OREGON — In his two previous IHSA individual state tournament trips, Riverdale senior wrestling standout Collin Altensey has done so as a sectional champion.

At Saturday's Oregon Individual Sectional, Altensey made it 3-for-3 in terms of sectional titles.

Last year's 152-pound individual state champion capped his weekend with a decisive 8-0 major decision victory over Woodstock Marian's Max Astacio in the 160-pound finals. Altensey will take a 50-1 record with him to Champaign for next weekend's state tournament.

"It feels good coming out with the victory, but next weekend is what really counts," he said. "None of this really matters beyond today. Last year's title doesn't matter; what matters is trying to keep the same mindset as I did last year.

"I feel like I have a good shot (at a title repeat). I always see myself winning. You've got to do that if you want to expect big things."

Two of Altensey's three wins this weekend at the Blackhawk Center came via major decision as he came in with the mindset of returning home with another sectional gold medal.

"That was the plan," he stated. "I knew at the beginning of the week that I could win it again. That was the goal, and that's the mindset I always try to keep. Next weekend, I hope to wrestle even better."

Altensey's classmate and fellow reigning IHSA individual state champion Brock Smith is also headed to the State Farm Center for a third time as he looks to follow up last year's 132-pound title.

The one thing missing on Smith's resume was a sectional championship. He accomplished that with an 8-4 victory over Sterling Newman's Carter Rude in the 138-pound title bout.

"It's cool. That's a good word to use," he said. "It's a stepping stone, something I had to do. I was thinking if I wrestle good and hard like I can, and if I do the right things, then titles will come to me. I felt I was ready to wrestle today.

"Seeking goals, that's more important than the medal or the bracket. I was looking to be the best wrestler here."

Heading to Champaign with a 49-1 record, Smith is looking to keep building and climbing after Saturday's golden feat.

"As long as I can keep getting better, it'll be all good," he said. "Getting better and being the best you can be, that's the most important thing."

Three more area wrestlers joined Smith as a first-time sectional champion Saturday.

Riverdale freshman 106-pounder Dean Wainwright continued his stellar rookie season, following up last Saturday's regional title with a sectional championship as he bested Polo's Josiah Perez 9-4.

"I try not to look at the bracket. I just know I've got to wrestle my best," Wainwright (45-1) said. "My mindset is that it's me vs. me out there; it doesn't matter who I'm wrestling."

Sherrard senior 195-pounder Walker Anderson (39-2) marked his second trip to state with his first sectional title, earned by pinning Marengo's Eddie Solis in 3:04.

"This is what I've been waiting for all year," Anderson said. "It's awesome. The hard work is paying off, and it's the second step in the process. Right now, I'm working on sharpening everything up. At this stage, the work is done."

At 170 pounds, Fulton senior Zane Pannell found himself matched up with Riverdale's Alex Watson for the second straight weekend. After pinning the Ram senior in the regional finals, Pannell was taken the distance on Saturday, but pulled away to a 10-5 victory.

"At the beginning of the week, it was going to be (Yorkville Christian senior Jackson) Gillen on the other side of the bracket, so I planned on seeing him," Pannell said. "Then they changed the brackets, and I faced Gillen in the semifinals."

After topping the state's top-ranked 170-pounder with a pin at the 3:43 mark in the semis, Pannell (47-1) found himself paired up with Watson again.

"I knew it'd be a tough match against Gillen," he said, "and I expected Watson to be there in the finals."

For his part, Watson (47-5) hopes the progress from last week to this Saturday shows if he meets up with the Steamer standout in Champaign. It will be the second state trip for both seniors.

"He's a great opponent," Watson said. "I have to work on my stuff, finish attacking. Hopefully I'll see him again in the finals. That'd be good."

-- Silver for Rockridge's Finch: Rockridge sophomore 126-pounder Jude Finch settled for second place after falling 1-0 to Dakota's T.J. Silva in the final.

"He was a good defensive wrestler, and I was sloppy on any attack I tried," said Finch (40-4). "I could never connect. On the other hand, one takedown would've won the match for me, so I'm hoping to see him in the finals next week."

-- Area quartet fall in third-place bouts: Four other area wrestlers booked state berths by advancing out of the wrestleback round to the third-place matches, making it a grand total of 11 area individuals competing in Champaign next weekend.

However, all four fell in their respective third-place bouts.

At 113 pounds, Riverdale junior Tharren Jacobs fell behind early against Dixon's Ayden Rowley and could not recover as he dropped an 8-4 decision.

"That was the main goal, to make it to state," said Jacobs (39-9), who will make his first appearance on the State Farm Center mats. "At state, I'll take it one match at a time, and go from there."

In the 120-pound bronze medal bout, Orion senior Luke Moen dropped a 6-3 decision to Rock Falls' Aaron Meenen.

"Two years in a row, I've come up short in the bloodround, and as a freshman, I was fourth at regionals," said Moen (40-11). "I finally stepped up and took the initiative, and this feels good.

Moen's Charger teammate, sophomore 195-pounder Maddux Anderson, will also make his state debut. Anderson was winning his bronze-medal match with Genoa-Kingston's Julian Torres, but got caught on his back and pinned at the 5:11 mark.

"It didn't matter just as long as I qualified (for state)," said Anderson (39-12). "I'll probably see him next week, and I know I can beat him."

At 152 pounds, Erie-Prophetstown senior Jase Grunder battled to a 3-2 bloodround win over Riverdale's Eli Hinde to book his third state trip. However, his day ended with a 3-2 loss to Stillman Valley's Jack Seacrist in the third-place bout.

"I wanted to make sure I made it to state," said Grunder (46-4), who was fifth in the state at 145 pounds a year ago. "I've got another day to live, and I'll get back after it and hope I can come back with a state title."