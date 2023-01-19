Prep wrestling: Buhman's pin gives Assumption second win of year over North Scott

This script had been written before.

Assumption's wrestling team jumps out to a 24-0 lead, then North Scott crawls back to within single digits after shifting through the upper weights.

The 106 pound bout turns out to be the biggest match of the night between the Knights' freshman Brody Buhman and Lancers' sophomore Hayden Ulloa.

"We were so gassed (in the third period)," Buhman said.

The finish was just as similar.

Buhman erased a 5-0 deficit by tossing Ulloa to his back for the dual-sealing pin in 4 minutes, 52 seconds to lift Class 2A No. 13 Assumption past 3A No. 19 North Scott 36-31 on Thursday night at Assumption High School.

It marks the second win of the season by the Knights over the Lancers. The rivals tangled for third place in their bracket at the Battle of Waterloo on December 17, won by the Knights 33-31.

"It was a fun dual," Assumption coach Sonny Alvarez said. "We knew it was going to be close."

Buhman was taken down in the opening period and then gave up points while still on top in the second. He was called for locked hands and potentially dangerous to trail 4-0.

Ulloa got out from the bottom and was up by a commanding margin.

"Just got to keep wrestling," Buhman said. "You got to fight the whole time."

A takedown near the end of the second cut the deficit to three, then Buhman got out for an escape in the third and was in striking distance. On the edge of the mat, he put Ulloa on his back for the fall and sent the Knights (7-2 MAC) into a frenzy.

Buhman was picked up by one of his teammates as he walked off the mat. At the Battle of Waterloo, Buhman took Ulloa feet-to-back for the go-ahead five points in the final period to win 10-6.

"It is unbelievable," Buhman said. "An amazing feeling."

"His best wrestling is ahead of him," Alvarez added. "I talk about kicking down doors; he kicked (down) a door. He learned something."

Afterward, North Scott coach Drew Kelly admitted it was minor things in that match plus others that sent his group home with a setback.

"We had opportunities," Kelly stated. "Close duals, you need to get more bonus points. Couple good teams, that's the difference. We got to finish periods, we got to finish matches."

There wasn't much separation between the two sides.

They both had five bonus-point victories and seven sets of back points. Assumption had a slight advantage in takedowns (17-13) and North Scott countered with an edge in reversals (5-3).

Swing matches, particularly at 120 and 182, were the difference.

Knights sophomore Gavin Marietta completely flipped the verdict from his encounter with Drew Metcalf a month ago at 120, the starting weight for the dual.

Marietta reversed Metcalf and immediately recorded the fall in 43 seconds.

"I say he is one of the toughest guys in my room and he came up big for us," Alvarez said. "Gavin's got an ability to catch some people."

On Assumption's senior night, it was senior Chase Diaz who registered a thrilling 9-8 triumph over Jace Tippet. That tussle had four total takedowns and two reversals, including the go-ahead one.

Tippet tied the match at seven with a takedown, but Diaz still had hold of his leg and eventually reversed him to lead by two and stave off one final offensive push for the win.

"I just (stuck) with my training and came through at the end," Diaz said. "We wrestled gritty."

Alvarez noted Diaz was in the room with him at 6 a.m. on Thursday going over things in preparation for Tippet.

"He executed two things we worked on," Alvarez said. "Not only are they tough, they're smart, too."

Cadyn Wild (132), Peyton Pilgrim (138) and Michael Macias (145) recorded bonus point wins to kickstart the Knights' early cushion. North Scott started its rally at 152.

With its usual starter out, Kelly bumped up Aydan Cary. The senior won by major decision, then four wins in the next six weights brought the Lancers (5-3 MAC) to within 30-25.

Seth Madden (170) picked up his 100th career win with a first-period pin.

"It is a nice feather in the cap," Kelly said. "Always had that work-horse mentality, always a fighter. He's been in a lot of these tough duals."

The Lancers came in off winning the Ed Hadenfelt Invite at Solon over the weekend and Kelly feels they're peaking at the right time. They head to the loaded Ed Winger Invite on Saturday.

"Postseason sneaks up on you real quick," Kelly said. "I like the way we're competing. They're going to be right there at the end."

Assumption left in good spirits last weekend after a seventh-place finish at the Osage duals. It will be on the road when regional duals are released next week.

Fine by the Knights.

"We're still going to peak," Diaz said.

Photos: Assumption wrestling defeats North Scott, 36-31

Assumption 36, North Scott 31

120 - Gavin Marietta (DA) pinned Drew Metcalf, 0:43; 126 - Derrick Bass (DA) dec. Ayden Golden, 9-4; 132 - Cadyn Wild (DA) tech fall Will McDermott, 16-1 (5:54); 138 - Peyton Pilgrim (DA) major dec. Adam Link, 15-6; 145 - Michael Macias (DA) pinned Logan Metcalf, 1:42; 152 - Aydan Cary (NS) major dec. Colton Pilgrim, 10-2; 160 - Dylan Marti (NS) dec. Kaleb Kreinbring, 4-1; 170 - Seth Madden (NS) pinned Dru Diaz, 1:44; 182 - Chase Diaz (DA) dec. Jace Tippet, 9-8; 195 - AJ Petersen (NS) pinned Joe Gassen, 0:46; 220 - Rhett Schaefer (DA) dec. Jackson McCallister, 6-1; 285 - David Borchers (NS) pinned Maverick Kindred, 1:18; 106 - Brody Buhman (DA) pinned Hayden Ulloa, 4:52; 113 - Matthew Williams (NS) pinned Sean Kersten, 3:55.