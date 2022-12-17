Prep wrestling roundup: Davenport's Daily wins Wilton Invite title

WILTON — Jadalynn Daily of the Davenport girls wrestling team pinned her way to a tournament title in the 120-pound weight class at the Wilton Invitational on Saturday afternoon, needing less than three minutes of mat time to get through her two matches after a first-round bye.

Wilton wrestlers Hannah Rogers and Kiley Langley also won titles on their home mat at Wilton High School.

Rogers, a state champion at last winter’s IWCOA state tournament and ranked fourth by IAwrestle, won the 125 division, recording two pins in 2:28 after a first-round bye.

Langley scored a 17-1 tech fall over Louisa-Muscatine’s Jasmine Negron in the first round before a pair of pins won her a first-place finish. She beat Muscatine’s Ella Schroeder by fall in the championship round.

Wapello 140-pounder Tatum Wolford, ranked fifth, wrestled two contested matches. She won on a 45-second pin and then got Mid-Prairie’s Grace Conway on her back in the title bout in 1:26. Kenadee Helscher took second at 100 pounds for the Arrows.

Clinton’s Akemah McLendon (110) and Cambrie McLoyd (235) each finished second, as did Durant’s Lainey Shelangoski (105), Davenport’s Greta Bus (145) and Louisa-Muscatine’s Ava Johnson (155).

Spartans trip up Lancers, again: Two days after snaring a Mississippi Athletic Conference dual, Pleasant Valley beat North Scott 34-25 in the first matchup of day two at the Battle of Waterloo on Saturday inside Young Arena.

There were more than a handful of flips from Thursday’s contest and one significant bump up as the Lancers’ AJ Petersen beat PV’s Rusty VanWetzinga 3-1 in sudden victory at 220-pounds. VanWetzinga did get his 100th career victory Saturday.

North Scott led 23-20 with four weights to go and then PV won three of the last four, capped by bonus point wins from Carter Siebel (120) and Caden Ervin (126).

The Spartans lost to Alburnett 43-27 and then beat Independence 37-30.

North Scott fell to Independence 46-24 and Alburnett 43-31.

Assumption avoided an 0-3 Day 2 with a 38-37 triumph over Crestwood in its final dual of the weekend. The Knights picked up a match-sealing pin from Cadyn Wild at 132, one of six bonus point wins in the victory over the Cadets.

In the other two duals, Assumption was nicked by Indianola 38-26 and hammered against Nashua-Plainfield 54-24.

Bulldogs, Lancers girls split duals at BOW: The Bettendorf and North Scott High School girls wrestling teams went 1-1 in Day 2 at the Battle of Waterloo on Saturday inside Young Arena.

The Bulldogs triumphed over Waverly-Shell Rock 48-36 on the strength of winning the final five weights by pin, erasing a 36-18 deficit in the process. They proceeded to drop a 54-27 verdict to Osage in their final match of the day.

Fueled by three straight forfeits from 100-110 and back-to-back pins from Marin Smith (115) and Khylie Wainwright (120), the Lancers squeaked by Charles City 45-36. Against Linn-Mar, North Scott led 30-12 before losing five of the final seven weights.

Tipton, Wapello finish top-10 at Regina: The Tigers and Indians were separated by 10 points in the team race, placing eighth and ninth, respectively, at the Regina Invitational on Saturday.

Spurred by three third-place finishes and a pair of fifths, Tipton totaled 79 points. Jayson Johnson (106), Tristin Sorgenfrey (138) and Braden Bartels (195) each lost in the semis, then won their third-place match.

Wapello finished with 69 points and was the only area team with a finalist in 165-pounder Garrett Dickey. He lost in the first-place match by 16-5 major decision to MFL MarMac’s Holden Mathis.

Davenport West had one placement wrestler in Ashton Urmie, fourth at 170.

Kessel lone area champ at Fort Madison: Louisa-Muscatine senior Spencer Kessel notched six pins en route to winning the 285-pound bracket at the Fort Madison Invitational on Saturday.

All but two of Kessel’s pins came in the first period. The Falcons had the other area finalist in Kendal Pugh at 170, but he fell to Fort Madison’s Teague Smith via 10-2 major decision.

Columbus Community/Winfield Mt.-Union finished seventh in the team race with 246.5 points as the only area team with a top-10 finish. The Wildcats had two third-place wrestlers in Ty Scorpil (120) and Russel Coil (285).

Muscatine’s brothers of Andy Franke (182) and Evan Franke (220) each placed third while West Liberty had a pair of sixth-place finishers in Ryker Dengler (138) and Joshua Zeman (145).

Bulldogs clipped by Rams in top-three tussle: Southeast Polk’s Nicklas Martin wrapped up Bettendorf’s Elijah Mendoza in a 4 minute, 54-second pin at 160 pounds to give the Class 3A second-ranked Rams a 39-36 triumph over the third-ranked Bulldogs in the final dual of the Red Owens Holiday Classic.

It was a dual that was a dead-even split in matches, 7-7. SEP won the first six, four pins plus a forfeit, then Bettendorf countered with seven in a row on four pins and a forfeit. TJ Koester (120) and Jayce Luna (132/138) recorded decision wins for the Bulldogs.

Bettendorf edged past Atlantic-CAM 47-33, Dowling Catholic 43-29 and Iowa City West 60-16 in its other three duals. Jake Knight (113), Koester, Cody Trevino (126/132), Luna, Lincoln Jipp (138/145) and Tycho Carmichael (145/152) all went unbeaten on the day.