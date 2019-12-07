Prep wrestling roundup: Bulldogs, Lancers go 2-3 at Keith Young

CEDAR FALLS — Despite not having its full lineup, the Bettendorf wrestling team finished second Saturday at the 16-team Keith Young Invitational.
Waverly-Shell Rock, powered by five champions, took the title with 241 points. Bettendorf was second at 155.5, followed by North Scott (122) and West Des Moines Valley (118).
Bettendorf's Bradley Hill was the lone area champion. The 170-pounder edged North Scott's Zach Campbell in the final, 3-2.
The Bulldogs, without 220-pounder Ethan Barry and 285-pounder Griffin Liddle, had three second-place finishes in Dustin Bohren (106), Aiden Evans (126) and Kane Schmidt (195).
Bohren lost to Waverly-Shell Rock's Ryder Block in the final, 4-2. Evans fell to Iowa recruit and two-time state champion Cullan Schriever of Mason City 13-3, and Schmidt was pinned in the final by Waverly-Shell Rock's Brayden Wolf.
North Scott, without 160-pounder Jake Matthaidess, received a second-place finish from Deven Strief (145). Peyton Westlin was third at 120 pounds.
Sabers third at Manchester: Keaton Zeimet (113 pounds) won a title to propel Central DeWitt's wrestling team to a third-place finish at the 10-team Bob Murphy Invitational hosted by West Delaware.
Zeimet pinned West Delaware's Luke Farmer in the final in 1 minute, 43 seconds.
Central DeWitt's Keaton Kruse (106) and Cael Grell (126) each took second place as did Muscatine's Cedric Castillo (160) and Tim Nimely (182) along with Clinton's Hunter Randall (220).
West Delaware won the meet with 308 points. Grinnell was second at 165.5.
North prevails in Burlington: Davenport North edged Burlington for the title in the five-team Dick Mellinger Invitational on Saturday.
North finished with 389 points, 37 clear of Burlington.
Jeffrey West (106), Eleazar Valerio (126), Jack West (182) and Dominic Wiseman (285) won their respective weight classes for the Wildcats. Jack West beat state-ranked Dylan Jeffers of Keokuk 10-6 en route to his title.
Davenport Central's Cortez Goodwin took first at 170 pounds.
West Liberty takes crown in Tipton: Spurred by championships from Alex Beaver (113), Will Esmoil (152), Bryan Martinez (195) and Kobe Simon (220), West Liberty took first place Saturday at the Tipton Invitational.
The Comets beat out the hosts by 51 points for first place.
All four champions for West Liberty had bonus-point wins in the final.
Tipton's Tristin Sorgenfrey (106), Austin Lenz (132), Skyler Schmidt (160) and Jesse Lieser (285) won championships as did Midland's Shayden Hansen (120), Damon Huston (126), Jared Crock (138) and Cayden Miller (170).
North Cedar's Brody Hawtrey (145) and North Scott's Thade Gottschalk (182) also captured titles.
Loyd second at Cliff Keen: Two nights after collecting his 150th career win at Burlington, Pleasant Valley's Eli Loyd reached the finals at the 33-team Cliff Keen Invitational in Independence.
Loyd, a defending state champion, was pinned in the 152-pound finals match by Christian Brothers College's Vinny Zerban in 2:44.
Maquoketa's Taven Rich, ranked second in 2A, won the 285-pound division with a 39-second fall over Fort Madison's Danen Settles.
Wilton wins Willard Howell: The Wilton wrestling team edged Davenport West and Wapello to claim the Willard Howell Invitational in Wapello on Saturday.
Kael Brisker (126) and Coy Baker (182) were champions for the Beavers. Davenport West had three winners in Travis Hodges (113), Tyreese Johnson (195) and Clayton Broderson (220).
Camanche had two champions in Jaxon Bussa (106) and Eric Kinkaid (138).