PORT BYRON — In a sense, Saturday's IHSA Class 1A Riverdale Wrestling Regional was the end of an era.

But in the bigger picture, the host Riverdale Rams hope it marks the beginning of a lengthy postseason stay.

The regional was the final home meet for veteran Riverdale head coach Myron Keppy, who is retiring at the end of the 2022-23 school year. Fittingly, his Rams marked the occasion by rolling to the team title with 219 points, well ahead of runner-up Orion (166 points).

"We had a good day," said Keppy, who was recognized prior to the finals along with two other retiring coaches, Erie-Prophetstown's Tod McCullough and Sterling Newman's Daryl Dieterle, but preferred to keep the focus on his squad rather than on his home finale.

"The guys worked hard. We knew the first- and second-round matches would make the difference, and that we had to double up on points."

The Rams secured their first regional championship since 2020 by crowning five individual champions and advancing nine wrestlers to next weekend's Oregon Sectional.

Heading up Riverdale's championship quintet was the senior duo of 138-pounder Brock Smith and 160-pounder Collin Altensey, both of whom earned their third regional titles in three IHSA postseasons.

In his title bout, Smith was taken to the second period by Sterling Newman's Carter Rude, but after that quickly sealed the deal with a pin at the 2:41 mark. It was Smith's 49th victory in 50 matches this season.

"The goal was to win regionals as a team and not so much as individuals. That was the most important part," Smith said."The team title was the biggest thing we came here to do. I think we've got a really good team, and this puts an exclamation point on that.

"I think if I put it in order, it was about getting to wrestle, this being Coach Keppy's last regional meet, and it being at our gym. I'm working to put it away the next couple weeks with another full state bracket."

Altensey (50-1) also took care of business with a second-period pin, putting Rockridge's Ryan Lower down for the count at the 3:51 mark. It was his third pin in three bouts Saturday.

"I love the experience of wrestling here, and I'm going to miss it a lot," Altensey said. "This is my senior year, and I'm trying to treat it one match at a time. When I saw the regional was at Riverdale this year, I was pumped.

"Seeing who we had at every weight, I knew we'd be stacked. This (the team title) was our goal since day one, and we made it happen."

Riverdale also crowned three first-time regional winners in freshman 106-pounder Dean Wainwright (43-1) and the junior duo of 113-pounder Tharren Jacobs (38-7) and 182-pounder Zac Bradley (41-10)

Both Wainwright and Jacobs earned their gold medals with pins. Wainwright stuck West Carroll's Connor Knop at the 3:26 mark, while Jacobs needed just 1:12 to pin Orion's Kaleb Sovey.

Bradley went the distance with Orion's Aiden Fisher, but maintained control throughout as he scored a 14-6 major decision victory.

"I think it's a lot more fun to win it in front of your friends," Bradley said. "For us, our unifying goal is to get a title at state, but you've got to win it here first."

In addition to their five champions, the Rams got second-place finishes from Kolton Kruse (132 pounds), Eli Hinde (152), Alex Watson (170) and Iyezaha Hill (220).

E-P's Grunder a three-time champion: Also making it 3-for-3 in career IHSA regional competition was Erie-Prophetstown senior Jase Grunder (47-2), who bested Hinde 5-2 in the 152-pound final.

"I'm looking more towards state, and hopefully getting a title there," Grunder said. "It was all about preparation. I had a good day (Friday) at practice, and I came in here and took care of business."

Grunder's teammate Wyatt Goossens repeated as a regional champion. The sophomore standout dominated Rock Falls' Aaron Meenen with a 20-6 major decision and will head to Oregon with a 42-5 record.

"I'd wrestled him once before this, and he beat me 11-2, so this was a big win," Goossens said. "I felt like I had nothing to lose, and I knew I could do it. It was a big mental thing."

Rockridge's Finch brothers score first regional titles: A pair of Rockridge siblings got to celebrate winning their first regional championships Saturday.

Senior 145-pounder Reese Finch (40-7) followed in the footsteps of younger brother Jude by winning his weight class with a 9-4 decision over Fulton's Ben Fosdick.

"I'm grateful to come out on top of the podium," the older Finch said. "Last year, I didn't qualify for sectional. It feels good to win it this year with my brother."

The younger Finch, a sophomore, bagged the 126-pound title by pinning Newman's Brady Grennan in 3:42. For Finch (41-3), the win was also a personal statement.

"He was injured a month ago and just came back, and he comes in here ranked second in the state," said Finch, who also recorded three pins in three bouts. "I knew I was the best here, and I had to do what I had to do to beat him."

Tigers' Anderson also repeats: Also earning back-to-back regional titles was Sherrard senior Walker Anderson.

After winning his first title last year on his home mat, Anderson (38-2) struck gold a second time when he pinned Orion's Maddux Anderson in 1:54.

"This is the first step in the process of winning state," the Tiger standout said. "That's the ultimate goal. I was happy with how I wrestled (Saturday); it was a great start to the state series."

Multiple first-time champions: Several other area wrestlers captured the first regional gold medals on Saturday.

Alleman freshman Adam Jacks (38-9) shined in his IHSA postseason debut, taking the 132-pound title by pinning Riverdale's Kruse in 3:35.

Fulton's senior duo of 170-pounder Zane Pannell (46-1) and 285-pounder Braiden Damhoff (33-13) were also first-team winners. Pannell needed just 1:32 to pin the Rams' Watson, while Damhoff stuck Rock Falls' Jacob Hosler in 3:15.

Orion junior Phillip Dochterman won his first regional title by pinning Riverdale's Hill in 1:49. The junior heads to the sectional round with a 32-7 record.

Photos: IHSA Class 1A regional wrestling Saturday at Riverdale High School