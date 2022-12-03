Prep wrestling roundup: VanWetzinga wins title at Cliff Keen Invitational

INDEPENDENCE — Pleasant Valley’s Rusty VanWetzinga knocked off three state-ranked opponents Saturday to capture the 220-pound division at the Cliff Keen Invitational hosted by Independence High School.

VanWetzinga beat Crestwood’s Drew Jackson in the quarterfinals 3-1, pinned Class 2A second-ranked Gavin Bridgewater of South Tama in the second period of the semifinals and then outlasted Carlisle’s 3A seventh-ranked Josh Hemsted 5-3 in sudden-victory in the finals.

His performance spurred PV to a seventh-place finish in the 31-team field with 219.5 points.

PV’s Caden McDermott was runner-up at 170 after losing to nationally ranked Nick Fox of Osage 11-3 in the final. Jack Miller finished third at 152 while Duncan Harn (132) and Holden Willett (138) each placed fifth.

West Liberty’s Drake Collins (170) placed third and Josh Zeman (145) was fifth.

Osage won the meet with 359 points.

Luna second at Donnybrook: Bettendorf’s Jayce Luna had himself quite a weekend, finishing second at the prestigious Dan Gable Donnybrook Invitational at Xtream Arena in Coralville.

With some of the top teams and wrestlers from the Midwest participating, Luna beat Waukee Northwest’s Carter Freeman 7-2 in the 132 quarterfinals. Luna followed up with an 8-6 win over Iowa City High’s Kael Kurtz in the semifinals before getting pinned in his finals match by top-ranked Sergio Lemley of Mount Carmel, Ill.

Bettendorf defending state champion TJ Koester placed third at 120 pounds and Bulldog freshman Jake Knight took fifth at 113.

Madden wins Keith Young title: Propelled by a championship from Seth Madden, the North Scott wrestling team placed third in the 16-team Keith Young Invitational on Saturday in Cedar Falls.

Madden, ranked second in the state, beat Western Dubuque’s Drew Burds 5-2 for the title at 170 pounds.

North Scott’s Aydan Cary and AJ Petersen finished second at their weight classes. Cary fell 9-7 to Don Bosco’s Kaiden Knaack in the 145-pound final. Petersen dropped a 1-0 finals bout to Ames freshman Danarii Mickel at 195.

Drew Metcalf (120) and Ayden Golden (126) each placed third for the Lancers. Don Bosco took the invitational with 216 points, followed by West Des Moines Valley (181) and North Scott (180.5).

Assumption fourth at Williamsburg: The Assumption High School wrestling team went 2-3 Saturday to finish fourth in the eight-team Williamsburg Duals.

The Knights beat Grinnell (46-21) and Center Point-Urbana (66-12), but lost one-point duals to Pella and Williamsburg along with a 44-29 defeat to Marshalltown.

Derrick Bass (126/132) was 5-0 and Cadyn Wild (132) finished 4-0 on the day for the Knights.

Wilton cruises to title: Wilton had 10 individual champions Saturday en route to winning the Willard Howell Invitational in Wapello with 290.5 points.

Mason Shirk (106), Owen Adlfinger (113), Gabriel Brisker (120), Brody Brisker (126), Jordan Dusenberry (132), Trae Hagen (138), Garrett Burkle (152), Owen Milder (160), Kaden Shirk (182) and Aiden Hewitt (220) won their weight classes.

Spencer Kessel of Louisa-Muscatine had two pins to win the 285-pound class.

Sabers fifth at Manchester: Led by runner-up finishes from Royce Butt (132) and Sam Gravert (285), the Central DeWitt wrestling team placed fifth in the 12-team Bob Murphy Invitational in Manchester on Saturday.

Butt dropped a 6-4 final to North Butler/Clarksville’s Tanner Arjes. Gravert, after beating top-ranked Cameron Geuther of West Delaware in the semifinals, fell 5-1 to Dike-New Hartford’s Nick Reinicke in the final.

Central DeWitt’s Dolan Theisen (106) and Alejandro Almanza (220) each placed third. Muscatine’s Evan Franke was second at 220.