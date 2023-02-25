BLOOMINGTON — Twice in its previous three trips to the IHSA Class 2A Dual Team State boys' wrestling tournament, Geneseo had the chance to compete for a championship.

Runners-up in 2013 and '14, the Maple Leafs would not get a shot at gold Saturday evening at Grossinger Motors Arena.

Relegated to wrestling for third place after a 50-15 semifinal loss to Joliet Catholic earlier in the day, the Leafs wanted to end their season on a high note in their third-place match with Wauconda.

Trailing by six going into the match's final bout, Geneseo 120-pounder Devan Hornback did his part by pinning the Bulldogs' Nick Ruiz in 1 minute, 7 seconds to knot the score. However, the Maple Leafs had to settle for fourth as Wauconda won 37-36 on the criteria of most six-point wins.

The Bulldogs had five pins out of 14 bouts, while Geneseo had four.

"This is a good lesson for our guys in that every little thing matters," Geneseo coach Jon Murray said. "If it goes one way, it's a different outcome. We're a young team, and I hope they learn from this and realize this."

Finishing with a 22-3 dual-meet record, the fourth-place trophy is the third for Geneseo in four dual team state trips, joining the second-place trophies won by the 2013 and '14 squads.

"I'm very proud of this team for earning this trophy," Murray said. "They showed a lot of heart to get here."

Senior 220-pounder Tim Stohl won all three of his bouts this weekend. Despite the sour finish on Saturday, bringing home a trophy is still a victory in his eyes.

"I'd always looked at those trophies from 2013 and '14, the big trophies up there, and I wanted to be one of those guys who did that," he said. "Here we are, and we got a trophy. I'm very happy, very amazed.

"If you'd asked me before the year how our team would be, I'd have said we'd be pretty good, okay. When we beat (Chicago Brother Rice on Friday) to get to the semis, I thought, this is it. We're here."

Down nine with five bouts remaining, Geneseo rallied to go up on pins by the senior duo of Stohl and 285-pounder Levi Neumann.

After Stohl stuck Wauconda's Michael Merevick at the 4:38 mark, Neumann followed in his path by pinning Joe Scianna to put the Leafs up 30-27 with three bouts left.

"Me and Tim started to notice that it was getting a little tight," Neumann said. "We put our heads together, and we muscled it up."

However, Geneseo's momentum was stalled when the Bulldogs' Gavin Rockey held off Tim Sebastian for a 10-7 win at 106 pounds.

At 113, Wauconda's Nate Randle pinned Grady Hull in 1:36 to put the Bulldogs up 36-30 and put the Leafs' back to the wall.

Hornback tried to save the day with his pin of Ruiz, but ultimately the Bulldogs had one pin too many.

"This team, everyone in our room, worked as hard as they could," Neumann said. "That's all you can ask for. I was happy to see everybody really get out there."

Geneseo grabbed a 14-6 lead after four bouts on Malaki Jackson's 15-0 technical fall win over Kaden Hebert at 132 pounds, followed by Zachary Montez's pin of Ty Curran in 1:38 in their 138-pound bout and Kye Weinzierl's 3-0 win over Logan Andrews at 145.

However, Wauconda responded by reeling off four wins in the next five matchups to take a 27-18 lead and forcing the Maple Leafs to scramble back.

"We were really hoping to come back and get third place," said Montez, who like Stohl and Neumann went 3-0 on the weekend. "We all wrestled hard, but that's not what happened. We're still one of the top teams in the state, and we're going to keep this mindset going into next year."

Joliet Catholic 50, Geneseo 15: Losses in the first three semifinal bouts had the Maple Leafs looking at a 13-0 deficit before sophomore Zachary Montez tried to turn the tide in his 138-pound bout.

Montez scored a 5-2 decision over the Hilltoppers' Jake Hamiti to get Geneseo on the scoreboard. Down 13-3 after four bouts, the Leafs hoped Montez's win would spark a string of victories.

"After that win, I hoped the team could feed off of it," Montez said. "I hoped we could do what we've done all year, and roll off win after win."

Instead, Joliet Catholic responded with six straight wins to open up a 46-3 lead and effectively clinch the win with four bouts remaining.

Geneseo was able to win three of those final four matchups, however. Stohl (220) scored his club's only pin of the match by putting Marcello Aguilar down for the count at the 3:10 mark.

Neumann (285) and Sebastian (106) followed Stohl with wins of their own. Neumann topped Alex Dalach 9-3, while Sebastian shut out Noah Avina 6-0.

"We were a little over our heads in that one," Murray said, "but I'm proud of who our guys fought in that meet. They all fought to the best of their ability."