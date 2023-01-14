Prep wrestling roundup: Joey VanWetzinga secures signature win at J-Hawk Invite

Younger VanWetzinga pulls off upset in Cedar Rapids: At the buzzer, Pleasant Valley's Joey VanWetzinga picked up his biggest win of the season, a pin over Waukee Northwest's sixth-ranked Cael Winter to win the 285-pound bracket at the J-Hawk Invite on Saturday.

VanWetzinga was the only local champion. The Spartans placed sixth in the team race with 168 points while Muscatine was ninth with 77. Clinton (59), Davenport North (48) and Davenport Central (29) were in the top 15.

PV had two other finalists in Carter Siebel (120) and Jack Miller (152), but both lost by bonus points. Muscatine's Andy Franke (182) got to the finals and fell by technical fall to Iowa City High's Gabe Arnold.

Clinton, North and Central each had at least one wrestler finish in the top five.

Madden clips Collins in top-three tussle: North Scott's Seth Madden used three takedowns and three back points to stave off West Liberty's Drake Collins 15-8 in the finals at 170 pounds at the Ed Hadenfelt Invitational in Solon.

It was the only final featuring two locals and it lived up to the billing. Madden jumped out to an 11-3 lead after two periods, then Collins roared back to make it 12-8 with under 30 seconds left. Madden got out and registered a takedown with four seconds to ice it.

The Lancers won the team title with 261 points, coasting past runner-up Clear Creek Amana by nearly 80 points. West Liberty totaled 109.5 to place eighth.

North Scott left with three additional champions in Ayden Golden (126), Aydan Cary (145) and AJ Petersen (195). Nine other Lancers finished in the top six, including two runner-ups. West Liberty had three second-place finishers and a pair of thirds.

Assumption finishes seventh at dual tourney: The Knights defeated Decorah 52-17 to place seventh out of 10 teams at the Osage Duals on Saturday.

In Pool B, Assumption clipped Clear Lake 45-33 and Independence 34-26. It dropped a 58-10 decision to eventual champion Kasson-Mantorville out of Minnesota and a 36-25 verdict to Ankeny Centennial.

Sabers leave Cascade with five top-five finishers: In an abbreviated lineup, Central DeWitt placed 12th in the team standings with 70.5 points at Saturday's Cascade Invitational.

The Sabers' highest finisher was Elston Lindner placing third at 160, while three others registered fourth-place performances. The only other area team was Northeast, which finished 13th with 64 points.

The Rebels had the lone local finalist in William Schemers at 220. He won a pair of one-point decisions, then got pinned in the finals to place second.

Petersen snares title in Central Iowa: Bettendorf's Alexys Petersen, a returning state medalist, won four matches all by pin to claim the 130-pound bracket at Saturday's Northwest Invite held at Waukee Northwest High School.

Her first three pins were all under a minute, then she took Dallas Center-Grimes Asia Jahangir feet to back to record a pin in 72 seconds. Petersen was one of three finalists for the Bulldogs.

Taylor Strief (105) and Lauren Rogalla (115) both were second-place finishers in helping Bettendorf place fourth in the team race with 147 points. Four other Bulldogs placed in the top six.

North Scott girls finish second at Mid-Prairie: Behind six wrestlers in the top-three and a handful more that placed fourth or fifth, the Lancers piled up 121.5 points to place second behind the host Golden Hawks on Saturday afternoon.

Pleasant Valley was third in the team race with 116.5 points while West Liberty (84), Wilton (80) and Louisa-Muscatine (55) all were inside the top 10. The Comets and Beavers each had two champions.

Defending state title holder at 120 pounds, Wilton's Hannah Rogers won the 125-pound bracket off the strength of three pins totaling 2 minutes, 41 seconds. She was joined on the top of the podium by Kaydence Boorn at 140, who also notched three pins.

West Liberty's tandem of Silvia Garcia-Vasquez (115) and Dionni Garcia-Vasquez (145) had a bye into the semifinals, then recorded semifinal and championship pins.

North Scott and PV each had one title winner. The Spartans' freshman Abigail Meyrer (120) won the weight in a round robin bracket with three pins and a technical fall. The Lancers' Abby Allen (170) registered three falls to get over 10 wins on the year.