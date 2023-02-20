GENESEO — This past weekend at the IHSA boys' wrestling individual state tournament brought a great honor for longtime Geneseo High School coach Jon Murray.

A veteran of more than three decades of coaching, Murray was inducted into the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association's Hall of Fame. Along with the other inductees, he was honored prior to the start of last Friday's semifinal rounds in Champaign.

He had been notified of the honor by Rock Falls athletic director Rich Montgomery.

"I've known Rich since I first started coaching, and he's a great guy," Murray said. "He does a lot for wrestling, and for the IWCOA. He called me a couple of months ago to let me know about this."

Murray is in his 21st season as the Maple Leafs' head coach. Prior to his current post, he spent eight years on Larry Kanke's staff at Geneseo, and then another two at United Township under Mark "Bam" Pustelnik before taking over the Leafs' program.

After enjoying this past weekend's honors, it is back to business for Murray and his squad as it prepares for Tuesday's 6 p.m. Class 2A Sycamore Dual Team Sectional. Geneseo will put its 20-1 dual-meet record up against the host Spartans, a team the Leafs topped 60-15 on Nov. 23.

"It was so early that Sycamore still didn't have its full lineup yet," Murray said. "They were still without their football players. They're a different team now and much stronger, especially in the upper weights.

"Our guys know we need to show up Tuesday night, that's for sure. We'll be alright. It's more a mental thing; you've just got to thrive on the situation."

The Maple Leafs have thrived throughout a season in which they went 6-0 to finish atop the Western Big 6 Conference regular-season standings, then capture the title at the conference tournament in Quincy before winning their first regional team title since 2015.

Top regular-season tournament finishes for Geneseo included a championship at Morton, taking second at Rockford East and finishing third at its own invitational.

This past weekend, three Leafs competed at the individual state tournament, with sophomore Zachary Montez finishing third at 132 pounds. Freshmen Malaki Jackson (138) and Kye Weinzierl (145) also qualified for state, but the trio was not alone.

"We had our whole team down there in Champaign, training and getting ready to compete against Sycamore," Murray said. "All 21 of our wrestlers were down there, training at Huff Gym."

Geneseo's lone loss this season came to Davenport Assumption. The Knights topped the Leafs 33-27 in a dual matchup on Jan. 3 in Augustana College's new wrestling facility inside the Carver Center.

With the Leafs seeking to return to state for the first time since making three straight trips from 2013-15 — a run that included 2A runner-up finishes in '13 and '14 — Murray hopes the wins and the honors can keep flowing for his squad.

"It's how you end the season is what people remember the most," he said. "Our guys are on. They're ready to roll."