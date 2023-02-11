ELDRIDGE — Glance at Carter Siebel's matches this winter and there is a noticeable trend.

The Pleasant Valley High School sophomore plays catch-and-release with a lot of his opponents. Of his 35 wins, 14 of them have been by technical fall with over 20 points.

"I've been a person that gets more takedowns," Siebel said. "I'm not too crazy on top, not going to lie. I've always been better at shots."

In a state tournament-esque match Saturday afternoon, Siebel needed all six minutes and made adjustments in the third period to edge Dubuque Hempstead's Mitchell Murphy 6-4 in the 120-pound district title inside The Pit.

It was a top-10 showdown that Siebel, for the seventh time this season, won by decision.

"It is a very big factor," Siebel said. "Definitely going to have that grit, discipline to push through. I had him off-balance with my level changes."

The Spartans clipped North Scott 203.5-196.5 for the Class 3A District 7 team title with Dubuque Hempstead third at 160.5. Western Dubuque (148.5) and Iowa City West (80) rounded out the top five.

Fueled by two champions and six runners-up, the Lancers secured the most qualifiers in the district with 11. It marked the final time for a handful of seniors wrestling at The Pit.

"I loved how we competed, turned some things around," North Scott coach Drew Kelly said. "I was happy."

Siebel has taken some lumps to returning state qualifiers, state medalists and even a couple state champions. His tournament runs weren't high on the podium, ninth at Cliff Keen Independence Invite in early December and fifth at Bob Lueders four weeks ago.

Yet his wins have been high-scoring and at times, over before the third period.

"I've had a lot of tough matches," Siebel said. "It has made me work harder to get where they are."

Murphy was using underhooks and head snaps to disrupt Siebel's offense and that led the Mustang sophomore to a 3-0 lead in the second period. Siebel was dinged for two cautions and a stalling.

Still, he got up from bottom and trailed 3-1 with two minutes to go.

"I'm not going to lie, I was a little nervous; wasn't sure," PV coach Jacob Larsen said.

Siebel took down Murphy with 56 seconds to go, let him up right away then with four seconds remaining, shot in on a deep double leg on the edge for a match-winner.

He left the mat in euphoria.

"He adapted well," Larsen said. "He ended up making it work."

The Spartans will send a school-record 10 to state next week inside Wells Fargo Arena. To go along with Siebel, Duncan Harn (132), Holden Willett (138), Caden McDermott (170) and Joey VanWetzinga (285) won district titles.

McDermott beat North Scott's Seth Madden 3-2, a rematch from the Mississippi Athletic Conference final at 170 two weeks ago.

The result was the same, but there were differences.

McDermott scored first on the edge for a 2-0 lead, then quickly escaped in the third period. He learned a secret from his cousin to avoid getting rode out by Madden, like he did at MAC the last two years.

"I know my defense is really good and if I get that first takedown, it is huge for me," McDermott said.

As the top-ranked guy at 170 in 3A and his only loss to 2A No. 1 Nicholas Fox of Osage, McDermott has not felt pressure to return to Saturday night in the finals.

"Rankings don't mean anything," McDermott said. "I want to get back there and show I can hang with the guys on Saturday night and not get blown out in front of 10,000 people again."

Of PV's five other qualifiers, Jack Miller (152) and Rusty VanWetzinga (220) won true second-place matches. The other three won third-place bouts to assure spots at state.

Siebel, a first-time state qualifier, believes this is the needed boost for the program.

"That's big for us," he said. "We've had a lot of good practices in the room and we all have the drive and determination to get better."

North Scott's Ayden Golden (126) and AJ Petersen (195) won their second district titles in their senior year. Golden recorded a technical fall win in the finals while Petersen clipped Muscatine's Evan Franke 5-2 in a MAC finals rematch.

Kelly called it "special" for Golden and Petersen to win at home in front of a jam-packed crowd.

"That probably won't sink in for awhile," Kelly said.

Petersen is eyeing his third state medal, but also a state final berth. He'd have to get past either Fort Dodge's Dreshaun Ross or Waverly-Shell Rock's McCrae Hagarty to reach that point.

"I can't let them dictate the pressure," Petersen said. "I have to say, 'Hey, you're wrestling my match.'"

Golden was exuberant he'd win a wide open 126 bracket with four guys at 20 victories. His two wins were by bonus points.

"I always knew I was going to win it," Golden said. "Confidence is a big thing. Once that is there, I can take (on) any guy."

Aydan Cary (145), Jace Tippet (182) and David Borchers (285) won true second place matches for North Scott while Matthew Williams (113) and Dylan Marti (160) dropped championship contests.

Muscatine had two state qualifiers in Franke and Kam Evans (220) while Clinton's Luke Jennings (145) claimed a spot at state next week.