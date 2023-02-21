CLASS 2A

Geneseo 44, Sycamore 23: The Geneseo Maple Leafs punched their ticket to the Class 2A state dual meet at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington after winning nine matches to take the dual. Geneseo will face Mahomet-Seymour Friday at 5 p.m.

Geneseo dropped the first three matches of the dual before Tim Stohl earned a 10-1 major decision at 220 pounds. Geneseo went on to rattle off eight straight wins, starting with Tim Sebastian’s pin at 106 pounds. Also winning matches for the Leafs were Grady Hull (decision), Devan Hornback (fall), Bryce Bealer (decision), Malaki Jackson (fall), Zachary Montez (fall), Kye Weinzierl (major decision), and Josh Hock (by forfeit).

CLASS 1A

Yorkville 42, Riverdale 28: The Riverdale Rams fell short of advancing to the Class 1A dual team state meet after winning six matches in the dual loss.

State individual champ Dean Wainwright opened the dual with a pin for Riverdale at 106 pounds, and the Rams got back-to-back wins at 138 and 145 when Brock Smith and Blake Smith both scored pins.

Also coming out victorious for Riverdale were Collin Altensey (by decision), Alex Watson (major decision), and Zac Bradley (decision).

Canton 57, Kewanee 24: The Kewanee Boilermakers dropped the first five matches and fell short of advancing to the state dual tournament in Class 1A.

All four Kewanee wins came by pin as William Taylor, Max Kelly, Jaxson Hicks and Alejandro Duarte came out on top.