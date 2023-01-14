Prep wrestling: Bettendorf goes 5-for-5 in Midwest Shootout finals, claims team title

Young? Yes. Inexperienced? Far from.

The accolades and mat time that Jake Knight, Cody Trevino and Lincoln Jipp had as middle schoolers before entering Bettendorf High School's wrestling room were on another level.

That trifecta had high amounts of success on the AAU circuit and it has carried over to their first year of varsity wrestling. They scrap in the room a decent amount, too.

"As a freshman, you really don't have anything to lose," Trevino said. "Lay it all out there."

Knight (113 pounds), Trevino (126) and Jipp (138) each garnered their first ever Midwest Shootout titles on Saturday afternoon, part of a perfect 5-for-5 day for Class 3A second-ranked Bettendorf in championship matches to win its home tournament with 229 points.

Coach Dan Knight's group goes back-to-back after winning last winter.

"They're ready," Knight stated of his three freshman champs. "For awhile, they were all two-to-three pounds apart. It has all worked out."

Jipp's win was his first tournament victory of the season. He placed fourth at the Frank Baltzley Invitational in mid-December and won three times at the Dan Gable Donnybrook.

Since then, he has gone 19-2 and hasn't lost to an Iowa kid in a month.

"Everyone was expecting us to do good for the team, but I think we've (been) great for the team," Jipp said.

His 22-7 technical fall victory in the first place bout over Antioch's Anthony Streib, a top-three guy in Illinois Class 2A, might be his best win to date.

Jipp took Strieb feet-to-back to lead 8-3 in the first period, then added four more takedowns and two sets of back points to cap off the triumph. After giving up a takedown early, Jipp was put on his stomach one other time.

"I got annoyed by him taking me down and I wanted to control the match," Jipp said.

Trevino's match against Johnston's Jashua Anglo was much more nip-and-tuck.

It was 6-6 going into the third period and Trevino chose down. Anglo decided to let him up immediately and start the final two minutes neutral, trailing by one.

"I figured he'd try to take me down," Trevino said. "I was still trying to push the pace, but I wasn't going to do anything stupid. Stay in good position."

Anglo was in on several shots, but Trevino fended them off and prevailed in a matchup of top-10 grapplers. Trevino went escape then takedown to go from trailing 5-3 to leading 6-5 in the second period.

Trevino has not lost since his second match at the Donnybrook.

"Some people are going to be stronger, so I'm going to have to fight," Trevino said. "Rely on my technique."

Jake Knight went pin, pin then racked up six takedowns to major Antioch's seventh-ranked Gavin Hanrahan 14-6. For just the 10th time in 30 matches, Knight has gone the full six minutes.

Which his dad and coach believes will pay dividends come February.

"Our schedule is pretty tough and it will prepare our kids well down the stretch," Coach Knight said.

TJ Koester (120) and Jayce Luna (132) claimed titles as well.

Koester recorded five pins in his six wins over the two-day tournament to capture the award for most pins in least amount of time. He recorded a 50-second fall to topple Dubuque Hempstead's Mitchell Murphy.

Luna led wire-to-wire in his 9-4 triumph over Antioch's Edgar Albino, who is ranked second at 126, but bumped up on Saturday. Luna was in control for the entire six minutes and didn't give up an offensive point.

"We knew we were going to score and keep increasing the attack," Coach Knight said.

Bettendorf's Tycho Carmichael (145) won his semifinal match against Johnston's Braden Blackorby in a battle of top-three guys, but some post-match happenings got out of hand and Carmichael was disqualified.

Jayden Luna (106), Cooper Agosta (182) and Aiden Lee (285) each placed third for the Bulldogs.

Davenport West had two place winners Tucker Avis (fifth at 138) and Ashton Urmie (sixth at 170).

Next weekend will be the barometer for Bettendorf when it treks to Urbandale for the Ed Winger Invitational. Southeast Polk, Waverly-Shell Rock, Waukee Northwest, Fort Dodge and Johnston amongst others will be there.

Coach Knight called it "mini-state"

"We're starting to be competitive with everybody and as a coach, it is fun," he added. "Things start happening once they start buying in."