WASHINGTON, Iowa — Fueled by four champions, Iowa Class 2A 10th-ranked Assumption pulled off an upset as it piled up 189.5 points to win the District 9 title over second-ranked and defending state champion West Burlington Notre Dame.

A year after finishing third at districts, senior 145-pounder Michael Macias was not going to be denied a trip to state as he won his semifinal by major decision and his title match by pin over Fairfield's Cason Miller in 5 minutes, 19 seconds.

Cadyn Wild (132), Rhett Schaeffer (220) and Maverick Kindred (285) were district champions while Chase Diaz (182) was the runner-up. Derrick Bass (126) lost his first match of the year to BND's Kaiden Dietzenbach by pin in 5:18 in the title match, then won his true second place by 6-2 decision.

The Knights had Peyton Pilgrim (138) and Dru Diaz (170) won true second place bouts to claim spots in Des Moines.

Gravert pulls off top-five triumph: Two weeks after suffering a heartbreaker in the MAC championships, Central DeWitt senior Sam Gravert secured his best win of the season, beating West Delaware's Cameron Geuther 2-1 in the Iowa Class 2A District 11 title match at 285 pounds.

The Sabers qualified five to the state tournament next week as Dolan Theisen (106), Royce Butt (132) and Chris Wrage (182) joined Gravert atop the podium. Elston Lindner (160) placed second. They finished third in the team race with 147 points.

Theisen had two pins, Butt notched a 5-2 win in the semis and 4-3 victory in the finals and Wrage recorded a pin and a 3-2 victory for the Sabers. Maquoketa's Jackson Van Keuren (220) won the district title behind two decision wins and a pin in the finals.

West Liberty finishes with three champions: The Comets went a perfect 3-for-3 in Iowa Class 2A District 12 title matches as their three ranked guys all earned state tournament bids.

Colin Cassady (113) recorded two bonus point wins while Josh Zeman (152) and Drake Collins (170) each pinned their semifinal foe then won the finals by decision.

Columbus had five state qualifiers and one champion in Dante Zuniga at 145. Triston Miller (152) and Cole Storm (160) won true second place matches while Kai Malone (220) and Russel Coil (285) lost in the championship contests.

Tipton had two state qualifiers in Jayson Johnson (106) and Tristin Sorgenfrey (138). Sorgenfrey beat Columbus' Cael Phillips by pin in 55-seconds in a true second place bout.

Wilton dominates district at home gym: Nine district champions and a runner-up allowed the Iowa Class 1A third-ranked Beavers to total 232.5 points and cruise to the District 12 team title.

The first seven weight classes were all Wilton wins by Mason Shirk (106), Austin Etzel (113), Gabriel Brisker (120), Brody Brisker (126), Jordan Dusenberry (132), Trae Hagen (138) and Hayden Hill (145). Hill is the lone wrestler in that bunch that is unranked.

Kaden Shirk (182) and Alexander Kaufmann (285) capped the dominance with two pins apiece. Gatlin Rogers (170) was the runner-up.

Durant had two state qualifiers in Kadyn Kraklio (160) and Nolan DeLong (285). Both lost in the semifinals, then won three straight matches to finish second. DeLong, a University of Iowa football recruit, beat sixth-ranked Quintyn Rocha of West Branch 4-2 in sudden victory in a true second place match.

Wapello's two qualifiers in Codder Malcom (106) and Zach Harbison (138) each placed second.

Kessel lone area qualifier: Louisa-Muscatine's Spencer Kessel qualified for the state tournament for the first time in his prep career as he won the 220 weight class at the Iowa Class 1A District 9 tournament in Sigourney.

Kessel, originally at 285 before descending to 220, won both his matches by pin in the first period.

Illinois

Tapia remains perfect: Noah Tapia’s undefeated wrestling season continued this weekend as the Moline High School senior rolled to a 145-pound championship at the Class 3A Normal Community Sectional.

Tapia was one of just two Maroons to reach next weekend’s IHSA state individual tournament at the University of Illinois’ State Farm Center. Junior James Soliz placed fourth at 182 to keep alive his season.

Tapia won his sectional crown without even wrestling his title match. He received an injury default win when Edwardsville’s Drew Landau (34-6) did not take the mat for the championship match.

Tapia won his first match in a 3:26 pin and followed that in the semis with a 16-1 technical fall victory in 3:50.

Soliz (41-8) worked his way into the third-place match at 182 with a pin in 5:22 and an 11-3 major decision before falling 5-1 to Bradley-Bourbonnais AJ Mancilla in the semis. He then dropped a 4-1 decision to Quincy senior Bryor Newbold in the third-place match.

Few survive in Clinton: Only three local wrestlers survived the grind at the Class 1A Clinton Sectional to advance to next weekend’s IHSA state individual wrestling championships at the University of Illinois’ State Farm Arena.

Kewanee’s Max Kelly (152) and William Taylor (138) along with Mercer County’s Bodie Salmon (170) were the only Quad-City area kids to get through the 28-team gauntlet.

Salmon (27-7) opened his weekend with a fall in 5:49 before being pinned by Unity’s Kyus root in 2:30. On the left side of the bracket, Salmon recorded pins in 2:58 and 1:49 before being pinned in 3:19 in the third-place match by Farmington senior Rese Shemansky (37-4).

At 152, Kelly (40-8) pinned his way through the bracket, including a 1:29 stick of Monmouth United’s Jake McElwee in the title bout. His two pins in earlier rounds came in 4:55 and :40.

In the 138-pount title bout, Taylor was the victim of an 18-1 tech fall in 3:46 at the hands of Illini bluffs’ Jackson Carroll. Taylor won a 3:20 pin and an 11-9 decision to reach the title match.

Girls

Six advance from Geneseo: Six local high school wrestlers punched their tickets to next weekend’s IHSA state girls wrestling championships at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

Erie sophomore Jayda Rosenow was the Quad-City area’s lone champion at Saturday’s Geneseo Sectional, winning the 140-pound title. Others advancing were: Sherrard junior Bri Bynum who placed second at 125; Moline junior Maryam Ndiaye placed third at 155; Erie freshman Michelle Naftzger (25-16) finished fourth at 120 pounds; and the Geneseo duo of sophomore Gia Ritter at 140 and senior Taylor Krueger at 145. They were both pinned in their third-place matches to place fourth.

Rosenow (16-15) battled for a 9-7 sudden victory over Minooka junior Bella Cyrkiel in the 140-title bout.

Sherrard’s Bynum will take a 21-18 record to the state meet after losing 7-0 in her 125 title bout to undefeated Freeport junior Cadence Diduch.

Moline’s Ndiaye, who is now 16-4, capped her sectional run with a pin in 5:58 of her third-place match to book her state spot.

-- Staff report