Prep wrestling: Sherrard wins Boyd title

Sherrard wins fourth straight Boyd title: The team is young and still learning, but that didn't stop Sherrard from capturing its fourth consecutive Jim Boyd Invitational.
Sherrard had two individual champions on the day and three second-place finishes and finished with 252 total points to beat Seneca's 221. Host Riverdale had the most champions in the invite with five, but finished fourth with 204 points.
Sophomore Dylan Russell was one of the two champions for the Tigers with a 3:03 pin of Brett Yegge from Seneca at 138 pounds.
Tigers junior Josh Bynum came away with the title in 195 with a pin one second faster than Russell. Bynum needed 3:02 to beat Cade Sheedy of Davenport North.
Two of the Rams' five champions have more in common than just being teammates, they're also brothers as well.
Riverdale freshman Collin Altensey got things started for his team in the championship round with a 17-1 technical fall over Seneca's Luke Sangston at 106. Senior Trystan Altensey won by a 5-0 decision against Sherrard's Rhett Frere at 170.
Collin Altensey shared outstanding wrestler honors for the lower weights with Kael Brisker of Wilton. Riverdale teammate Bryan Caves was named the outstanding wrestler for the upper weights, winning a 15-0 technical fall against Gavin Mason of Seneca at 220.
Also claiming individual titles for Riverdale were Brock Smith and Colton Reiman.
Bettendorf second at Go-Hawk duals: A 38-30 loss to champion Waverly-Shell Rock in the final dual of the first-place pool cost Bettendorf the title, but the Bulldogs still found plenty of success at the Go Hawk Title Town Duals at Waverly.
The Bulldogs went 3-1 on the day to take second place at the meet. They beat Kaukana (Wis.) 36-27 in the first dual of the first-place pool after sweeping its preliminary pool matches, beating Clear Creek-Amana 75-3 and Iowa City High 70-8.
Four Bulldogs picked up wins in each dual, with the quartet scoring bonus points in all but one bout. Aiden Evans had three pins among his four matches at 126 pounds; Logan Adamson had two pins, a tech fall and a major decision at 145; Deigo Cortez had three pins and a major decision at 182; and Ethan Barry had two pins and two forfeit wins splitting his time between 220 and 285.
Five other Bulldogs had three wins on the day.
PV ties for second in Sterling: The Spartans rode two wins and seven other top-six finishes to a tie for second with Dixon at the Carson DeJarnatt Invitational at Sterling.
The hosts won with 192.5 points to Dixon and PV's 167.
The Spartans' Eli Loyd got pins in three of his four matches, including a 2:42 fall against Putnam County's Brooker Connor in the 152-pound title match.
Loyd's teammate TJ Brown's title didn't come as easily at 182 pounds, but the senior managed to top Camanche's Logan Waltz in the title match after getting pins in his first two matches.
Erie finished sixth with 115 points, buoyed by Jase Grunder's title at 120,
Seventh-place Camanche got a win from Jaxon Bussa at 106 to go with seconds from Waltz and Eric Kinkaid at 138 pounds.
Clinton got a title from Kale Anderson at 113 as the senior pinned Fulton's Zane Pannell in the title match. Max Pannell joined Zane Pannell in getting seconds for Fulton.
Assumption's Bass wins title at Mount Vernon: Derrick Bass' title at 106 pounds helped lead Assumption to a second-place finish at the Mount Vernon Invitational Saturday.
Assumption finished with 171 points, trailing only runaway winner Lisbon, which had 336.5. West Liberty was fourth, Wapello sixth and Muscatine seventh.
Bass, who beat Wapsie Valley's Dawson Schmit 13-7 in the finals, was one of four Knights to reach title matches, but Ethan Forker (120), Michael Macias (138) and John Argo (182) all lost in the finals.
West Liberty got a pair of titles as Will Esmoil topped Lisbon's Marshall Hauck at 152 pounds and Kobe Simon beat Mount Vernon's Keean Kamerling at 220.
Daniel Meeker got Wapello's only title, beating Lisbon's Gage McCoy in the 145-pound finals.
Maquoketa wins home invite: Host Maquoketa edged Davenport West 184.5-164.5 at the Zimmerman Invitational Saturday.
The upper weights propelled Maquoketa as it got titles from Abraham Michel (182 pounds), Lane Stender (220) and Taven Rich (285).
West swept the two lowest weights, with Ayden Nicklaus winning at 106 and Travis Hodges at 113. Tyreese Johnson also won the 195-pound title for the Falcons.
Midland had four title winners: Shayden Hansen (120), Damon Huston (126), Jared Crock (138) and Caden Ballou (145).
Cael Straley of North Scott's JV won at 132 pounds.