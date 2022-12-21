Prep wrestling: Bulldogs take three upper weight matches, cruise past Spartans

From 106 to 160 pounds, Bettendorf High School is filled with ranked wrestlers and potential state medalists.

What has been a question mark is the upper weights. Unlike previous years, it is not the most prolific part of the Bulldogs lineup.

"I have a lot of faith in our upper weight guys," senior Elijah Mendoza said. "I know they can get the win for us when we need it."

In one of the biggest Mississippi Athletic Conference duals to this point in the season, Class 3A top-ranked Bettendorf grabbed wins at 170, 195 and 285 and gave up bonus points once in the five upper weights to triumph over 18th-ranked Pleasant Valley 49-18 on Wednesday night.

It puts the Bulldogs at 5-0 in MAC duals and right after Christmas break, it faces North Scott and Assumption on the ends of being a part of The Clash up in Minnesota within the first two weeks of 2023.

"It was really huge because we knew what we had on the other side, could roll our direction," Bettendorf coach Dan Knight said. "Our big guys wrestled really well, they fought."

Very rarely, if ever, is there a case where Knight is comfortable with taking a forfeit. That could have been the case on Wednesday as Bettendorf had an opening at 285.

Instead, sophomore Zander Glazebrook bumped up.

"We decided when we realized we could get more points," Glazebrook said. "I knew I had to out-push him, keep the pace going."

He was giving up 55 pounds to PV's heavyweight Jackson Klingaman. It was scoreless for the first two periods. Glazebrook went neutral in the third, got the takedown and secured the 2-1 win.

Just prior to that, Glazebrook nearly won a scramble on the edge for two, but the buzzer went off.

"Our plan was to limit the upper weights as much as we could and that meant (bumping Glazebrook up)," Knight said. "He held good position, drove on that back foot, kept being aggressive."

Freshman Armon Williams made his varsity debut at 170 and pinned Ayvn Nelson in the second period. He won the weight class at the Saber Invitational last week as a member of the Bulldogs JV team.

Williams reversed Nelson to lead 4-2 and settled in for the fall. Then at 195, Aiden Lee used three takedowns to clip Nathan Musal 7-3.

"We were definitely motivated to get a big win," Mendoza said.

After Glazebrook's win put the Bulldogs up 26-18 with four weights left, it was all but over.

Jayden Luna (106), Jake Knight (113), TJ Koester (120) and Cody Trevino (126) all picked up bonus point wins to close out the dual. Bettendorf posted 29 takedowns to just seven from the Spartans.

It had 12 sets of back points to PV's none.

"Just didn't get the job done," Spartans head coach Jake Larsen said.

Bettendorf raced out to an 11-0 lead on a technical fall from Jayce Luna (132) and a pin from Lincoln Jipp (138). PV roared back with a 4-0 win from Holden Willett (145) and come-from-behind pin by Jack Miller (152).

Mendoza claimed a 7-3 win at 160 and that put Bettendorf up five. The Spartans got to that margin one other time when Rusty VanWetzinga won via fall at 220.

"I'm really happy for my team right now," Mendoza said. "Over break, we're going to fine tune some stuff and have some good meets."

Larsen adjusted the lineup to maximize potential bonus points at key weights. They just didn't work out.

Caden McDermott was the other winner for the Spartans at 182.

"We just needed to pick up those wins at those other weights to swing it enough," Larsen said. "I tried to cover the worst case scenario. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't."

Bettendorf heads into the holidays with confidence after going 4-1 at the Red Owens Holiday Classic even with getting clipped by three points to Southeast Polk.

It is now in the drivers seat for a MAC dual title.

"We just worry about getting better," Knight said.

Bettendorf 49, Pleasant Valley 18

132 - Jayce Luna (Bett) tech fall Duncan Harn, 19-4 (4:31); 138 - Lincoln Jipp (Bett) pinned Chase Macey, 1:35; 145 - Holden Willett (PV) dec. Kendell Kerr, 4-0; 152 - Jack Miller (PV) pinned Tycho Carmichael, 2:53; 160 - Elijah Mendoza (Bett) dec. Ike Swanson, 7-3; 170 - Armon Williams (Bett) pinne2d Avyn Nelson, 2:11; 182 - Caden McDermott (PV) dec. Cooper Agosta, 9-2; 195 - Aiden Lee (Bett) dec. Nathan Musal, 7-3; 220 - Rusty VanWetzinga (PV) pinned Malakhi Woods, 1:16; 285 - Zander Glazebrook (Bett) dec. Jackson Klingaman, 2-1; 106 - Jayden Luna (Bett) pinned Lucas Reeder, 1:06; 113 - Jake Knight (Bett) pinned Ashton Wisneski, 0:50; 120 - TJ Koester (Bett) pinned Carter Siebel, 1:18; 126 - Cody Trevino (Bett) tech fall Caden Ervin 21-5 (5:24).