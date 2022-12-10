Prep wrestling: PV freshman Meyrer wins fourth tourney before Christmas

MAQUOKETA — Abigail Meyrer has been around wrestling for much of her life through family and friends.

The Pleasant Valley High School freshman fell in love with the sport at an early age and has been wrestling for 11 years. Her dad, Joshua, wrestled for the Spartans.

One of the better lightweights in the state when she was at Bettendorf and currently at the University of Iowa, Ella Schmit, has been in Meyrer's corner for a long time.

"I grew up with Ella so she's always been there for me, been a role model," Meyrer said.

It has been an eye-opening start for the 120-pounder, one that has featured 13 straight victories and on Saturday, her fourth victory in a tournament.

Meyrer used her go-to double takedown into back points with 19 seconds left that capped a 6-4 triumph over Anamosa's Ava Scranton in the championship match at the Zimmerman Invitational held at Maquoketa High School.

"It caught me a little by surprise, but it is exciting to see how I'm doing already," Meyrer said.

Sitting at 14-1 with two more regular season tourneys left before the holiday break, Meyrer believes she has the capability to go the distance in a couple months at Xtream Arena.

Of her victories, nine have come via fall in less than 60 seconds. Just four times as she gone the full six minutes on the mat.

"I know there's always room for improvement," Meyrer said. "I know what I'm capable of."

Pleasant Valley finished fourth in the team race with 102 points. Iowa City High (157.5), Anamosa (146) and Dubuque Hempstead (126) finished first through third. Clinton placed fifth with 82 points.

PV put three in the finals and seven of its eight wrestlers finished top-five.

"Our goal as a team is to place top-three at state, that's what we want," Spartans head coach Tom Isaacson said.

Meyrer has battled through her fair share of injuries.

She separated her shoulder that required a two-week break from wrestling. Most recently, she fractured her finger and has it heavily bandaged up.

"She's going to go out there if her arm's on fire, her head's on fire," Isaacson said. "We would be the ones to hold her back."

Meyrer faced a 4-2 deficit versus Scranton. Choosing neutral to start the third period, she tried her ole reliable move to square the match at four with time ticking down.

Meyrer drove to the edge, secured the takedown and got Scranton on her back for the clinching back points.

"Cradle is one of the first moves I've learned, so it has always stuck with me," Meyrer said. "I had to get my mindset straight. I had to shoot my stuff. She knew I was going to do it."

The Spartans other two finalists suffered bonus point setbacks.

Cassi Paustian got pinned in 20 seconds versus Anamosa's Emily Watters at 140. Kyna Moffit at 145 got caught in several headlocks in her 16-6 major decision loss to Iowa City High's Annabelle Stelpflug.

Jaylynn Gould beat Clinton's Arie Russell twice by pin as the only two wrestlers at 190.

"I want to see us continue to grow," Isaacson said.

The River Queens had three others join Russell on the medal podium in Jaedyn Lemon (100), Akemah McClendon (115) and Cambrie McLoyd (235). Fulton's Camryn Lippens (110) placed fourth.

On the boys side, the lone champion was Fulton's Zane Pannell, who quickly reversed Dubuque Hempstead's Camden Smith and settled in for the fall in 1:25 to win the 170-pound title.

Pannell, fifth at IHSA state last year, is off to a 12-0 start in his senior season.

"I feel like not very many people can keep me down on bottom," Pannell said. "I've yet to face opponents that can really, really challenge me. My composure has improved."

He went to camps at St. Ambrose and wrestled at state freestyle and Greco-Roman over the summer. The plan was to go to a last-chance qualifier and try and get to Fargo for nationals.

Pannell was five minutes late.

"I didn't think too much of it," he said.

The Steamers' other finalist, Ben Fosdick, suffered his second loss of the season with a 10-2 defeat to Anamosa freshman Hudson Scranton.

Maquoketa freshman Donovan Cook (126) was pinned in 27 seconds to Hempstead's Mitchell Murphy to place second at his home tournament.

The Mustangs won the team title with 259.5 points. The highest area team was North Scott's JV squad, sixth with 115.5 points followed by Fulton with 101 points.

Davenport West's Ashton Urmie (170) placed third and Northeast's Evan Johnson (120) recorded a fourth-place performance. Camanche had two in the top-five and Clinton finished with four in the top-eight.

Boys

Team results -- 1. Dubuque Hempstead 259.5; 2. Normal Community 203.5; 3. Anamosa 191.5; 4. Waukon 133; 5. Iowa City Liberty 119.5; 6. North Scott JV 115.5; 7. Fulton 101; 8. Midland 99; 9. Dubuque Wahlert 91; 10. Davenport West 72.5; 11. Maquoketa 67; 12. Normal Community JV 62.5; 13. Clinton 48; T14. Camanche 31; T14. Northeast 31; 16. Central DeWitt JV 27; 17. Davenport Central JV 25; 18. Dubuque Hempstead JV 13.

Championship matches

106 -- Caden Correll (Normal) tech fall Jackson Soney (Normal), 20-4 (4:31). 120 -- Mitchell Murphy (Hempstead) pinned Donovan Cook (Maquoketa), 0:27. 126 -- Jakob Regan (Waukon) pinned Collin Kruse (North Scott JV), 1:21. 132 -- Jerren Gille (Wahlert) dec. Ayden Antonelli (Anamosa), 8-2. 138 -- Easton Wheeler (Anamosa) pinned Jordan Campbell (Normal), 1:34. 145 -- Hudson Scranton (Anamosa) major dec. Ben Fosdick (Fulton), 10-2. 152 -- Sam Welsh (Hempstead) pinned Miken Wheeler (Anamosa), 4:26. 160 -- Josiah Schaetzle (Hempstead) dec. Austin Scranton (Anamosa), 3-2. 170 -- Zane Pannell (Fulton) pinned Camden Smith (Hempstead), 1:25. 182 -- Landon McDonald (North Scott JV) won via medical forfeit over Cole Rettenmaier (Hempstead). 195 -- Caden Ballou (Midland) major dec. Vincenzo Lima (IC Liberty), 14-5. 220 -- Joseph Lewis (Hempstead) pinned Cooper Caraway (Normal), 4:27. 285 -- Cole Sigler (Anamosa) pinned Dawson Rheingans (North Scott JV), 1:18.

Third place matches (locals only)

106 -- Skyler Dugan (Waukon) pinned Ethan Edens (Camanche), 1:50. 120 -- Austin Chiesi (Normal) dec. Ethan Johnson (Northeast), 8-4. 138 -- Dawson Fish (Hempstead) pinned Briar Guenther (Dav. West), 0:52. 170 -- Ashton Urmie (Dav. West) pinned Matthew Nachtman (Wahlert), 0:54. 220 -- Jackson Van Keuren (Maquoketa) pinned Tayte Peterschmidt (Anamosa), 1:48.

Fifth place matches (locals only)

132 -- Hunter Strong (Dav. West) dec. Broden VenHuizen (Fulton), 4-3. 152 -- Skylier Crooks (Fulton) pinned Wyatt Christiansen (Midland), 3:34. 160 -- Wyatt Hess (Dav. West) pinned Brody Schmidt (Wahlert), 1:30. 170 -- Jordan Buford (Midland) pinned Darian Clark (Clinton), 2:54. 220 -- Ethan Middendorp (Camanche) pinned Chris Carroll (Fulton), 2:31. 285 -- Isaac Ericson (Waukon) pinned Braiden Damhoff (Fulton), 2:16.

Seventh place matches (locals only)

106 -- Elijah Hyet (Hempstead) pinned Dalton Murillo (Dav. West), 2:18. 120 -- Hank Christner (Dav. West) tech fall Colton Penniston (DeWitt JV), 18-1 (4:53). 126 -- Pryce Schueller (Maquoketa) pinned Chase Murphy (Hempstead JV), 1:26. 138 -- Brady Jennings (Clinton) pinned Gavin Capodice (Normal JV), 4:46. 145 -- Luke Jennings (Clinton) pinned Luke Healey (Wahlert), 1:43. 152 -- Spencer Martin (Maquoketa) pinned Hunter Dierksen (Clinton), 1:55. 182 -- Mason Kuebel (Fulton) dec. Riley Burington (Waukon), 3-1. 220 -- Grant Gray (Northeast) pinned Walid Botcho (Dav. Central JV), 0:32.

Round Robin results (locals only)

113 -- Cole Gentsch (Normal) pinned Payden Peter (Maquoketa), 0:28; Carson Wild (Anamosa) pinned Payden Peter (Maquoketa), 3:20; Landon Burington (Waukon) pinned Payden Peter (Maquoketa), 1:26; Ethan Stoops (Normal) pinned Payden Peter (Maquoketa), 1:10; Christos Panos (IC Liberty) pinned Payden Peter (Maquoketa), 0:38.

Girls

Team results -- 1. Iowa City High 157.5; 2. Anamosa 146; 3. Dubuque Hempstead 126; 4. Pleasant Valley 102; 5. Clinton 82; 6. Midland 72; 7. Dubuque Wahlert 70; 8. West Branch 62; 9. North Scott 39; 10. Fulton 7; 11. Maquoketa 1.

Championship matches

120 -- Abigail Meyrer (PV) dec. Ava Scranton (Anamosa), 6-4. 125 -- Ava McDermott (Wahlert) pinned Sydney Wilkes (Iowa City High), 0:27. 130 -- Erin Anderson (Iowa City High) tech fall Elise Broghammer (Anamosa), 15-0 (5:32). 135 -- Maggie Wagner (Anamosa) pinned Ayla Osterkamp (Hempstead), 2:45. 140 -- Emily Watters (Anamosa) pinned Cassi Paustian (PV), 0:28. 145 -- Annabelle Stelpflug (Iowa City High) major dec. Kyna Moffit (PV), 16-6. 155 -- Paige Howieson (Hempstead) pinned Molly Carlson (Iowa City High), 3:17

Third place matches (locals only)

125 -- Addison Appelhans (Anamosa) pinned Juliana Clark (Clinton), 0:58. 135 -- Kaitlyn Markley (Anamosa) pinned Carmen Faidley (PV), 2:42. 155 -- Meghan McDonald (Wahlert) pinned Macy Koser (North Scott), 0:28

Fifth place matches (locals only)

120 -- Callia Logan (Clinton) pinned Abigail McDermott (Wahlert), 2:42. 125 -- Greta Herbst (PV) pinned Lauren Konzen (Hempstead), 0:49. 130 -- Bree Brophy (Anamosa) pinned Camryn Sattler (Clinton), 1:40. 135 -- Lydia Virtue (Wahlert) dec. Mercie Hansel (North Scott), 6-5. 140 -- Ava Kaup (Clinton) won via medical forfeit over Melia McDonnell (Hempstead). 145 -- Hazel Khoury (North Scott) dec. Sophia Costello (Clinton), 6-4

Seventh place matches (locals only)

130 -- Alivia Streets (Midland) won via forfeit over Olivia Orris (Maquoketa). 140 -- Jordan Jones (North Scott) won via medical forfeit over Ruby Duehr (Wahlert)

Round Robin results (locals only)

100 -- Jaedyn Lemon (Clinton) dec. Hazel Boerner (Iowa City High), 6-4; Hadassah Wolcott (Iowa City High) pinned Jaedyn Lemon (Clinton), 2:19; Lauren Keeler (West Branch) dec. Jaedyn Lemon (Clinton), 4-2 (SV-1).

110 -- Lauren Kathan (PV) pinned Camryn Lippens (Fulton), 0:00 (SV-3); Emmersen Thomas (West Branch) pinned Lauren Kathan (PV), 1:56; Taelynn Gravel (Midland) pinned Lauren Kathan (PV), 1:24; Lauren Kathan (PV) pinned Ryan Carlson (Anamosa), 5:37.

110 -- Lauren Kathan (PV) pinned Camryn Lippens (Fulton), 0:00 (SV-3); Camryn Lippens (Fulton) dec. Ryan Carlson (Anamosa), 7-0; Emmersen Thomas (West Branch) pinned Camryn Lippens (Fulton), 0:46; Taelynn Gravel (Midland) pinned Camryn Lippens (Fulton), 1:36.

115 -- Adison Musser (Anamosa) pinned Akemah McClendon (Clinton), 1:09; Karlena Buford (Midland) pinned Akemah McClendon (Clinton), 3:44; Akemah McClendon (Clinton) pinned Nina Yankey (Iowa City High), 1:37; Akemah McClendon (Clinton) won via medical forfeit over Shayla Murphy (Hempstead).

170 -- Shaona Emmanuel (Iowa City High) pinned Anna Hodge (North Scott), 5:05; Teagyn Hartz (West Branch) pinned Anna Hodge (North Scott), 2:30; Lydia Hefel (Hempstead) pinned Anna Hodge (North Scott), 0:47; Anna Hodge (North Scott) won via medical forfeit over Faith Davis (Clinton).

170 -- Teagyn Hartz (West Branch) dec. Faith Davis (Clinton), 13-11 (SV-1); Faith Davis (Clinton) dec. Shaona Emmanuel (Iowa City High), 7-4; Lydia Hefel (Hempstead) won via injury default over Faith Davis (Clinton), 1:53; Anna Hodge (North Scott) won via medical forfeit over Faith Davis (Clinton).

190 -- Jaylynn Gould (PV) pinned Arie Russell (Clinton), 4:55; Jaylynn Gould (PV) pinned Arie Russell (Clinton), 3:33.

235 -- Cambrie McLoyd (Clinton) pinned Alyssa Westhoff (Hempstead), 3:54; Katelyn Brokus (Hemsptead) pinned Cambrie McLoyd (Clinton), 5:23.