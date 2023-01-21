Prep wrestling: Riverdale cruises title at Bob Mitton Invitational

ORION — The Riverdale High School wrestling team had a sizable presence in the championship round of Saturday's Bob Mitton Invitational.

Seven Rams found themselves competing for individual championships, with the senior duo of Brock Smith and Collin Altensey looking to capture their third title in as many Mitton events.

Not only did that duo accomplish that feat, but their five teammates also struck gold late Saturday afternoon to help Riverdale roll to the team title with 255 points, well ahead of runner-up Orion (191) and third-place Kewanee (157 points).

"This means quite a lot," said Altensey (43-1), who pinned Rockridge's Ryan Lower in 1 minute, 32 seconds to capture the 160-pound title. "We knew our team could do good here, and this gives us a big confidence boost for February. Quite a few teams in our regional are here, and it was important to get wins for regional seeding.

"Our goal at every tourney is to walk away with the title. We're confident we can win regionals, and make it all the way to team state."

Smith (41-1) was named Most Outstanding Wrestler for the lower weights after his 11-1 major decision victory over Rockridge's Reese Finch in the 138-pound championship bout.

"I felt like I was good at showing how I wrestle," he said. "I didn't allow any points except when I let it happen, I was aggressive and I stayed true to how I wrestle. I wasn't happy with how I wrestled Friday, or this past week. I got lazy and complacent, and let the wins happen.

"Today, I turned it up and wrestled two good matches and found my groove."

Picking up their second Mitton titles Saturday were junior 113-pounder Tharren Jacobs (33-7) and senior 170-pounder Alex Watson (40-3), both of whom were winners here a year ago.

Jacobs battled to a 4-3 win over Mercer County's Kale Stirn in his final, while Watson made quick work of Illini West's Shawn Watkins by pinning him in 1:23.

"I knew he had good moves," Jacobs said. "I just tried to stay out of them, and work from the top."

"I like to dominate and keep scoring. That's always my plan," Watson said. "I didn't break, and I kept pushing. Watching them and Eli (Hinde), all of us definitely had confidence."

At 152 pounds, Hinde (27-3) earned his first Mitton gold medal with a hard-earned 10-8 win over Macomb's Carter Hoge.

"I was out the week before this, so my conditioning was definitely down," Hinde said. "The final match was a butt-kick, that's for sure, but this tournament helped me with my conditioning."

Brock Smith's younger brother, Blake, also captured his first Mitton championship. The sophomore 145-pounder got up 8-0 after the first period, then weathered a relentless surge by Orion's Mason Anderson that saw the Charger standout tie the match at 13-13.

Smith (26-8) then reversed Anderson and got him down for the pin at the 5:25 mark.

"It didn't matter if I was up 14 or down 14, I knew when I got out there that I was going to give it my all," said the younger Smith. "He beat me in the very first match of the season, so I knew no matter what the score, he'd keep coming at me."

Finally, freshman 106-pounder Dean Wainwright completed the Rams' perfect title-bout run. A first-period takedown proved to be the only points as he edged Polo's Josiah Perez 2-0.

"It was all hard work today, and seeing where it'd get me," he said. "One of my teammates mentioned it (Wainwright's bid to be the seventh Riverdale gold medalist), but I wasn't thinking about it."

Sherrard's Anderson, MerCo's Monson also golden: Sherrard senior 195-pounder Walker Anderson was sidelined for last year's Bob Mitton Invite due to COVID contact tracing. This meant that Saturday was his final shot to bring home a gold medal.

Anderson (30-2) did not let the opportunity slip. Pinning Macomb's Max Ryner in 3:18 to win the 195-pound bracket, the Tiger standout was also named Most Outstanding Wrestler for the upper weights.

"I was grateful for the opportunity to be here," he said. "We all saw in 2021 how the season can be so entirely changed and not happen. I was just grateful for the opportunity to compete."

At 120 pounds, Mercer County junior Ethan Monson (34-3) battled past Orion's Luke Moen 4-2 to earn his first Mitton championship.

"I thought I could blow him away, but I didn't adjust like I should have on the bottom," Monson said. "I wanted to keep scoring, but every time I threw a leg in, he knew what to do."

Other area finalists: At 126 pounds, Rockridge's Jude Finch advanced to the title round, but his bid for gold was denied with a 9-4 loss to Galesburg's Gauge Shipp.

Kewanee's Alejandro Duarte fell just short at 182 pounds as Farmington's Reese Shymansky pinned him in 2:43 in the championship match.

At 220, Orion's Phillip Dochterman lost by technical fall at the 5:28 mark of his title matchup with Macomb's Ethan Ladd. Rock Island 285-pounder Eli Gustafson was pinned in 2:51 by Dawson Thayer of Clinton (Ill.) in the finals.