Things don't always go according to plan.

Derrick Bass' top goal out of high school was to wrestle for Ohio State University, one of the premier programs in the Big Ten and entire country.

Multiple shoulder surgeries later and no state final appearances hampered that dream.

"I realized right about junior year, I can't miss my senior year of sports," Bass said. "The looks weren't going to be there because of health. When I was on the national level, up until I was injured, I was ranked top-25 in the nation.

"I'm wrestling with one arm, so I'm excited to get back on top."

While he may not be a Buckeye, the Assumption High School standout will be a Division I wrestler.

Bass announced Thursday on social media is verbal commitment to Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, a program that wrestlers out of the Mid-American Conference.

"I’m extremely excited to announce my commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at SIUE," Bass wrote on his Twitter page. "I would not be in this position without my coaches, family, practice partners, the Assumption community, and our lord and savior."

Bass stated his final four schools he was considering were SIUE, North Dakota State, Lindenwood and Wyoming.

Conversations with coaches, plus seeing the campus during his visit, made the Cougars an attractive destination.

"It was my first big offer," Bass said. "They had a great plan in store for my shoulder. I liked the campus and location from the beginning. It is spacious with lots of lakes, ponds."

Bass will not be the only Quad-City connection to the program that is over three hours away from Davenport and 30 minutes from St. Louis.

Tim Wright, a former Rock Island High School standout that won two state titles at the prep level, was a four-time national champion when SIUE was a Division II program.

Bass will be the second Iowan on the roster, joined by four-time state champion Marcel Lopez of New London.

"Growing up, I was wrestling year-round," Bass said. "I'm excited to get back into that."

Assumption head coach Sonny Alvarez beamed with joy when Bass finalized his collegiate decision.

"It is a great opportunity," Alvarez said.

It has been a roller coaster of a prep career for Bass, who has dealt with a shoulder injury for most of his time in a red and white singlet. He battled through it to be a three-time state place-winner.

Then this winter, he achieved glory.

Rarely taking offensive shots and wrestling low-scoring matches was necessary for Bass to stay on the mat and he captured the Iowa Class 2A 126 pound state championship with a 3-1 triumph.

Bass is in the midst of his final track and field season for Assumption before he solely focuses on wrestling. He projects at 125/133, but admitted his max weight likely will be 141 depending on how much he grows.

He will have another shoulder surgery he hopes in July and take a redshirt in his first year.

"Stepping into a college room, it is a totally different animal," Alvarez said. "Everybody in that room is tough; you're not the big dog anymore. I think a redshirt year is going to be good for him.

"He'll be able to get healthy and get (his) wheels back under (him) is going to be big."

Bass is grateful for the chance to wrestle at the D-I level and doesn't plan on wasting the opportunity given to him by the Cougars and a coaching staff piloted by Jeremy Spates.

To him, he wants to prove he will be a "steal."

"I'm willing to bet on myself," Bass said.

And Alvarez is ready to witness something no one in the Assumption wrestling room ever did.

"He's got a lot of work ahead of him," Alvarez said. "I'm just excited to see a healthy Derrick on the wrestling mat. A healthy Derrick is a special thing."

Two Q-C preps commit to Augie: The Augustana College Vikings snared two local seniors to join their program in Assumption's Michael Macias and Pleasant Valley's Jack Miller.

Macias capped his prep career for the Knights with over 115 wins and three state medals. He reached the state semifinals this year for the second time and eventually placed third.

Miller reached 100 career victories and was a three-time Mississippi Athletic Conference champion and a three-time state medalist for the Spartans.