Prep wrestling roundup: Knights collect seven titles at Sigourney

SIGOURNEY, Iowa — Davenport Assumption had seven individual champions Saturday at the Sigourney wrestling tournament, but it was not enough to capture the team championship.
Lisbon scored 179.5 points to edge Assumption by four points for the title in the six-team event.
Derrick Bass (106 pounds), Jacob Maes (113), Noah Gonzalez (132), Michael Macias (138), Parker Terronez (160), John Argo (182) and Aiden Morgan (195) were champions for the Knights.
Bass, Maes, Gonzalez, Argo and Morgan are all undefeated on the season following two weeks of competition.
Argo beat teammate Evan Forker in the final round at 182, 4-1. Gonzalez, Macias and Morgan each went 5-0 on the day.
Wapello's Christopher Ewart recorded four pins and a forfeit to claim the 145-pound division.
West Liberty finished in third place. The Comets had five runners-up in Colin Cassady (106), Alex Beaver (120), Drake Collins (152), Felipe Molina (195) and Kobe Simon (220).
Wilton runner-up at North Cedar: The Wilton wrestling team had three champions and finished second to Solon at Saturday's North Cedar Invitational.
Brody Brisker (106), Garrett Burkle (113) and Kael Brisker (132) won titles for the Beavers, who racked up 186 points — nine behind Solon.
Brody and Cael Brisker each had a pin in the final while Burkle recorded three falls in his four-person round robin weight class.
Durant's Dylan Grage captured the title at 182 pounds. Grage beat Belle Plaine's Chase Wickwire 8-4 in the final. Ethan Gast was second at 126 to New London's Marcel Lopez.
Camanche fourth at South Winn: Top-ranked West Delaware accumulated 275 points to cruise to a championship at the South Winneshiek Invitational.
Osage took second at 198, followed by Denver (141) and Camanche (130.5).
Jaxon Bussa (106) was Camanche's lone champion. Bussa pinned West Delaware's Brayden Maury in 1 minute, 51 seconds in the final.
Hunter Long (120) and Eric Kinkaid (145) each took second place. Kinkaid lost 7-1 to 2A top-ranked Nicholas Fox of Osage in the final. It was Kinkaid's first defeat of the season.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!