Prep wrestling report: Lancers win Pool 2 at Waterloo

Lancers go 5-1 at Waterloo: A day after finishing second in its preliminary bracket, North Scott came back and swept through Pool 2 at the Battle of Waterloo.
The Lancers sandwiched 25-plus point wins over West Des Moines Valley (50-23) and Cedar Rapids Prairie (52-23) around a tighter 42-31 victory over Linn-Mar, ranked ninth in the Predicament's latest 3A rankings.
Trace Gephart (113), Josh Connor (132), Deven Strief (145) and Carson McCaughey (285) won all three of their Saturday matches for the Lancers. Gephart, Strief and McCaughey each tallied big pins in the win over Linn-Mar.
After losing its last two matches Friday, Assumption rebounded to go 2-1 to take second in Pool 4 Saturday.
The Knights beat Crestwood on criteria in a 31-31 match and topped Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 56-21. They fell 39-34 to 2A No. 6 Independence, who won the pool.
Derrick Bass (106), Ethan Forker (120), Michael Macias (138), Parker Terronez (145), John Argo (182) and Seth Adrian (220/285) each got three wins for Assumption.
Competing in Pool 6 Pleasant Valley also used a pair of wins — on criteria in a 37-37 match with New Hampton/Turkey Valley and 39-35 over Nashua-Plainfield — to place second in its pool Saturday. The Spartans lost 54-30 to pool winner Denver, ranked No. 6 in 1A.
Hunter Meyrer (132), Eli Loyd (152) and AJ Tappa (285) each picked up three wins, with all of Loyd's and Tappa's coming by pin.
North Scott's Strief, Assumption's Bass and Adrian, and Pleasant Valley's Meyrer and Loyd all went 6-0 for the meet.
Bulldogs second to Southeast Polk: Powered by two championships and three runner-up finishes, the Bettendorf wrestling team finished second to Southeast Polk on Saturday at the Red Owens Holiday Classic.
Southeast Polk crowned seven champions to finish with 342.5 points. Bettendorf was second at 231.5.
Aiden Evans (126 pounds) and Bradley Hill (170) won titles for the Bulldogs. Evans beat Southeast Polk's Ayden Kingery 8-4 in the final. Hill pinned seventh-ranked Deveyon Montgomery of Southeast Polk in 1:15.
Jacob Faber (113), Diego Cortez (182) and Ethan Barry (220) each finished second for the Bulldogs.
Tipton prevails at Regina: Austin Lenz (132) and Lucas Barnum (182) won championships as Tipton squeaked past Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union to secure the Iowa City Regina Invitational on Saturday.
Lenz (18-0) had three pins while Barnum notched a second-period fall in the final.
Lane Scorpil (106), Cam Rice (152) and Noah Freeman (170) picked up titles for Columbus/WMU.
Davenport West's Travis Hodges had three first-period falls to win the 113-pound division. Clayton Broderson was runner-up at 220 for the Falcons, who took third in the meet with 105.5 points.
North Cedar's Brody Hawtrey took first at 145.
Muskies seventh at Fort Madison: The Muscatine wrestling team placed seventh in the 18-team Fort Madison Invitational on Saturday.
Tim Nimely was the Muskies' top finisher, placing second at 170 pounds. Nimely, who recorded five wins in the two-day event, was pinned by Solon's Jax Flynn in the final in the 3 minutes, 3 seconds.
Louisa-Muscatine had a pair of third-place finishers in Chase Kruse (170) and Gabe Hayes (285).
Cedar Rapids Kennedy won the title with 487 points, followed by Dubuque Hempstead (421.5) and Fort Madison (421).