Prep wrestling report: Wilton secures sectional title

Class 1A sectionals

Wilton advances 8 to districts: Powered by four individual champions, the Wilton wrestling team accumulated 247 points to win Saturday's Class 1A sectional title in Mediapolis.

Brody Brisker (106), Kael Brisker (138), Colton Cruse (152) and Kaden Shirk (160) claimed individual titles for the Beavers. Garrett Burkle (113), Trae Hagen (126), Karson Willey (182) and Tyrrell Hughes (220) also advanced to next week's district meet in Wapello with second-place finishes.

Wilton, which won the sectional by 59 points over Wapello, will compete in a regional team dual Tuesday night in Monona. The 16th-ranked Beavers face ninth-ranked Nashua-Plainfield in the semifinal round at 6 p.m. The winner meets eighth-ranked MFL MarMac for a trip to state duals.

Brody Brisker and Kael Brisker pinned their way through their sectional bracket. Cruse had two bonus-point wins while Shirk pulled out a 7-5 decision over Kendal Pugh of Louisa-Muscatine in the final.

Wapello had six district qualifiers, including two champions in Garret Dickey (120) and Christopher Ewart (145). Ewart (35-5) recorded two first-period falls.