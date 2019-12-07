Prep wrestling roundup: Bulldogs, Lancers go 2-3 at Keith Young

CEDAR FALLS — Despite not having its full lineup, the Bettendorf wrestling team finished second Saturday at the 16-team Keith Young Invitational.

Waverly-Shell Rock, powered by five champions, took the title with 241 points. Bettendorf was second at 155.5, followed by North Scott (122) and West Des Moines Valley (118).

Bettendorf's Bradley Hill was the lone area champion. The 170-pounder edged North Scott's Zach Campbell in the final, 3-2.

The Bulldogs, without 220-pounder Ethan Barry and 285-pounder Griffin Liddle, had three second-place finishes in Dustin Bohren (106), Aiden Evans (126) and Kane Schmidt (195).

Bohren lost to Waverly-Shell Rock's Ryder Block in the final, 4-2. Evans fell to Iowa recruit and two-time state champion Cullan Schriever of Mason City 13-3, and Schmidt was pinned in the final by Waverly-Shell Rock's Brayden Wolf.

North Scott, without 160-pounder Jake Matthaidess, received a second-place finish from Deven Strief (145). Peyton Westlin was third at 120 pounds.

Sabers third at Manchester: Keaton Zeimet (113 pounds) won a title to propel Central DeWitt's wrestling team to a third-place finish at the 10-team Bob Murphy Invitational hosted by West Delaware.