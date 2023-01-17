Prep wrestling: Rock Island handles UTHS in Big 6 dual

Looking to finish its Western Big 6 dual meet schedule on a high note, the Rock Island wrestling squad very nearly finished with an extra flourish Tuesday night.

Traveling to East Moline and the Panther Den to take on United Township, the Rocks were shutting out the Panthers with just three bouts to go.

UT 138-pounder Loic Houedaker ended Rocky's bid for a goose egg with an 11-6 decision over George Tate, but the Rocks finished the evening with back-to-back pins to put the finishing touches on a 56-3 victory.

With his squad finishing conference dual meet action at 4-2, Rock Island coach Joel Stockwell insisted that a shutout was not the ultimate goal, no matter how close his squad came.

"We were just looking at one match at a time," he said. "The end of the season is getting close, and we're making sure we're doing what we can to get ready for (the state series). We just knew if we wrestled well, we could win this dual."

Up 33-0 after seven of the evening's 14 bouts, the Rocks found themselves having to work hard to clinch the win as 120-pounder Truth Vesey faced a tough battle with his Panther counterpart, Xavier Marlof.

Trailing 10-5 going into the third, Marlof got a takedown and a three-point near fall early in the period to tie the bout and force overtime. Thirteen seconds in, Vesey was able to get the takedown for a 12-10 decision.

"I knew bumping up a weight would be tough on me," said Vesey, who regularly competes at 113 pounds. "The coaches told me it would be better for us tonight if I bumped up, and I just had to push through it."

Vesey's win, which followed an equally hard-earned 5-3 decision by Rocky's Merrick Stockwell over Jordan Pauwels at 113, secured the victory and left the potential shutout as a possible goal.

"Every time we come out, we want to win every single match, and we want to dominate," Vesey said. "That's our goal."

Despite the one-sided outcome on the Panther Den scoreboard, several matches were closely contested, which pleased United Township coach Lambros Fotos.

"I was pleased with how a lot of our guys went out and competed," said Fotos, whose squad finished 1-5 in Western Big 6 dual meets. "It was an improvement, and it was something nice to see. I kind of wish in some of those close matches, we could've made better choices or pulled them out at the end.

"But I think our guys got better from tonight, and they're going to take this and move on from here."

The night began at 160 pounds, where Rocky freshman Henry Mass took a six-point lead into the third period and held on for an 8-5 win over Titus Minor.

"I was a little bit stressed, so I was definitely trying to relax myself," Mass said. "I just hoped to try my very best."

At 170 pounds, the Rocks' Amare Overton began a run of three straight pins by putting Aidan Sherman down at the 2:38 mark.

"I feel like we've come on towards the end of the year, and we're way stronger now," Overton said. "I think we've got as good a chance as anyone to win the Western Big 6 (tournament, set for Jan. 28 at Quincy) and regionals and try to get to team state."

