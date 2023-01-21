Prep wrestling report: Bettendorf gets two champs at Ed Winger, takes third in team race

Knight, Trevino claim Ed Winger titles: Bettendorf's standout freshmen Jake Knight and Cody Trevino were on top of the podium in their respective weight classes at the loaded Ed Winger Invitational in Urbandale on Saturday.

The Class 3A second-ranked Bulldogs finished third in the team race with 168.5 points that featured the top-four teams in 3A plus two additional top-10 teams in 3A and a pair of ranked teams in the lower two classifications. Waverly-Shell Rock (200) and Southeast Polk (187) placed 1-2.

Knight beat SEP's Wil Oberbroeckling for the third time this season to win at 113. A takedown with 40 seconds left broke a 4-4 tie and kept Knight's winning streak alive. Trevino clipped Ames' Jabari Hinson 7-3 at 126 behind two first period takedowns and another in the second.

Bettendorf's TJ Koester (120) and Tycho Carmichael (145) lost in the championship matches by decision, both in rematches from previous meetings this season. Koester lost to Waukee Northwest's Koufax Christensen 6-4 despite two third period takedowns while Carmichael fell to WSR's Bas Diaz 8-3.

Jayce Luna (132) and Elijah Mendoza (152) fell in the semifinals, but battled back to take third.

North Scott tallied 81 points to finish ninth in the team race. Its top performer was AJ Petersen at 195, placing third after losing in the semis by major decison, then responding with a pin and 4-2 win. Seth Madden (170) and David Borchers (285) placed in the top-six.

Wilton dominates Doug Trees Invite: Behind six champions and six runner-ups, the Class 1A third-ranked Beavers piled up a whopping 271 points and cruise to victory at the Doug Trees Bearcat Invite in Greene.

Gabriel Brisker (120), Hayden Hill (145), Kaden Shirk (182) and Alexander Kaufmann (285) each recorded at least one bonus point win en route to the first place match, then all won their finals by decision. Austin Etzel (113) and Garrett Burkle (152) won round robin brackets.

Tipton placed sixth in the nine-team field with 81 points. It didn't land a champion, but had nine guys finish in the top-six. Aiden Graves (152) was third in the round robin while three others placed fourth.

Falcon boys place fourth at home tournament: Kendal Pugh was the only local champion in Saturday's Louisa-Muscatine's tournament as he claimed the three-man round robin bracket at 170 pounds.

The L-M senior pinned both of his opponents in the first period to move his record to 37-5. He paced the Falcons to 126 points, fourth in the team race. Wilton's JV squad was fifth with 119 points and Davenport West placed eighth with 105.

L-M's Spencer Kessel finished second at 220, losing in the finals by pin to New London's Trent Wilkerson. Five other Falcons placed in the top-six.

Davenport West had two second place performers in Kelton Youngberg (160) and Ashton Urmie (170) plus a pair of thirds while Wilton's JV team landed two champions.

Columbus highest local finisher at Bean City Duals: The Wildcats went 2-2 in Pool play at Saturday's Bean City Duals held at Iowa City High, then fell to Cedar Rapids Xavier 51-24 in the fifth place match to end up sixth.

Columbus lost to Dubuque Hempstead 56-15 and eventual champion Mount Vernon 66-9. It edged by Oskaloosa 54-21 and Muscatine 54-22. Triston Miller (152) won four matches for the Wildcats.

Muscatine placed eighth as it snared only a 45-28 win over Oskaloosa in Pool B, but lost its other three duals. Against Cedar Rapids Kennedy in the placement dual, it lost 11 of the 14 weights. Andy Franke (182) finished a perfect 5-0 for the Muskies.

West Liberty lost all four of its Pool A duals to Eastern Iowa foes Cedar Rapids Xavier, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Iowa City High and Clear Creek Amana. Josh Zeman (152) and Drake Collins (170) each won four matches.

Bettendorf win L-M Invite title in final tuneup before postseason: Ignited by three champions and five seconds, the Bulldogs totaled 224 points to coast to the team title in Letts. West Liberty was second with 161.5 points, followed by Davenport (95.5), Tipton (89) and Wilton (82) in the top-five.

Bettendorf's Alexys Petersen had four pins all under a minute to win the 130 pound bracket while Taylor Strief (105) notched three first period falls. Delilah Maxfield (170) won the round robin at 170.

West Liberty had three champions in Alissa Sanchez (110), Silvia Garcia-Vazquez (115) and Amerie Alvarado (190) and all of their wins were by pin. Wilton claimed two champions in Hannah Rogers (125) and Kaydence Boorn (140) while Davenport saw Jada Daily (120) and Greta Brus (145) win brackets.

Tipton's Koda Fogg won four matches in the 100 round robin bracket.