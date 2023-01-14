Prep wrestling: Soliz, Tapia takes home titles; Montez, Geneseo impress at home tourney

GENESEO — Moline’s James Soliz trailed by a point with less than 30 seconds remaining in the third period of the 182-pound championship match at the Geneseo Wrestling Invitational on Saturday when he made a move.

Joliet Catholic’s Nico Ronchetti had the upper position for the first 5 1/2 minutes, but one wrong move ruined his entire match.

Ronchetti was on top of Soliz, but wrapped his leg behind Soliz’s head at an awkward angle, which allowed the junior to get to his knees. Ronchetti was then lifted off of the ground — upside down and hanging onto Soliz’s back — when Soliz turned around and earned a takedown before Ronchetti could recover.

Soliz then survived the next 19 seconds following a restart to win 2-1 and claim his first Geneseo Invitational title.

“I wasn’t panicking. I just stayed focused on my goal," Soliz said. “I wanted to grind him out and take his energy away so I could capitalize on his mistakes.

“My plan (those final seconds) was to ride him out. I knew I couldn’t allow him to get to his feet and get that point to take it into overtime. I couldn’t let him get a second chance."

The win improved Soliz to 30-4 on the season. The match was scoreless after the first two periods, but Ronchetti earned an escape to begin the third period before Soliz’s move at the end won it.

“The first two periods we both wrestled really good,” Soliz said. “Really good matches come down until the last second sometimes, and that’s what happened.

“It was a goal for me (to win), but it wasn’t expected. I was striving for it, though, and I got it.”

Moline, Geneseo and Riverdale each had two wrestlers in title bouts, but the Maroons were the only local squad to win both.

However, Geneseo was the highest local team finisher in third place with 187 points. Joliet Catholic won the event with 311.5 points. Riverdale (144.5) placed sixth and Moline (117) finished 10th in the 23-team event. United Township (37) placed 20th.

After Moline’s Noah Tapia watched Soliz win his championship match, he knew he had to do the same.

“To see him put it together against a good opponent got me excited, and I was like, ‘Okay, now that James got it done, it’s my turn now,’” Tapia said.

And he did. The match played out similar at first as Tapia and Belvidere North’s Antonio Alvarado were scoreless after one, but Tapia earned an escape to begin the second before earning a takedown a few seconds later. Tapia hung on for the 5-1 victory and never lost control of the match.

“That was actually the third time I’ve wrestled him, and so I knew he was going to come out real explosive,” Tapia said. “My plan for that was to stay in good position in the first period, and then see if I could open him up and get my attack going in the second. I was able to wear him down and take advantage of it.”

Tapia improved to 38-0 on the season with five victories, four of them pins, at the Geneseo Invitational.

“The competition in this tournament picked up a lot compared to last year,” Tapia said. “I had two really tough kids in my bracket, so this means a lot to me. We are inching towards the end of the season, so when everything comes together like that against tough opponents on a big stage like this, it feels good.”

Geneseo’s Zachary Montez was the lone Maple Leaf to win a title at his home tournament, but he did so in dominant fashion.

The 132-pound sophomore fell behind 2-0 in the first period to Cedar Rapids Prairie’s Tyler Lee Jr., but responded with five straight points before pinning Lee Jr. in the second period.

Montez didn’t get off to the start he wanted, but took over the match from that point on.

“I knew I wanted to get my shot in first, but he got his and finished it,” Montez said. “After that I just wanted to stay composed. He started gassing out in that second period and I took advantage of it.

“When I got that reversal and then those two back points, that’s when I knew I just had to keep the momentum going.”

Montez was quickly able to flip over his opponent and get the pin once he got into position. It was Montez’s third pin of the tournament, with a 13-2 major decision being his only other outcome.

“This is awesome,” Montez said. “Anthony (Montez, Zachary’s brother) won it as a sophomore and then a senior, so I’m trying to get three titles now.

“This gives me a lot of confidence with conference, sectionals and state coming up.”

Geneseo’s Levi Neumann (26-6) also advanced to a title match at 285, but was pinned by Joliet Catholic’s Dillan Johnson (29-0).

Riverdale’s Brock Smith and Alex Watson both reached the finals, but both fell to talented opponents Saturday afternoon.

Smith faced Rich Township’s Nasir Bailey, a three-time state champion who is regarded as one of the best wrestlers in the entire country, in the 138-pound final and lost by tech fall (16-0) in the second period. It was a battle between two defending state champs, and it was Smith’s (33-1) first loss of the season.

Watson earned second place after losing to Bethalto Civic Memorial’s Abe Wojcikiewicz by technical fall (17-2) in the third period. The senior Ram still picked up three victories in two days to move to 33-2 on the season.

Other top local medalists include Riverdale’s Dean Wainwright (3rd, 106), Tharren Jacobs (4th, 113), Collin Altensey (3rd, 160) and Zac Bradley (5th, 182).

The Maple Leafs also had medalists with Grady Hull (3rd, 113), Landon Shoemaker (4th, 182) and Tim Stohl (5th, 200). Moline’s Kayden Serrano finished fifth at 126.

