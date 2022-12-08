Prep wrestling: Pleasant Valley aiming for 'big year' with impactful senior class

DEWITT — It is a core group of five that have been through the highs and lows of Pleasant Valley High School wrestling.

Close dual meet setbacks, the triumphs and the falling short of state duals, it has all been a build up to this winter.

The Spartans believe they have the recipe to be one of the better dual teams in school history.

"I knew, three years ago, these guys were going to be good," PV head coach Jake Larsen said. "This is a big year for our program."

Ranked 19th in the latest IAwrestle dual team rankings in Class 3A, PV remained unbeaten in duals with a pair of Mississippi Athletic Conference wins over Central DeWitt and 2A No. 24 Assumption on Thursday night at Central DeWitt High School.

The Spartans edged past the Sabers 43-25 and upended the Knights 34-19.

"I haven't seen PV perform this well as a team in a very, very long time," senior 152-pounder Jack Miller said. "We stay after it, even come in an hour before practice. We strive for excellence as a team."

Miller, Holden Willett, Ike Swanson, Caden McDermott and Rusty VanWetzinga have been wrestling as preps since their freshman year. Each year, they have seen consistent improvement.

Four of them are in the top-12 in the most recent 3A individual rankings.

"Once we get into the middle season, the team, the family we built in this program, it gets way better over the season," Miller said.

Picked to finish third in the MAC by the coaches, PV led wire-to-wire against Assumption and created a little breathing room with victories spanning a handful of seconds from each other.

VanWetzinga (220) and heavyweight Mason Breen won by 3-1 and 1-0 verdicts, respectively, to put the Spartans up 20-12 well over the halfway point.

"Winning those close matches in duals is huge," Larsen said. "We just got to go back to work, check out the film, keep building."

Willett (138), Miller, McDermott (182), Ashton Wisenski (113), Carter Siebel (120) and Caden Ervin (126) all went 2-0 on the day for PV. Siebel had the highest scoring night, racking up two tech falls with 49 combined match points.

The Spartans get 14th-ranked North Scott next week at home in a MAC triangular that also features Davenport North. It is a chance before Christmas to see how much better PV has gotten as a dual team.

"It will be a test for us," Larsen said. "Win or lose, just do the best we can. All you can do is give total effort, there is no gray area."

Assumption won matches against PV from Mikey Kersten (145), Dru Diaz (170), Joe Gassen (195), Brody Buhman (106) and Cadyn Wild (132). Its dual against Central DeWitt was not completed by press time.

The Sabers trailed 29-13 in their dual versus the Spartans, then rallied with back-to-back pins from Sam Gravert (285) and Dolan Theisen (106) to make it a 29-25 dual.

Royce Butt (132) won a top-12 showdown against PV's Duncan Harn, 7-1. Elston Lindner (160) stormed back to force sudden victory then pinned Swanson halfway through the extra period. Layton Slaymaker (195) also picked up a win for Central DeWitt.

On the girls side, Central DeWitt edged out Pleasant Valley 36-30 and Bettendorf coasted past PV 54-18. The final girls dual, between the Sabers and Bulldogs, was not completed by press time.

Boys

Pleasant Valley 43, Central DeWitt 25

132 -- Royce Butt (DeWitt) dec. Duncan Harn (PV), 7-1; 138 -- Holden Willett (PV) pinned Mason Bock, 0:19; 145 -- Camrin Rondeau (PV) dec. Keegan Peterson, 7-1; 152 -- Jack Miller (PV) pinned Lawrence Flynn, 3:51; 160 -- Elston Lindner (DeWitt) dec. Ike Swanson, 9-7 SV-1; 170 -- Avyn Nelson (PV) tech fall Sam Robinson, 18-1 (2:14); 182 -- Caden McDermott (PV) dec. Chris Wrage (DeWitt), 5-3; 195 -- Layton Slaymaker (DeWitt) major dec. Nathan Musal (PV), 9-1; 220 -- Rusty VanWetzinga (PV) pinned Alejandro Almanza, 3:55; 285 -- Sam Gravert (DeWitt) pinned Mason Breen, 3:17; 106 -- Dolan Theisen (DeWitt) pinned Lucas Reeder, 2:35; 113 -- Ashton Wisneski (PV) dec. Austin Miller, 7-4; 120 -- Carter Siebel (PV) tech fall Colton Penniston, 26-10 (4:18); 126 -- Caden Ervin (PV) pinned Adam Wilke, 0:44

Pleasant Valley 34, Assumption 19

138 -- Holden Willett (PV) major dec. Peyton Pilgrim, 9-0; 145 -- Mikey Kersten (DA) dec. Camrin Rondeau, 2-1; 152 -- Jack Miller (PV) dec. Colton Pilgrim, 11-4; 160 -- Ike Swanson (PV) major dec. Kaleb Kreinberg, 11-1; 170 -- Dru Diaz (DA) pinned Avyn Nelson, 5:16; 182 -- Caden McDermott (PV) dec. Chase Diaz, 12-5; 195 -- Joe Gassen (DA) dec. Nathan Musal, 6-3; 220 -- Rusty VanWetzinga (PV) dec. Rhett Schaefer, 3-1; 285 -- Mason Breen (PV) dec. Jordyn Allen, 1-0; 106 -- Brody Buhman (DA) dec. Lucas Reeder, 4-1; 113 -- Ashton Wisneski (PV) dec. Sean Kersten, 9-3; 120 -- Carter Siebel (PV) tech fall Gavin Marietta, 23-8 (5:20); 126 -- Caden Ervin (PV) win via forfeit; 132 -- Cadyn Wild (DA) major dec. Duncan Harn, 11-3.

Girls

Central DeWitt 36, Pleasant Valley 30

100 -- Double forfeit; 105 -- Double forfeit; 115 -- Delaney Barber (DeWitt) win via forfeit; 120 -- Abigail Meyrer (PV) pinned Grace Patterson, 1:11; 125 -- Madison Gilroy (DeWitt) pinned Greta Herbst, 5:48; 130 -- Caitlin Procter (DeWitt) pinned Julia Phillips, 0:29; 135 -- Mia Braddock (DeWitt) dec. Carmen Faidley, 5-3; 140 -- Cassi Paustian (PV) win via forfeit; 145 -- Kyna Moffit (PV) pinned Allison Kallemeyn, 2:22; 155 -- Madison Edens (DeWitt) dec. Maddie Figanbaum, 6-3; 170 -- Krista Patchin (DeWitt) win via forfeit; 190 -- Jaylynn Gould (PV) pinned Ashli Bossom, 3:55; 235 -- Averyia Binion (DeWitt) win via forfeit.

Bettendorf 54, Pleasant Valley 18

135 -- Carmen Faidley (PV) dec. Erin Hill, 7-2; 140 -- Ayva Lopez (Bett) pinned Cassi Paustian, 3:43; 145 -- Maddie Figanbaum (PV) dec. Kayleigh Jurczyk, 8-1; 155 -- Kyna Moffit (PV) pinned Victoria Rivera, 1:10; 170 -- Reece Shrader (Bett) win via forfeit; 190 -- Delilah Maxfield (Bett) pinned Jaylynn Gould, 3:26; 235 -- Double forfeit; 100 -- Abigail Kennis (Bett) win via forfeit; 105 -- Illesia Carter (Bett) win via forfeit; 110 -- Emily See (Bett) pinned Lauren Kathan, 0:39; 115 -- Lauren Rogalla (Bett) win via forfeit; 120 -- Abigail Meyrer (PV) pinned Norah Giza, 0:31; 125 -- Nesa Selmani (Bett) pinned Greta Herbst, 0:52; 130 -- Alexys Petersen (Bett) pinned Julia Phillips, 1:50.