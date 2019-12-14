Prep wrestling: Sherrard wins Boyd title

Also claiming individual titles for Riverdale were Brock Smith and Colton Reiman.

Bettendorf second at Go-Hawk duals: A 38-30 loss to champion Waverly-Shell Rock in the final dual of the first-place pool cost Bettendorf the title, but the Bulldogs still found plenty of success at the Go Hawk Title Town Duals at Waverly.

The Bulldogs went 3-1 on the day to take second place at the meet. They beat Kaukana (Wis.) 36-27 in the first dual of the first-place pool after sweeping its preliminary pool matches, beating Clear Creek-Amana 75-3 and Iowa City High 70-8.

Four Bulldogs picked up wins in each dual, with the quartet scoring bonus points in all but one bout. Aiden Evans had three pins among his four matches at 126 pounds; Logan Adamson had two pins, a tech fall and a major decision at 145; Deigo Cortez had three pins and a major decision at 182; and Ethan Barry had two pins and two forfeit wins splitting his time between 220 and 285.

Five other Bulldogs had three wins on the day.

PV ties for second in Sterling: The Spartans rode two wins and seven other top-six finishes to a tie for second with Dixon at the Carson DeJarnatt Invitational at Sterling.

The hosts won with 192.5 points to Dixon and PV's 167.

