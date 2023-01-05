Prep wrestling: Bulldogs run off bonus points, blow by Lancers

ELDRIDGE — In the blink of an eye, Bettendorf High School's Tycho Carmichael went from being up 5-0 against a top-five foe to on his back.

When he lost to Pleasant Valley's Jack Miller in the final dual of 2022, it lit a fire in the sophomore 145-pounder.

"It stunned me, it hurt real bad," said Carmichael, currently ranked second in Class 3A.

So he didn't take anything for granted when he got his next chance to notch a key win to build his case for a No. 1 seed in the conference tournament later this month.

Carmichael posted three takedowns and then settled in for a pin in 1 minute, 35 seconds to upend North Scott's seventh-ranked Aydan Cary in the marquee matchup of Thursday's Mississippi Athletic Conference dual inside The Pit.

"Going out there and proving I'm one of the best wrestlers," Carmichael said. "I got to show it."

Behind victories in the last eight weights, seven of them by bonus points, 3A top-ranked Bettendorf remained perfect in MAC duals with a 51-21 victory over 16th-ranked North Scott.

If the Bulldogs edge past Assumption next week, they will have the inside track at another conference dual championship. They'll close the MAC season in a triangular versus Davenport North and Muscatine.

"(Tycho) impressed me tonight," Bettendorf coach Dan Knight said. "He's really slick. He makes things on his feet look easy and effortless."

Bettendorf trailed 21-9 after six weights before its heavy hitters stepped onto the mat.

Jayden Luna kicked off the rally with a 10-3 verdict at 106, then Jake Knight (113), TJ Koester (120), Cody Trevino (126), Jayce Luna (132), Lincoln Jipp (138) and Carmichael all notched pins. Elijah Mendoza (152) racked up a 17-6 major decision to close the dual.

Jake Knight, Koester and Jayce Luna had their falls within the opening two minutes. Trevino posted three takedowns, two back points and 11 seconds into the second period, collected the fall.

Jipp was in a nip-and-tuck battle with the Lancers' Adam Link before a reversal to close the first, an escape to open the second and a takedown turned into a pin in 3:12.

"It is amazing, we got our guys to back us up," Carmichael said. "Just like our shirts say 'The future looks bright.'"

Coach Knight believes it is one of the more explosive parts in Bettendorf's lineup he's had throughout his tenure.

"They're young, but they're pretty good," he said. "They got to prove it down the road."

Jordan Roberts (160) and Ronan Numkena (195) also notched wins for the Bulldogs. It was the season debut for Numkena, who Knight expects to be a focal point in the Bulldogs lineup.

He recorded a pin in 1:49.

"He's got to get his bearings straight," coach Knight said. "He's a strong kid, athletic kid. He helps us and makes us stronger."

North Scott picked up victories from Seth Madden (170), AJ Petersen (220) and Nate Schneckloth (285) via pins plus a 2-0 decision by Jace Tippet at 182.

Still, Lancers coach Drew Kelly felt the in-match adjustments weren't happening at a high rate to avoid bonus points.

"We got to get tougher and we got to get better," Kelly said. "We got to be more active in our ties. They do a good job on top, we didn't do a good job making the adjustments."

Both sides will trek north to Rochester, Minn., for The Clash, notably one of the tougher dual tournaments in the Midwest. Several Iowa schools will go there, including Waverly-Shell Rock and Osage.

Other top schools in Illinois and Minnesota will also be in attendance.

"The good news is we're not going in fluff 'em up, some patty-cake competition," Kelly said. "We got to be ready to step it up every time."

For whatever reason, coach Knight stated his teams always seem to wrestle better after The Clash in the times he has sent Bettendorf up there.

He doesn't expect to be different this year.

"We're starting to come along," he said. "It always seems to bring our team together. Things are going in the right direction."

Bettendorf 51, North Scott 21

160 - Jordan Roberts (Bett) dec. Dylan Marti, 5-3; 170 - Seth Madden (NS) pinned Jacob Whipple, 5:02; 182 - Jace Tippet (NS) dec. Cooper Agosta, 2-0; 195 - Ronan Numkena (Bett) pinned Landon McDonald, 1:49; 220 - AJ Petersen (NS) pinned Zander Glazebrook, 1:09; 285 - Nate Schneckloth (NS) pinned Aiden Lee, 2:33; 106 - Jayden Luna (Bett) dec. Hayden Ulloa, 10-3; 113 - Jake Knight (Bett) pinned Matthew Williams, 1:09; 120 - TJ Koester (Bett) pinned Drew Metcalf, 0:25; 126 - Cody Trevino (Bett) pinned Ayden Golden, 2:11; 132 - Jayce Luna (Bett) pinned Will McDermott, 1:48; 138 - Lincoln Jipp (Bett) pinned Adam Link, 3:12; 145 - Tycho Carmichael (Bett) pinned Aydan Cary, 1:35; 152 - Elijah Mendoza (Bett) major dec. Illias Louck, 17-6