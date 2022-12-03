Prep wrestling: Knights' Bass 'focused, locked in' on reaching the top

With hundreds of matches under his belt and four AAU state championships on his resume, Derrick Bass stepped into the Assumption High School wrestling room three years ago expecting greatness.

He talked openly about wanting to become a four-time state high school champion and eventually continuing his wrestling career at Ohio State University.

Injuries, in large part, have prevented him from getting to the pinnacle.

Bass has one final go this winter to reach the summit in his high school career.

“A state championship is always something I’ve talked about and wanted to get,” Bass said. “This year, I feel I’m healthier and I’m hungrier than ever. I feel like I’m going to go get one.

“I’m just focused, locked in and have a little bit of tunnel vision right now.”

After an injury-free freshman season, which included a 36-6 record and fourth-place finish at the Class 2A state tournament, the past two years have been derailed by labrum injuries in his left shoulder.

He missed a considerable amount of mat time his sophomore season, but managed to get through sectionals and districts before having to medically forfeit his last match at the state tournament.

Bass underwent surgery to repair the labrum after the season, an injury that initially happened during football season.

The shoulder problems, however, persisted through his junior year. He finished the season 22-8 and sixth at the state tournament.

There were multiple times matches had to be stopped as Bass’ shoulder would pop out of place.

“That’s not something you can push through,” he said. “You physically can’t do anything when your shoulder is out of socket.

“Wrestling is not an easy sport to begin with, but doing it with one arm makes it even tougher.”

Bass made it through the entire football season this past fall without too much difficulty as a running back. He is doing physical therapy and consistent work with his trainer to strengthen the shoulder.

As he embarks on his senior wrestling season, still sporting a black brace to protect his shoulder, Bass said this is the healthiest he’s felt since his freshman year.

“He’s a tough, tough kid,” Assumption coach Sonny Alvarez said. “I don’t think people realize what he’s actually had to put up with and fight through. It has been really tough for him for a while, but he’s working through everything.”

Regardless, Bass refuses to walk away.

He said he enjoys breaking the will of his opponent and winning too much. He said he’s poured too many hours into the sport since he was a little boy to just surrender.

“I think about (quitting) sometimes, but you’ve got to push those thoughts away,” Bass said. “It hurts a lot, but you’ve got to be stronger than that.

“It is pretty frustrating. How can something be fun when it is only pain, but I just love the sport.”

Bass wrestled at 126 pounds at the state tournament last year. He hasn’t settled on a weight class this season, but 126, 132 and 138 are possibilities. He is ranked fourth at 132 to start the year by IAWrestle.

Sophomore Cadyn Wild, ranked ninth at 126, is his workout partner.

“Cadyn is kind of new on the scene, but he’s going to surprise some people,” Bass said. “He pushes me in the room and we push each other.”

Wild admitted Bass’ experience has been good for him to be around in the room.

“I know every day I’m working out with him, I’m getting better,” Wild said. “It is always tough to score on him and he makes you work for everything.”

Bass plans to wrestle in college, but he hasn’t made a decision on what school or level yet.

There is a possibility he'll pursue an opportunity at a Division I school or he could go to a Division III or NAIA program and be involved in multiple sports (wrestling and track and field).

Whatever path he chooses, another shoulder surgery is on the horizon that will likely sideline him next season.

“It has been a tough thing to go through and I’ve weathered the storm,” Bass said. “I’m doing stuff I feel like other people couldn’t do, so it has definitely strengthened me mentally. I feel that will give me an advantage at some point.

“This year, more than any, I want to show people I’m one of the best athletes around. I love this sport and I like competing.”