Prep wrestling roundup: Bettendorf places third at The Clash

LA CROSSE, Wis. — In a couple of previous trips to The Clash, Bettendorf High School has been dominant on Day 1 and laid a goose egg on Day 2, to the point of finishing fourth overall.

Not the case this year.

The Bulldogs salvaged their second day at one of the most prestigious dual tournaments of the season with a 33-32 triumph over Illinois Class 2A top-ranked Joilet Catholic to place third overall inside the La Crosse Center.

After going 3-0 on Friday and winning its bracket title, Bettendorf tangled with three of the other top teams in the Midwest for overall first. Hastings and St. Michael-Albertville are two premier teams in Minnesota.

The Bulldogs fell to STMA 44-18 in their first dual and Hastings clipped them 35-25. Bettendorf lost at least the first six matches in the first two duals to put itself behind the 8-ball.

Against Joilet Catholic, the Bulldogs claimed five of the final eight weights to snare a victory. Jake Knight (113), Jayce Luna (132) and Tycho Carmichael (145) recorded bonus point wins to give them the triumph.

North Scott finished seventh in its bracket on Friday and wrestled the three other teams that placed seventh. The Lancers went 1-2 on Saturday, beating Marian Central Catholic 54-27 and falling to Mahomet-Seymour 42-29 and Bemidji 50-27.

Montez nips Butt in all-area final: A second-period takedown plus an escape in the third allowed Geneseo’s Zachary Montez to clip Central DeWitt’s Royce Butt in the 132-pound final at the Bob and Liz Schnarr Invitational at Morton High School.

Ranked fourth at 132 in Illinois Class 2A, Montez fended off third-period shots from Butt, ranked sixth in Iowa Class 2A, to claim the title. The Maple Leafs triumphed in the tournament with 223 points while the Sabers finished fourth with 163. United Township was 10th with 72 points.

Geneseo had three others in the finals, but all placed second. Tim Sebastian (106), Grady Hull (113) and Landon Shoemaker (182) all suffered setbacks. Shoemaker dropped a 3-1 heartbreaker to DeWitt’s Chris Wrage.

DeWitt had a second champion as second-ranked Sam Gravert (285) had two pins then squeaked by Springfield Southeast’s Robert Hull 2-1. United Township had Kayden Marolf in the final at 145, but he was pinned in 45 seconds to Troy Triad’s Aiden Postma.

Youngberg lone metro champ in Brooklyn: Davenport West senior Kolten Youngberg racked up three pins in less than 50 seconds each to win the 160-pound round robin at the Corky Stuart Invitational held at BGM High School.

In just his fourth, fifth and sixth matches of the season, Youngberg remained perfect and all of his wins have come via bonus points. The Falcons piled up a nice total of 69 points to place eighth in the team race.

Tucker Avis (138) and Wyatt Hass (152) each placed fourth for West. Wapello, seventh in the team standings with 123.5 points, had two runner-ups in Owon Meeker (132) and Kason Dopler (182). The Indians had four wrestlers finish in third place.

Top-ranked Beavers flex muscles in tourney win: Fueled by six finalists and three champions, Class 1A No. 1 Wilton claimed the team title at the Gary Curtis Invitational at Highland High School in Riverside.

Brody Brisker continued his dominant season at 126 with three pins and four bonus-point wins. Kaden Shirk (160) hit at least 25 wins on the year with three victories, as did Mason Shirk (106). Jordan Dusenberry (132), Trae Hagen (138) and Alexander Kaufmann (285) each placed second for the Beavers.

Muscatine (116.5 points) and Columbus/Winfield-Mt. Union (92.5) placed in the top 10 while Louisa-Muscatine (56) and Durant (34) were in the top 15.

Columbus had one champion in Russel Coil at 285. He pinned L-M’s Spencer Kessel in the semifinals then clipped Kaufmann 3-1 in sudden victory. The Falcons’ Kendal Pugh (170) won with three pins and a sudden victory in the semis.

Muscatine had two champions in Kam Evans (195) and Evan Franke (220). Evans had a pair of falls and Franke recorded three pins and edged out West Branch’s Logan Wright 7-2 in the finals.

Clinton goes winless at Linn-Mar: The River Kings won 12 matches over four duals as they went 0-4 at the Linn-Mar dual tournament.

Danny Peters (126) and Brady Jennings (138) won three individual matches on the night for Clinton. Luke Jennings (145) and Peyton Pettengill (160) each won twice.

The River Kings lost 78-6 to Linn-Mar, 57-18 to Cedar Rapids Xavier, 58-16 against LeMars and 55-21 versus Canton. They took the first four weights versus Canton before dropping the final 10.

Knights place fourth at loaded Jerry Eckenrod Invite: Ignited by one champion and three runners-up, Assumption recorded 162.5 points to finish fourth at the Jerry Eckenrod Invite held at Benton High School.

Michael Macias (145) moved to 10-1 in his return to the mat as he claimed a 5-3 victory over Don Bosco’s Kaiden Knaack in the finals. Derrick Bass (126) medically forfeited in his final versus Waukee Northwest’s John King. Cadyn Wild (132) and Rhett Schaefer (220) each placed second for Assumption.

West Liberty placed 11th with 69 points. Colin Cassady (113) and Drake Collins (170) finished second.

City schools combine for four titles in Goose Lake: Davenport North had three champions and Davenport Central finished with one at the Northeast Tournament on Saturday.

Jeffery West (126) recorded two major decision victories for the Wildcats and won the title by injury default over teammate Jacob DeWispelaere. Ashton Sneath (113) had 21 total offensive points in two matches and Max Smith (145) picked up two pins.

Collin Frost (132) registered a pair of bonus point wins for the Blue Devils. Maquoketa had one champ in Spencer Martin (152) plus a handful of seconds while Northeast had three guys finish runner-up.

PV second at Tom Lepic: Three round-robin bracket victories allowed the Pleasant Valley Spartans to pile up 173.5 points and finish behind Ankeny Centennial in the team race at the Tom Lepic Invitational at Iowa City West High School.

Carter Siebel (120) reached the 20-win plateau with a pair of pins and two decision wins where he had double digit points. Caden McDermott (170) went 3-0 and Rusty VanWetzinga (220) recorded three pins.

Ashton Wisneski (113), Jack Miller (152) and Joey VanWetzinga (285) each finished second.

Spartan girls get two champs in Anamosa: Pleasant Valley’s Jaylynn Gould kept her streak of big wins going as she pinned 20-win wrestler Emmalee Sharar in the finals at 190 at the Anamosa Invite.

Gould and Abigail Meyrer (120) left with first-place medals. Meyrer beat one of her in-season rivals in Anamosa’s Ava Scranton once again, this matchup was a first-period pin in 64 seconds.