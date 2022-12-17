Prep wrestling: Central DeWitt's Butt navigates two-week blitz to win home invite

DEWITT — Once the calendar flipped to December, it turned into a blitz for Central DeWitt High School's boys wrestling team.

It went to the Bob Murphy Invite on Dec. 3, had conference duals on the 8th and 15th, trekked to the Bobcat dual tournament in Epworth on the 10th and had a non-conference dual on the 13th.

Royce Butt, the Sabers top lightweight, has bounced around between 132 and 138 pounds over the two weeks.

"We had to make weight three times this week and cutting 20 pounds is kind of hard, so I decided to bump up (to 138)," said Butt, ranked fifth in 2A at 132.

He has wrestled six ranked guys between both weights and finished 4-2 in that stretch, including a decision win over Class 3A top-ranked Jayce Luna of Bettendorf at 132.

It culminated in a home tournament title on Saturday afternoon.

Butt claimed two bonus point victories and clipped Williamsburg's Nile Sinn 3-1 in the first-place contest at Central DeWitt High School to move to 16-2 on the season heading into Christmas break.

"I felt fine, a little sore, but that is to be expected," Butt said. "Just dominated and got the job done."

Afterward, Butt stated his home is at 132. He wanted to get tested in the 138 bracket at DeWitt that included seven guys with above .500 records and he passed with flying colors.

He executed a go-behind in the second period against Sinn to lead 2-1 and registered an escape early in the third for the breather. He rode Sinn for the opening minute of the second.

"His plan was to wait for a mistake and counter off it," Butt said. "Keep in position, make him go with what I want. You just have to be patient."

DeWitt coach Matt Ohnemus gets the feeling Butt is putting people outside of the Sabers room on notice.

"He lives a wrestling lifestyle like no one I've ever coached before," Ohnemus said.

The Sabers, third in the team race with 126 points behind champion Creston (258) and Williamsburg (250), had another champion in 2A second-ranked Sam Gravert at heavyweight.

Gravert came back from an early takedown to eventually pin Creston's Max Chapman in 2 minutes, 52 seconds in the title match.

"I wasn't really prepared for the takedown," Gravert said. "I think I rallied pretty well."

Getting pushed by previous heavyweights Cole Miller and Mitchell Howard in DeWitt's room and the coaching staff, plus more dedication, has allowed Gravert to head into Christmas with a 16-2 record and a boatload of confidence.

Not too shabby for self-admitting he was bad as a freshman.

"I came in with the mindset that it is my last year and I just got to go for it," Gravert said.

Clinton and Davenport North finished sixth and seventh in the team race, respectively. Both sides had a runner-up in the River Kings Peyton Pettengill (160) and the Wildcats Jeffery West (126).

The two MAC wrestlers lost in title matches via major decision.

West was out-paced by Williamsburg's Gavin Jensen and Pettengill fell to Creston's William Bolinger.

The River Kings went 1-4 in the semifinals, then rebounded with a 3-1 showing in the third-place matches. They went 4-3 in the placement contests outside of Pettengill.

"We always talk about going to get the next best thing," Clinton coach Dustin Caldwell said.

Four additional guys for the Wildcats placed in the top six. Coach Jacob Conner is hoping the winter break will allow his bunch to get stronger.

"Our defense is pretty rough right now," he said.

Maquoketa, Northeast, Camanche and Davenport Central each had at least one wrestler finish in the top five.

Team scores

1. Creston 258, 2. Williamsburg 250, 3. Central DeWitt 126, 4. Iowa City Liberty 112, 5. Bettendorf JV 109.5, 6. Clinton 106, 7. Davenport North 69, 8. Mid-Prairie 66, 9. Bellevue 65, 10. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 60, 11. Maquoketa 54, 12. Midland 42, 13. Camanche 22, 14. Northeast 20, 15. Davenport Central 18.

Championship matches

113 - Mose Yoder (Mid-Prairie) pinned Brayden Curtis (CR Jefferson), 2:56; 120 - Christian Ahrens (Creston) dec. Garrett Evans (Bett JV), 5-4; 126 - Gavin Jensen (Williamsburg) major dec. Jeffery West (Dav. North), 13-0; 132 - Trey Chestnut (Creston) pinned Caleb Mohr (Williamsburg), 3:44; 138 - Royce Butt (DeWitt) dec. Nile Sinn (Williamsburg), 3-1; 145 - Chris Aragon (Creston) dec. Anyhlan Peoples (IC Liberty), 4-1; 152 - Milo Staver (Creston) pinned Landon Bell (IC Liberty), 2:55; 160 - William Bolinger (Creston) major dec. Peyton Pettengill (Clinton), 14-2; 170 - Armon Williams (Bett JV) dec. Conner Parker (Williamsburg), 9-4; 182 - Gable Dayton (Williamsburg) pinned Eduardo Zepeda (IC Liberty), 2:59; 195 - Vincenzo Lima (IC Liberty) pinned Bryan Riedel (IC Liberty), 3:18; 220 - Jack Hiland (Bellevue) dec. Quinten Fuller (Creston), 6-3; 285 - Sam Gravert (DeWitt) pinned Max Chapman (Creston), 2:52

Third place matches (locals only)

120 - Jacob DeWispelaere (Dav. North) pinned Kyler Provin (Williamsburg), 0:57; 126 - Danny Peters (Clinton) dec. Brodrick Phelps (Creston), 8-3; 132 - Mason Karam (IC Liberty) pinned Sam Hoffman (Clinton), 2:54; 138 - Brady Jennings (Clinton) major dec. Brandon Briley (Creston), 14-2; 145 - Luke Jennings (Clinton) dec. Jake Hiland (Bellevue), 5-2; 152 - Lawrence Flynn (DeWitt) dec. William Van Dee (Williamsburg), 2-0; 160 - Elston Lindner (DeWitt) pinned Cael Moore (Williamsburg), 3:02; 195 - Chris Wrage (DeWitt) pinned Grant Gray (Northeast), 5:52; 220 - Jackson Van Keuren (Maquoketa) pinned Gavin Vesey (Williamsburg), 2:29; 285 - Ryder Michels (Bellevue) pinned Jeremiah Henderson (Dav. North), 3:59

Fifth place matches (locals only)

113 - Kylen Parson (Creston) dec. Ashton Sneath (Dav. North), 8-6; 120 - Brody Harrington (Clinton) dec. Donovan Cook (Maquoketa), 8-6 (SV-1); 126 - Pryce Schueller (Maquoketa) pinned Aiden Harms (Bellevue), 4:53; 132 - Collin Frost (Dav. Central) major dec. Javen Dean (Bett JV), 10-2; 138 - Kendell Kerr (Bett JV) dec. Ethan Benavides (Camanche), 11-5; 145 - Ethan Prior (Williamsburg) pinned Olyver Fuller (Camanche), 0:48; 152 - Spencer Martin (Maquoketa) pinned Hunter Dierksen (Clinton), 2:38; 160 - Owen Trimpe (Mid-Prairie) pinned Jake Jantzi (Dav. Central), 1:01; 170 - Kaden Street (Creston) pinned Sam Robinson (DeWitt), 1:53; 195 - Jagger Luther (Creston) dec. Mason Luckritz (Clinton), 3-0; 220 - Joseph Thomas (Dav. North) major dec. Keegan Rushford (Midland), 16-2

Round robin results (locals only)

106 - Dolan Theisen (DeWitt) dec. Lane Travis (Creston), 5-3; Dolan Theisen (DeWitt) pinned Ethan Edens (Camanche), 0:00; Lincoln Schropp (Williamsburg) dec. Dolan Theisen (DeWitt), 6-1

106 - Lincoln Schropp (Williamsburg) pinned Ethan Edens (Camanche), 1:27; Dolan Theisen (DeWitt) pinned Ethan Edens (Camanche), 0:00; Lane Travis (Creston) pinned Ethan Edens (Camanche), 0:34