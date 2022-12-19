Prep wrestling notebook: L-M's Kessel seeking breakthrough in final year

When February rolls around, it has been filled with heartbreak for Louisa-Muscatine's Spencer Kessel.

He's been a three-time district qualifier but has had some adversity each year. His freshman year was a winless trip. In his sophomore year, he lost his first place and true second place matches by pin. Last year, he finished third.

"He's much more focused this year and has a proven goal set," Falcons first-year head coach Henry Hoppes said. "He's taken it to heart."

Kessel has gotten off to his best start of his prep career, sitting at 17-1 and ranked ninth in Class 1A at heavyweight by IAwrestle. His lone loss is to Lisbon's second-ranked Wyatt Smith in the Mount Vernon Invitational title match.

It was 3-2 after the first period and Smith reversed Kessel within 12 seconds of the second and eventually settled in for the fall.

"He's probably one of the more athletic heavyweights I've coached over the years," Hoppes said of Kessel.

Louisa-Muscatine will have two more duals on Tuesday versus Albia and defending 2A traditional state champion Burlington Notre Dame which will wrap up its first half of the season.

Kessel is also seven wins away from reaching the century mark. He could either hit the milestone at a quadrangular in New London on Jan. 12 or at the Falcons home invitational eight days later.

"He's one of our cornerstones of our program for sure," Hoppes said. "We got him shooting this year and he's not shy or a stranger to the weight room."

Once he gets back into the room in the new year, the sole focus for Kessel will be breaking through and qualifying for his first state tournament.

Hoppes has seen his senior have a level of intensity he hasn't seen from a lot of wrestlers he's coached in the past.

"I think a lot of it tributes to him being so faster on his feet in that neutral position," Hoppes said.

Top metro, area wrestlers

There has been no shortage of talent in the Quad-Cities area this winter with several wrestlers ranked in the three classifications and a handful of them unbeaten.

With a handful of days left before Christmas break, there are seven wrestlers with an unblemished record, six of them in one room. Wilton's Austin Etzel (113), Gabriel Brisker (120), Brody Brisker (126), Jordan Dusenberry (132), Trae Hagen (138) and Owen Milder (160) all have at least 13 wins to zero setbacks.

Assumption's Derrick Bass is the only wrestler in the Mississippi Athletic Conference with a perfect mark, sitting at 17-0 at 126 pounds.

MAC wrestlers with one loss are Bettendorf's Jake Knight (113) and Cody Trevino (126), Assumption's Cadyn Wild (132), North Scott's Seth Madden (170) and Pleasant Valley's Caden McDermott (170/182). Several others have two or three losses.

West Liberty's Drake Collins sits at 16-1 at 170.

Super regional sites announced

In the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union's weekly "Monday Minute," the sites of the four super regionals for girls wrestling were released.

The Tyson Events Center (Sioux City), Iowa Events Center (Des Moines), Luther College (Decorah) and Alliant Energy PowerHouse (Cedar Rapids) will host state qualifiers on Friday, Jan. 27.

Two regionals apiece will make up a super regional. The top-four finishers in each regional will qualify for the inaugural girls state wrestling tournament held on Feb. 2-3 at Xtream Arena in Coralville.

Scouting Bettendorf-PV

On a rare Wednesday, rivals Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley will meet for a girls and boys varsity dual. Girls will wrestle at 4 p.m. and the boys will follow a couple hours later at PV High School.

It will be the second time the Bulldogs and Spartans tangle on the girls side. They met in a quad in DeWitt where Bettendorf prevailed, 54-18. Nine of the 14 weights were contested and Bettendorf clipped PV 5-4 in that regard.

One of the top potential individual match-ups is at 115-pounds between PV's third-ranked Caitlin Reiter and Bettendorf's seventh-ranked Lauren Rogalla.

For the boys, it will be a Class 3A top-20 showdown between top-ranked Bettendorf and 18th-ranked Pleasant Valley. Both are perfect in MAC duals and the conference title gets a clearer picture.

If the Spartans beat the Bulldogs for the second year in a row, they would be the outright champions if they swept Davenport West and Davenport Central on Jan. 12. If Bettendorf prevails, they'd be in the drivers seat, but would have to upend North Scott and Assumption early in January.

PV has the advantage in the upperweights fueled by McDermott and Rusty VanWetzinga. The lower and middle weights could feature top-10 battles, primarily at 120, 132 and 152.