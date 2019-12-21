Prep wrestling report: Lancers win Pool 2 at Waterloo

Lancers go 5-1 at Waterloo: A day after finishing second in its preliminary bracket, North Scott came back and swept through Pool 2 at the Battle of Waterloo.

The Lancers sandwiched 25-plus point wins over West Des Moines Valley (50-23) and Cedar Rapids Prairie (52-23) around a tighter 42-31 victory over Linn-Mar, ranked ninth in the Predicament's latest 3A rankings.

Trace Gephart (113), Josh Connor (132), Deven Strief (145) and Carson McCaughey (285) won all three of their Saturday matches for the Lancers. Gephart, Strief and McCaughey each tallied big pins in the win over Linn-Mar.

After losing its last two matches Friday, Assumption rebounded to go 2-1 to take second in Pool 4 Saturday.

The Knights beat Crestwood on criteria in a 31-31 match and topped Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 56-21. They fell 39-34 to 2A No. 6 Independence, who won the pool.

Derrick Bass (106), Ethan Forker (120), Michael Macias (138), Parker Terronez (145), John Argo (182) and Seth Adrian (220/285) each got three wins for Assumption.