-up at 160 and teammate Brooke Peters took third at 145.
Lancers runner-up at Lisbon: Trace Gephart and Josh Connor claimed titles for North Scott's wrestling team Saturday at the Ed Hadenfeldt Invitational hosted by Solon.
The 113-pound Gephart beat Cedar Rapids Prairie's Hunter Kalous in the final while Connor posted a 19-0 technical fall win over Vinton-Shellsburg's Brady Ortner.
Lisbon won the 13-team tournament with 288.5 points, followed by North Scott (259.5) and Cedar Rapids Prairie (177.5). West Liberty was fifth with 156.5 points.
North Scott had four second-place finishers in Chase Porter (132), Peyton Westlin (145), Seth Madden (170) and AJ Petersen (182).
Felipe Molina (195) and Kobe Simon (220) each took second for West Liberty.
Sabers third at Cascade: Keaton Kruse (113) and Cael Grell (138) powered the Central DeWitt wrestling team to a third-place finish at the Cascade Invitational on Saturday.
Kruse was the only competitor in his weight class. Grell recorded a second-period pin in the championship match to win his bracket.
Union La Porte City took the 12-team tournament with 201 points, followed by Western Dubuque (196.5) and Central DeWitt (174).
The Sabers had three runners-up in Ben Schutterle (106), Keaton Zeimet (120) and Keaton Simmons (126).
Zeimet, who recorded his 100th career pin during the tournament, lost in the finals to Burlington Notre Dame's Blaine Frazier 8-5. It was Frazier's second win over Zeimet this season.
Wilton claims three titles: Williamsburg had a little too much firepower in the team race, but Wilton left Saturday's Marion Invitational with three individual titles and a runner-up team finish.
Kael Brisker (138), Colton Cruse (152) and Tyrrell Hughes (220) pocketed championships for the Beavers.
Brisker handed Monticello's Kain Luensman his first loss of the season, 9-3, in the final. Cruse, who earned his 100th career win at the tournament, pinned Grinnell's Eli Rose in the final in 5:35. Hughes, a sophomore, stuck Mount Vernon's Clark Younggreen in 2:18 in his championship match.
Williamsburg finished with 184.5 points, followed by Wilton (164.5) and Mount Vernon (161).
Wilton had four third-place finishers in Brody Brisker (106), Garrett Burkle (113), Kaden Shirk (160) and Johnathan Lilly (195).
Maquoketa had three wrestlers place third — Ben Thines (170), Lane Stender (220) and Will Caes (285).
Wapello fourth at WACO Invitational: The Indians didn't have a wrestler reach the finals of the WACO Warrior Invitational Saturday, but five third-place finishes were enough to propel Wapello into fourth place in the team standings.
The Indians finished with 118 points, 16 behind team champ New London and just a half-point out of third place.
Dawson Tipps (106), Zach Harrbison (113), Mathew Heisher (126), Chase Witte (138) and Christopher Ewart (145) all bounced back from semifinal losses to place third.
Gast shines for Durant: Despite strong days from several of its wrestlers, forfeits in the middle weights helped send Durant to a 1-4 record Saturday at the Trojan Duals in Pleasantville.
The Wildcats picked up their lone win against Montezuma, 48-18. They dropped duals against Chariton (42-24), Lynnville-Sully (42-30), North Mahaska (36-32) and Pleasantville (64-12).
Ethan Gast ended the day unbeaten for Durant with three pins and a major decision in four contested matches at 120 pounds. Dylan Grage (182/195) picked up two pins and a major decision win in four contested matches and Noah Grage (126-132) and Cameron Ruggiero (170) each picked up two pins while going 2-3 in contested matches.