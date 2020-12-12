Prep wrestling roundup: Knights collect seven titles at Sigourney

SIGOURNEY, Iowa — Davenport Assumption had seven individual champions Saturday at the Sigourney wrestling tournament, but it was not enough to capture the team championship.

Lisbon scored 179.5 points to edge Assumption by four points for the title in the six-team event.

Derrick Bass (106 pounds), Jacob Maes (113), Noah Gonzalez (132), Michael Macias (138), Parker Terronez (160), John Argo (182) and Aiden Morgan (195) were champions for the Knights.

Bass, Maes, Gonzalez, Argo and Morgan are all undefeated on the season following two weeks of competition.

Argo beat teammate Evan Forker in the final round at 182, 4-1. Gonzalez, Macias and Morgan each went 5-0 on the day.

Wapello's Christopher Ewart recorded four pins and a forfeit to claim the 145-pound division.

West Liberty finished in third place. The Comets had five runners-up in Colin Cassady (106), Alex Beaver (120), Drake Collins (152), Felipe Molina (195) and Kobe Simon (220).

Wilton runner-up at North Cedar: The Wilton wrestling team had three champions and finished second to Solon at Saturday's North Cedar Invitational.