Prep wrestling roundup: Bulldogs take second at Johnston

JOHNSTON -- Class 3A third-ranked Bettendorf high School put 11 wrestlers in the top five, spurring it to a runner-up finish at the Frank Baltzley Invitational held at Johnston High School on Saturday.

Top-ranked Southeast Polk won the 14-team meet with 218.5 points and Bettendorf closed with 193.

Top-ranked Jayce Luna continued his early season success at 132 pounds as he clipped fifth-ranked Logan Trenary of Southeast Polk 8-7 in the championship. Jake Knight (113) and Cody Trevino (126) also won their weight classes.

Trevino beat teammate Steele Diercks in the semifinals then majored fifth-ranked Nate Bierma of West Des Moines Valley 17-8 in the finals. Knight edged out Southeast Polk's Wil Oberbroeckling 11-9.

TJ Koester was runner-up at 120 while Diercks and Elijah Mendoza (152) each finished third.

Knights place second at Mount Vernon: Behind the victories of Derrick Bass (126), Cadyn Wild (132) and Joe Gassen (195), Class 2A 10th-ranked Assumption was the runner-up with 188 points behind Mount Vernon and ahead of Lisbon.

Gassen pulled out two close wins to set up a championship match against Muscatine's Kam Evans, who he majored 14-5 to win the bracket. Wild finished with two tech falls and two pins while Bass registered two falls and edged out Mount Vernon's Jase Jaspers 6-3.

Chase Diaz (182) and Mikey Kersten (145) placed in the top three for the Knights. Muscatine finished sixth in the team race with 84 points while West Liberty (50), Louisa-Muscatine (31.5) and Wapello (31) were top-16.

Evan Franke won the 220 weight class for the Muskies with three decision wins where he scored at least five points. Drake Collins claimed the 170 bracket for the Comets with a 3-1 win over Henry Ryan of Mount Vernon in a top-five tussle.

Madden, Petersen pace Lancers: North Scott put eight in the gold bracket of the Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic, four to the quarterfinals and two in the top six in one of the best early season tournaments.

Seth Madden, ranked second at 170 pounds, was the Lancers highest finisher at fifth place. He lost in the quarterfinals, then won three straight on the backside including two major decisions. AJ Petersen (195) was sixth as he won two on the consolation bracket.

Aydan Cary (145), Illias Louck (152), Jace Tippet (182) and David Borchers (285) placed in the top 10 for North Scott.

Pleasant Valley drops dual title to Alburnett: Taking eight of the contested weights with six of them being pins, the Class 1A third-ranked Pirates defeated the 3A 19th-ranked Spartans 42-32 in the championship dual at the Bobcat duals tournament.

PV went 4-0 in pool play, crushing Waterloo East (74-3) and edging out Dakota (45-24), Caledonia-Houston (43-20) and Western Dubuque (45-24). Only Jack Miller (152) and Caden McDermott (170/182) were a perfect 5-0 on Saturday.

Central DeWitt finished 1-3 in pool play, only beating Dubuque Senior. It lost to Williamsburg, Cedar Rapids Kennedy and Alburnett. In the seventh-place dual versus Western Dubuque, the Sabers fell 54-22.

Girls wrestling

Hanenburg ignites Lancers to top-five finish in Council Bluffs: The only finalist amongst the North Scott High School varsity squad, Jorie Hanenburg placed runner-up at 155 pounds in Saturday's Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic.

North Scott piled up 348.5 points over the two-day tournament to finish fourth in the girls team race. It had five in the gold bracket (top-eight) and Hanenburg made it all the way to the championship.

She got out to an early lead on Missouri Valley's Nicole Olson, then got taken down on the edge and was turned to trail 5-2. Olson iced it in the third to win 7-2 and give Hanenburg her first setback of the season.

Marin Smith (115) and Khylie Wainwright (120) each placed third. Smith lost in the semis and pinned her final two opponents while Wainwright fell in the quarters and went pin, pin and a 13-6 victory in the consolation.

Jecelyn Wolf (100) and Avala Faber (105) each placed eighth for the Lancers.

West Liberty fourth at Marion Invite: Fueled by three bracket winners and the rest of their entries in the top four, the Comets posted 130 points to place fourth at the Marion Invitational on Saturday.

Bettendorf placed sixth with 119 points and Louisa-Muscatine totaled 111 to finish seventh. Wapello (43), Wilton (41), Muscatine (34), Tipton (34) and Assumption (32) all were inside the top-20.

West Liberty's Ava Morrison pieced together two first-period pins and a 3-2 triumph over Cedar Rapids Prairie's Lydia Merchan to win her round robin bracket. Silvia Garcia-Vazquez and Dionni Garcia-Vazquez combined for five pins.

Among the metro schools, Bettendorf had the most group winners with six. Louisa-Muscatine finished with four group winners while Wilton and Wapello each had a group winner.

Davenport sixth at Vinton-Shellsburg: The Davenport girls' wrestling team accumulated 77.5 points to finish sixth in the 17-team Vinton-Shellsburg Invitational on Saturday.

Jadalynn Daily won a championship at 120 pounds. Daily won three matches by fall, one by technical fall and then outlasted Vinton-Shellsburg's Ellie Weets 16-12.

Greta Brus placed third at 145 pounds. She was pinned in the semifinals, but came back with a fall in the consolation semifinal and another pin in the third-place match.

Lina Nguyen (105) and Delaney Woodman (115) finished fourth and fifth, respectively. Vinton-Shellsburg won the meet with 185 points.