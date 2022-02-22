PREP WRESTLING: Rocks earn first trip to state team dual with convincing win

WASHINGTON — The Rock Island High School wrestling team made history Tuesday night.

Coach Joel Stockwell’s Rocky club hammered Sycamore 42-27 in the Class 2A IHSA sectional dual semifinals to earn their first trip to the team dual championships.

“Hopefully it means we’re moving in the right direction,” said Stockwell of the historic fete. “Last year with COVID, our numbers were way down and that’s been a concern for us, but the guys battled through it. We have had some tough kids, but they were in the same three or four weight classes and now we have them spread out.”

Tuesday’s dual started at 195, which Stockwell admitted didn’t set up great for his team.

“We didn’t think it was going to go that well for us, but everything fell into place,” said Stockwell.

At 195, Andrew Marquez opened with a pin in 4:36 for the Rocks, but that was balanced out by a Sycamore pin at 220. Stockwell said a big turning point came at heavyweight where Rock Island’s Eli Gustafson went the distance and only gave up a three-point win.

“Marquez’s match set the tone; that was a big win for us,” said Stockwell. “We knew we were going into their better guys, and Eli not getting pinned saved us some points. In our eyes, that was a win.”

When the weights flipped to the lighter guys, the Rocks took control. Beginning with a forfeit victory at 106, the Rocks won the next six matches and had the team victory wrapped up, which allowed Rocky to forfeit out.

Truth Vesey (113) win in a 55-second pin,

Sammy Niyonkuru (120) won by major decision, Daniel McGhee (126) added a forfeit, Tyler Barbee (132) won an 18-1 technical fall, Class 2A 138-pound state individual champ Aoci Bernard added a 20-4 technical fall, and Tristan Willoughby logged a 14-2 major decision at 145.

“That’s the heart of our lineup,” said Stockwell.

Stockwell said the Rocks will face Deerfield at state Friday at 7 p.m. at the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

“This is a goal we had and kind of reached that goal,” said Stockwell. “But we can’t let up. We want to win a match and get a trophy. Just because we’re happy to be there doesn’t mean we’re going to go there and lay down. We want to continue wrestling well.”

