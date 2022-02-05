Prep wrestling report: Moline claims regional crown

JOLIET, Ill. — Propelled by individual titles from Kole Brower (138 pounds), Noah Tapia (145) and Parker Terronez (160), the Moline High School wrestling team claimed a Class 3A regional title at Joliet West on Saturday.

The Maroons finished with 180 points, edging New Lenox Lincoln-Way West for the title by 18.5 points. Moline will advance to a sectional team dual on Tuesday, Feb. 22, in hopes of qualifying for the state dual tournament Feb. 25-26.

"I knew we had a chance coming in to win (the regional), but we had to have some things go our way," Moline coach Jacob Ruettiger. "We only had 12 wrestlers entered when the sessions started. We had a little bit of a mix up, but credit to those guys.

"All of them stepped up and did their job."

In addition to its three champions, Moline had five other wrestlers advance to next Saturday's sectional meet at Granite City. Carmelo Cruz (120), Alec Schmacht (126), Bradley Ledbetter (132) and James Soliz (182) each finished runner-up at their weight class while Pablo Perez was third at 170.

Brower, an Illinois recruit, breezed through with two falls to improve to 39-1 on the season. Tapia (41-2) had a pin and then won by injury default in the final.

Terronez, the third seed in his weight class, majored second-seeded Mitchell Mosbach of Normal in the semifinals and then pinned Justin Pullen of Joliet West in the finals in 42 seconds.

"(Terronez) is one of those kids that can win any tournament," Ruettiger said. "He’s that electric with his moves. He wrestled a complete tournament today.

"I'm really happy for him."

Kewanee claims regional: Kewanee advanced nine wrestlers to next week's sectional meet and claimed a regional team championship Saturday in Farmington.

Will Taylor (145 pounds), Kadin Rednour (152) and Nate Lockett (195) won weight classes for the Boilermakers. Taylor and Rednour recorded pins in the final while Lockett escaped with a 12-10 win over Knoxville's Dilan Vanbeveran.

Nathaniel Hampton (120), Hayden Davis (126) and Max Kelly (138) were second-place finishers for Kewanee, which finished with 197.5 points and 10.5 clear of runner-up Peoria Notre Dame.

Waylan Lambert (113), Xander Gruszecka (132) and Jackson Hawkins (182) advances with third-place finishes.

Mercer County was fourth with 93.5 points. The Golden Eagles had two regional champions in Ethan Monson (120) and Zeke Arnold (138) while Kale Stirn (106) and Bodie Salmon (170) were each runner-up.

Gavin Minteer advanced as a third-place finisher at 160.

Monson beat Hampton 14-7 in the 120-pound final and Arnold topped Kelly 11-5 in the 138-pound championship.

Fulton advances two: Fulton 170-pounder Zane Pannell and 220-pounder Xander Walling advanced out of Saturday's Dixon Regional to next weekend's sectional competition.

Pannell (34-7) was the second seed and won matches by major decision and pin before losing in the finals to top-seed Griffin Luke of Lena-Winslow.

Walling lost by fall in the semifinals, but he rebounded with two pins in the consolation round to advance.

West Liberty second at Solon: West Burlington/Notre Dame had eight individual champions and racked up 243 points to secure the Class 2A sectional title at Solon on Saturday.

West Burlington/Notre Dame will wrestle Albia in a regional dual at Assumption on Tuesday night, with the winner facing the Knights in the final.

West Liberty was second with 211 points. The Comets had eight wrestlers advance to the district meet, including champions Joshua Zeman (145), Drake Collins (170) and Jahsiah Galvan (195).

In the 2A sectional at West Delaware, the top-ranked Hawks qualified 12 for next week's district meet. Tipton's Tristin Sorgenfrey (126) and Kaleb Nerem (160) advanced with second-place finishes.

Lisbon cruises to title: Lisbon had seven champions and four runner-up finishes to accumulate 252.5 points to win Saturday's Class 1A sectional at English Valleys High School.

Wapello was fourth with 151 points and Louisa-Muscatine took sixth. Wapello's Zach Harbison (120) and Garret Dickey (126) each took second to move on to next week's district meet.

L-M had one champion in Kendal Pugh (160) while Skyler Beck (113) and Spencer Kessel (285) advanced with second-place finishes.

