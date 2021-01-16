Prep report: Spartans ride depth to J-Hawk title

Wilton claims three titles: Williamsburg had a little too much firepower in the team race, but Wilton left Saturday's Marion Invitational with three individual titles and a runner-up team finish.

Kael Brisker (138), Colton Cruse (152) and Tyrrell Hughes (220) pocketed championships for the Beavers.

Brisker handed Monticello's Kain Luensman his first loss of the season, 9-3, in the final. Cruse, who earned his 100th career win at the tournament, pinned Grinnell's Eli Rose in the final in 5:35. Hughes, a sophomore, stuck Mount Vernon's Clark Younggreen in 2:18 in his championship match.

Williamsburg finished with 184.5 points, followed by Wilton (164.5) and Mount Vernon (161).

Wilton had four third-place finishers in Brody Brisker (106), Garrett Burkle (113), Kaden Shirk (160) and Johnathan Lilly (195).

Maquoketa had three wrestlers place third — Ben Thines (170), Lane Stender (220) and Will Caes (285).

Wapello fourth at WACO Invitational: The Indians didn't have a wrestler reach the finals of the WACO Warrior Invitational Saturday, but five third-place finishes were enough to propel Wapello into fourth place in the team standings.