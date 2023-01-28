Prep wrestling: Bettendorf goes 10-for-10 in MAC finals, piles up school record 317.5 points

DEWITT — No one thought when the day started that Bettendorf High School's wrestling team would have 10 wrestlers in the finals on Saturday.

Let alone go unblemished in those championship matches.

"I love this team," senior 152 pounder Elijah Mendoza said. "We came in here to have a good mindset and dominate this tournament."

That's exactly what happened.

The Bulldogs walked out of the Mississippi Athletic Conference tournament at Central DeWitt High School with 10 champions and 317.5 points to triumph for their second straight conference team championship.

"It is pretty crazy," 132-pound starter Jayce Luna said. "That's unheard of in a tournament."

Both milestones set new school records and might be MAC records, too. Coach Dan Knight's squad had its entire lineup wrestling in the semifinals and three of the four wrestlers that dropped to the consolation semis grabbed third place.

In total, 13 of the 14 Bulldogs registered double-digit team points.

"Outstanding day," Knight said. "They wanted to leave their mark. Once we got in the finals, they wanted 10-for-10. To be honest, didn't really think about it; not the focus. Some of these guys need it because in districts, it helps your seed.

"It is another tournament to help yourself and we help our team too."

North Scott clipped Pleasant Valley 207-198 for second place while Central DeWitt placed fourth with 164 points and Assumption rounded out the top five with 112 points.

A handful of matches were tightly contested — particularly at 132, 138, 152 and 160 — that swung the pendulum in Bettendorf's favor.

Mendoza tangled with Pleasant Valley's Jack Miller at 152 and broke a 4-4 tie with a third-period reversal and two back points to claim an 8-4 win. It spoiled Miller's quest for a third straight MAC title.

And sent the Bulldogs corner into a frenzy.

"Just kept a level head," Mendoza said. "It is nice to get a good win here."

When PV and Bettendorf wrestled in a dual before Christmas break, Mendoza bumped to 160 and didn't wrestle Miller. Two takedowns in the first period gave Mendoza a 4-1 cushion.

Miller responded with a reversal to open the third and square the match.

"We have been on the wrong end of that enough times," Knight said of his guys wrestling Miller in the past. "(Elijah) wrestled really smart."

Luna avenged one of his four losses with a 3-1 decision at 132 over Central DeWitt's Royce Butt to win his second consecutive conference title. It was a 1-1 match after four minutes, then Luna secured the match-sealing two points.

Butt clipped Luna 5-2 in the regular season meeting on Dec. 15.

"I knew it was going to be a good match and I was ready for all of it," Luna said. "It lived up (to the billing). Mainly, it was get in the right mental space."

Once Luna took down Butt, his mat awareness won out. He routinely pulled Butt towards the edge and kept his feet inside the circle to continue his rideout.

"That was big," Knight said.

Lincoln Jipp (138) edged PV's Holden Willett 4-2 in sudden victory and Jorden Roberts (160) erupted with joy after he squeaked by North Scott's Dylan Marti 4-3 in an ultimate tiebreaker.

Jayden Luna (106), Jake Knight (113), TJ Koester (120), Cody Trevino (126), Tycho Carmichael (145) and Zander Glazebrook (220) all registered pins for the Bulldogs.

Koester and Carmichael won their second straight MAC title.

"We knew we were the big dogs and we had to prove it," Jayce Luna said. "We stepped on the mat with confidence and it really showed."

After finishing third at last weekend's Ed Winger Invite, Bettendorf left Urbandale not disappointed, but a better understanding of what it needs to do to close the gap with Waverly-Shell Rock and Southeast Polk.

Coach Knight believes they are coming together as a unit, but bigger challenges lie ahead.

"We all think we can do better with everything," Mendoza said. "We improved on our craft."

PV's Caden McDermott (170) and Joey VanWetzinga (285) each won their first career conference title.

McDermott beat North Scott's Seth Madden 3-1 in sudden victory. The top-ranked wrestler in Class 3A won a rematch of last year's bout at MAC where Madden triumphed in ultimate tiebreaker.

"Past two years, I've lost to two North Scott guys," McDermott said. "Feels good to finally beat one of those guys."

The two could square off as many as three more times, starting on Tuesday when the Spartans and Lancers tangle in a regional dual where the winner will face Bettendorf.

McDermott wouldn't want it any other way.

"I know (Madden) is a good wrestler," he said. "That's just building my confidence up. Everything matters now."

VanWetzinga clipped DeWitt's Sam Gravert 2-1 on a first-period takedown and avoided a second stalling call while being ridden out in the final two minutes.

North Scott's A.J. Petersen defeated Muscatine's Evan Franke by a 15-4 major decision for his first MAC title. After losing in the finals last year, the Iowa State football recruit bolted to an 11-0 lead and never looked back.

"It meant a lot to me," Petersen said.

The Petersen family has had high levels of success on the gridiron and wrestling mat, but Joey Petersen never won a conference title and A.J. had one last shot.

He took full advantage.

"You get motivation from every place," A.J. said.

DeWitt's Chris Wrage claimed a 3-2 win over Assumption's Chase Diaz at 182.