Prep wrestling: Pleasant Valley squeaks by North Scott, moves to 6-0 in MAC duals

It was a week of turbulence for Duncan Harn and Holden Willett.

Two of Pleasant Valley High School's state-ranked wrestlers each had a stretch of not performing to their capabilities.

Harn went 0-2 in a Mississippi Athletic Conference triangular last week and Willett won just once at the Bobcat Duals last Saturday.

Separated by two grades, the workout partners picked each other up.

"We just feed off each other's energy," Willett said. "Tired of losing, get in the room, work hard. We're not losing to these kids anymore."

In the biggest MAC dual of the season to this point, the two delivered in a crucial way.

Harn was able to turn North Scott's Logan Schmidt in the second period for the fall at 132 pounds and Willett racked up three takedowns and three sets of back points to tech fall Adam Link at 138 to allow Class 3A 19th-ranked Pleasant Valley to clip 16th-ranked North Scott 46-30 on Thursday night at home to remain unbeaten in the conference.

It marks the first win for PV over its conference rival in a dual meeting in at least a decade.

"I knew going out there I had to get bonus points," Harn said. "Just keep our heads up, staying focus on what our main goal is."

Spartans head coach Jake Larsen witnessed Harn and Willett amp up the intensity in the room prior to the triangular that also featured Davenport North.

He didn't feel any worry about them wrestling on senior night.

"Resiliency," Larsen said. "Don't forget the loss, but don't let it bring you down. Got to fight through it."

PV triumphed over the Wildcats 71-2 to move to 6-0 in duals and set up a rivalry contest versus fourth-ranked Bettendorf (6-0) next Wednesday at Pleasant Valley High School for the inside track at a conference dual title.

It has been circled on the Spartans calendar since the schedule was released.

"They're going to be coming hard for us," Willett said. "We still think we can pull out that win."

It was a back and forth affair versus the Lancers (5-1) as the first four weights were split on pins. The next four also was an even split, but the Spartans had bonus points from Ashton Wisneski (113) and Carter Siebel (120).

That proved to be the difference in the dual. PV had the advantage in bonus point wins (7-4) and takedowns (27-12).

"Get punched in the mouth is a good thing sometimes," North Scott head coach Drew Kelly said. "In a lot of matches, their guys were wrestling a little bit harder than us and that can't happen. Just got to turn that around."

Harn and Willett's victories put the Spartans up 34-24 and fourth-ranked Jack Miller (152) put the finishing touches on the victory with a pin over Illias Louck in 1 minute, 16 seconds.

Wisneski, Siebel, Harn, Willett, Miller, Ike Swanson (160), Caden McDermott (182) and Rusty VanWetzinga (220) each had two victories on the evening.

"Everyone just has to to their job," Harn said.

The Spartans turn around quick and get ready for the Battle of Waterloo on Friday and Saturday. They are in Bracket C and could get 3A third-ranked Linn-Mar in the semis if they edge out Cedar Falls in the quarters.

It would be the biggest test of the season to this point for PV.

"We're ready as we're ever going to be," Larsen said. "Give it our best shot, no matter the outcome."

North Scott will also head to Young Arena and face Clarion-Goldfield-Dows in its Bracket D quarterfinal. After going 1-1 on Thursday, Kelly is thinking wrestling again in at least 22 hours will be a good thing.

Hayden Ulloa (106), Ayden Golden (126), Aydan Cary (145), Seth Madden (170), AJ Petersen (195) and David Borchers (285) all went 2-0 on the night for the Lancers. They beat Davenport North 68-12 to split their two duals.

"We got to be ready to go," Kelly said.

North had a contested weight win in each of its two duals. Joseph Thomas (220) pinned North Scott's Matt Cunningham in the third period while Jeremiah Henderson (285) clipped PV's Jackson Klingaman 5-1.

Pleasant Valley 46, North Scott 30

170 -- Seth Madden (NS) pinned Avyn Nelson, 4:40; 182 -- Caden McDermott (PV) pinned Jace Tippet, 5:19; 195 -- AJ Petersen (NS) pinned Nathan Musal, 1:95; 220 -- Rusty VanWetzinga (PV) pinned Matt Cunningham, 1:03; 285 -- David Borchers (NS) pinned Jackson Klingaman, 2:10; 106 -- Hayden Ulloa (NS) dec. Lucas Reeder, 9-3; 113 -- Ashton Wisenski (PV) pinned Matthew Williams, 2:48; 120 -- Carter Siebel (PV) tech fall Drew Metcalf, 29-14 (4:32); 126 -- Ayden Golden (NS) dec. Caden Ervin, 5-3 (SV-1); 132 -- Duncan Harn (PV) pinned Logan Schmidt, 2:22; 138 -- Holden Willett (PV) tech fall Adam Link, 15-0 (5:27); 145 -- Aydan Cary (NS) pinned Camrin Rondeau, 1:36; 152 -- Jack Miller (PV) pinned Illias Louck, 1:16; 160 -- Ike Swanson (PV) wins via forfeit.

North Scott 68, Davenport North 12

182 -- Jace Tippet (NS) wins via forfeit; 195 -- AJ Petersen (NS) wins via forfeit; 220 -- Joseph Thomas (DN) pinned Matt Cunningham, 5:03; 285 -- David Borchers (NS) major dec. Jeremiah Henderson, 11-1; 106 -- Hayden Ulloa (NS) wins via forfeit; 113 -- Matthew Williams (NS) major dec. Ashton Sneath, 11-3; 120 -- Drew Metcalf (NS) pinned Jacob DeWispelaere, 0:25; 126 -- Ayden Golden (NS) wins via forfeit; 132 -- Logan Schmidt (NS) wins via forfeit; 138 -- Adam Link (NS) wins via forfeit; 145 -- Aydan Cary (NS) pinned Max Smith, 2:01; 152 -- Illias Louck (NS) wins via forfeit; 160 -- Holden Shrake (DN) wins via forfeit; 170 -- Seth Madden (NS) wins via forfeit.

Pleasant Valley 71, Davenport North 2

195 -- Nathan Musal (PV) wins via forfeit; 220 -- Rusty VanWetzinga (PV) pinned Joseph Thomas, 0:54; 285 -- Jeremiah Henderson (DN) dec. Jackson Klingaman, 5-1; 106 -- Lucas Reeder (PV) wins via forfeit; 113 -- Ashton Wisneski (PV) dec. Ashton Sneath, 10-5; 120 -- Carter Siebel (PV) tech fall Jacob DeWispelaere, 26-11 (5:06); 126 -- Caden Ervin (PV) wins via forfeit; 132 -- Duncan Harn (PV) wins via forfeit; 138 -- Holden Willett (PV) wins via forfeit; 145 -- Camrin Rondeau (PV) dec. Max Smith, 3-0; 152 -- Jack Miller (PV) wins via forfeit; 160 -- Ike Swanson (PV) pinned Holden Shrake, 1:11; 170 -- Caden McDermott (PV) wins via forfeit; 182 -- Avyn Nelson (PV) wins via forfeit.